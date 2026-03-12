Ryanair Chase result: All Heart Wood in the Ryanair Chase - report and free video replay

Last year's winner and favourite Fact To File was taken out of the Ryanair less than an hour before the race on account of the ground meaning Jonbon was sent off the 2/1 favourite.

He couldn't get a first Festival win, though, as last year's runner-up went one better under Darragh O'Keeffe to land De Bromhead his first win of the week at 9/2.

Always travelling smoothly as Jonbon, Matata and Master Chewy set the pace, Heart Wood cruised into the lead on the turn for home and stormed clear by 10 lengths.

Jonbon filled the runner-up spot, maintaining his record of never having been out of the first two in his career.