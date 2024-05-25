Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Kerdos after winning at Haydock
Kerdos after winning at Haydock

Royal Ascot antepost tips | Kerdos a must bet for Royal Ascot

By Ben Linfoot
15:04 · SAT May 25, 2024

Our Ben Linfoot says one of Saturday’s winners needs backing accordingly for Royal Ascot after a career-best display.

Royal Ascot antepost: Tuesday, June 18

2pts e.w Kerdos in King Charles III Stakes at 25/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power 1/5 1,2,3)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s not often the bookies see a piece of evidence and don’t act accordingly these days but the revised quotes about KERDOS for the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot still look way wide of the mark after his superb Betfred Temple Stakes win at Haydock on Saturday.

Bet365 hung 33/1 about him afterwards and that will have likely gone by the time you read this, grab it if you can, but Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook are 25s, with Betfred and Unibet 20s, and anything bigger than 10/1 looks worth snapping up.

Clive Cox is a master with sprinters as they mature and he looks to be nurturing Kerdos’ four-year-old campaign just like he did with his sire, Profitable, who completed the Palace House-Temple-King’s Stand trifecta back in 2016 when he was a 4yo.

Kerdos couldn’t quite win the Palace House, but he was an unlucky loser and he made up for that with a decisive Temple Stakes success over last year’s Nunthorpe winner, Live In The Dream, who isn’t in at Ascot with the track deemed to stiff for him.

There were worries about the soft ground for Kerdos on Saturday, but he proved himself on the conditions and you have to think he’ll be even better on likely faster ground at Royal Ascot. At least if we do have a wet start to the meeting we know it won’t inconvenience him.

He’s improving rapidly and Ascot’s five looks absolutely perfect for him. He’s quick enough for a rapid five as he proved at Haydock, but a stiff five is even more up his street and he’s a remarkably big price compared to several of those ahead of him in the betting.

After all, he’s just slammed Rogue Lightning by four lengths and that horse is 8/1 and 10/1 for the King Charles III, while Asfoora, 7/1 for Ascot, was put in her place by him at Haydock, too.

Mitbaahy could be a player after winning the Greenlands Stakes on the same afternoon, but I thought he improved for six furlongs and Kerdos might just have too many guns for him over five.

Big Evs is favourite after a nice return in a race he should’ve won at York, but I'd argue Kerdos looks on a par with him after Saturday and I’d have him much much shorter in the betting. He should be backed accordingly.

Preview posted at 1500 BST on 25/05/24

Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo