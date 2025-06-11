Menu icon
William Buick celebrates on Ruling Court

Royal Ascot Tuesday entries: Big rematches remain on

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed June 11, 2025 · 1h ago

The rematch between Ruling Court and Field Of Gold remains on after the pair featured among 11 entries for Tuesday’s St James’s Palace Stakes.

The Goldolphin colt came out on top when the pair met in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, Field Of Gold finishing powerfully in second. He’s since run out an impressive winner of the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Newmarket third Shadow Of Light also remains in the race for the Charlie Appleby team alongside Heron Stakes winner Opera Ballo, while French 2000 Guineas hero Henri Matisse features alongside Officer for Aidan O’Brien.

Jonquil, narrowly touched off in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains and Windlord, stand their ground for Andrew Balding and Juddmonte with Rashabar and Scorthy Champ completing the possible field.

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

There’s another mouthwatering rematch in the opening Queen Anne Stakes with the first four home in the Lockinge meeting again.

Newbury third Rosallion currently heads the Paddy Power market for the race ahead of the winner Lead Artist, second Dancing Gemini and fourth home Notable Speech.

Sardinian Warrior provides John Gosden and Thady Gosden with a powerful string to their bow, while Australian raider Carl Spackler was supplemented into the race for the Ciaron Maher team.

Asfoora powered home under Oisin Murphy in 2024
Read the latest from the Asfoora camp

Last year’s winner Asfoora features among 24 horses going forward in the King Charles III Stakes.

The Australian speedster could face Regional and Believing, second and fourth in 2024, as well as the likes of Night Raider, Mgheera and Starlust.

Kind Of Blue, Whistlejacket and Big Mojo were among those withdrawn at the six-day stage.

Queen Anne Stakes - Paddy Power: 11/4 Rosallion, 9-2 Dancing Gemini, Lead Artist, Notable Speech, 8 Sardinian Warrior, 12 Lake Forest, 16 Diego Velazquez, Quddwah, 25 Docklands, 66 Cairo.

St James's Palace Stakes - Paddy Power: 4/5 Field Of Gold, 5/2 Ruling Court, 4 Henri Matisse, 14 Opera Ballo, Shadow Of Light, 25 Jonquil, 33 Rashabar, 50 Officer, Scorthy Champ, 66 Windlord, 100 First Wave.

