Royal Ascot preview: Tuesday entries and form

Notable Speech will face a maximum of 10 rivals at Royal Ascot when he bids to follow up his 2000 Guineas victory in Tuesday’s St James’s Palace Stakes. The son of Dubawi was making his turf debut in last month’s Rowley Mile Classic following a hat-trick of all-weather wins at Kempton and maintained his unbeaten record with an impressive display. The form could hardly have worked out better with the second and third, Rosallion and Haatem, going on to finish first and second in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. Always the apple of Richard Hannon’s eye, Rosallion will try to turn the tables, although stablemate Haatem is more likely to run in the Jersey Stakes later in the week.

Notable Speech is a brilliant winner of the QIPCO 2000 Guineas

Aidan O’Brien has left in Henry Longfellow, Mountain Bear, River Tiber and Unquestionable, with the first-named seemingly the stable’s first string as he looks to bounce back from disappointment in the French Guineas at ParisLongchamp. Mario Baratti’s French Guineas winner, Metropolitan, has been supplemented at a cost of £46,000 and will be joined on the trip across the Channel by Darlinghurst, who is four from four this year for Jerome Reynier. Newmarket fifth Alyanaabi (Owen Burrows) and the lightly-raced Heron Stakes winner Almaqam (Ed Walker) complete the potential field. Last year’s runner-up Inspiral is one of 16 in the mix for the Queen Anne Stakes. John and Thady Gosden’s top-class mare was a brilliant winner of the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot two years ago and came close to doubling her tally at the showpiece meeting when narrowly denied by shock winner Triple Time 12 months ago. The four-year-old finished only fourth on her return to action in the Lockinge last month, but will be well fancied to bounce back in the traditional curtain-raiser. The Gosdens have also confirmed the surprise Lockinge winner Audience, who slipped the field at Newbury after being deployed in a pacesetting role, while Big Rock and Facteur Cheval, first and second in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day, are both set to return from France.

Audience springs a surprise in the Lockinge

Roger Varian’s Lockinge runner-up Charyn is another leading contender for the home team, but Simon and Ed Crisford’s unbeaten course winner Quddwah is a notable absentee. Nineteen speedsters have been confirmed for the King Charles III Stakes, with Mick Appleby looking forward to saddling ante-post favourite Big Evs. Winner of the Windsor Castle 12 months ago, the Blue Point colt went on to claim Breeders’ Cup glory and appeared to have lost none of his dash when making a successful start to his three-year-old campaign in the Westow Stakes at York last month. “He came back with a good run back at York, winning quite well, and now all roads lead to Ascot in the King Charles,” Appleby told Tattersalls.

Big Evs sprints to success at York