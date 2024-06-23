Royal Ascot review: Ryan Moore on Fairy Godmother and Bedtime Story

Fairy Godmother leapt to the head of the betting for the next year's 1000 Guineas after overcoming significant trouble in running to swoop late and win Friday's Albany Stakes.

However, her position was as favourite for the Newmarket Classic was to last only 24 hours thanks to stablemate Bedtime Story's stunning win in Chesham Stakes the following afternoon.

Speaking on Luck On Sunday the jockey said: "The filly who won the Albany, she’s a very fast horse who has always shown us to be very natural. We were a bit surprised when she got beaten the first day, she’s always done a lot and been there. She’s a very good two-year-old.

"The other filly is a different type. I don’t think Aidan had asked as much of her just yet and that was the first time she was really asked on Saturday. She was impressive.

“If you want me to tell you which one is better, I don’t know. It’s very early days for them. Its three and two runs for each respectively and we’ll see what they do in the next couple of months. They are something to look forward to.”