Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Heart Wood wins the Ryanair
Heart Wood

Ryanair Chase result: All Heart Wood in the Ryanair Chase - report and free video replay

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu March 12, 2026 · 3 min ago

Henry De Bromhead's Heart Wood was the one to benefit from the withdrawal of Fact To File with an easy win in the Ryanair Chase.

Last year's winner and favourite Fact To File was taken out of the Ryanair less than an hour before the race on account of the ground meaning Jonbon was sent off the 2/1 favourite.

He couldn't get a first Festival win, though, as last year's runner-up went one better under Darragh O'Keeffe to land De Bromhead his first win of the week at 9/2.

Always travelling smoothly as Jonbon, Matata and Master Chewy set the pace, Heart Wood cruised into the lead on the turn for home and stormed clear by 10 lengths.

Jonbon filled the runner-up spot, maintaining his record of never having been out of the first two in his career.

16:00 Cheltenham - Ryanair Chase result

1st HEART WOOD 9/2

2nd Jonbon 2/1 fav

3rd Banbridge 3/1

Watch the Ryanair Chase in full

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

https://www.sportinglife.com/join

Cheltenham Festival coverage

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING