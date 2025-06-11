Asfoora set for Ireland and France this season

Henry Dwyer has set his sights on breaking further new ground with his star filly Asfoora following her repeat bid for glory in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Last year the six--year-old mare provided Australian handler Dwyer with one of the moments of his career when thrusting to victory in the five-furlong Group One contest. Following that race, the daughter of Flying Artie was beaten by a short-head into second in the Group Two King George Stakes at Goodwood before finishing fourth stepped back up to the top table in the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes York on what was her final start in Europe. However, with Asfoora arriving later into Britain this season, Dwyer hopes she can become what is believed would be both a first Australian-trained winner in France and first Australian-trained runner in Ireland later in the season.

Dwyer said: “Knowing that we wanted to get past York we gave her two runs less in Australia this year. We wanted to run in the Lightning in late February, but it just didn’t work out so it is sort of a blessing in disguise that we only had two runs in Australia. “At the same time last year she had three runs in Australia and one at Haydock Park in the Temple Stakes. Two runs less now might mean an Ireland and a France run later on. I would love to get her there. "I think there is a stat that no Australian horse has ever won in France which would be a real feather in the cap and bucket list item. I think no Australian trained horse has ever run in Ireland. We have a lot of horses that go over and get transferred to be trained by Aidan O’Brien, but I don’t think an Australian trainer has ever run in Ireland. To just turn up there would be special and give us a new experience. The owners are enjoying the ride, and so am I. Doing different things is just terrific.” But before mapping out future plans Dwyer is fully focused on ensuring Asfoora returns to the Royal meeting in the best possible shape for the defence of her King Charles III Stakes crown. And despite entering the race without a prep run in Britain unlike 12 months ago when she finished fourth at Haydock, the Ballarat-based handler feels his global star is in flying form and will once again take plenty of beating.

Dwyer said: “Everything is going well and I’m very happy with how she has travelled over. We felt at home that she has just been going through the motions a little bit. I think being here, and getting off the plane, she has really sparked up a bit. It is a new environment and she enjoyed it last year as we know from her results and she seems in good order so we are quite happy. “We gave her two runs at Morphettville. The first which she won, which was great. It wasn’t a huge race, it was a Group Three, but it just showed us she still wants to be there as after all the travelling that was pretty important. “We went to the Robert Sangster Stakes, which is a Group One, but we were a bit apprehensive there as that was six furlongs, not five, and she has never shown a liking for that as she doesn’t get the trip. She never has and never will. Her fitness is good and she seems in a good place. Oisin (Murphy) is confident, probably more than me, but I hope he is right. "There doesn’t seem a lot different there from last year. It is really just the old guard. I feel she is going as well as she was and that is all she needs to do based on the opposition.”

