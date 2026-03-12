The JP McManus-owned horse was around an even-money chance to follow up last year's success in the Ryanair after drifting from odds-on throughout the day as rumours circled about his possible withdrawal.

After watching the first three races Fact To File was withdrawn as they were going out for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, at which point Mullins was interviewed on Racing TV.

He said: "We walked the track this morning, JP walked the track this morning, I happened to walk across the track from exercising horses and looking at Bambino Fever and the ground I thought, wow, this ground is going to be too good for her.

"Sure enough in the first race she wasn't able to act on it. I said to JP these horses are too difficult to get and acquire as you'll see at the sales after racing. And when you have them you mind them.