Ryanair Chase result: All Heart Wood in the Ryanair Chase - report and free video replay

Henry De Bromhead's Heart Wood was the one to benefit from the withdrawal of Fact To File with an easy win in the Ryanair Chase.
Last year's winner and favourite Fact To File was taken out of the Ryanair less than an hour before the race on account of the ground meaning Jonbon was sent off the 2/1 favourite.
He couldn't get a first Festival win, though, as last year's runner-up went one better under Darragh O'Keeffe to land De Bromhead his first win of the week at 9/2.
Always travelling smoothly as Jonbon, Matata and Master Chewy set the pace, Heart Wood cruised into the lead on the turn for home and stormed clear by 10 lengths.
Jonbon filled the runner-up spot, maintaining his record of never having been out of the first two in his career.
16:00 Cheltenham - Ryanair Chase result
1st HEART WOOD 9/2
2nd Jonbon 2/1 fav
3rd Banbridge 3/1
