Rosallion ruled out of Qatar Sussex Stakes

His defection the reduces the field for the Group One feature to five.

Richard Hannon's charge was set to start a warm favourite for the day two feature off the back of his wins in the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes.

In his absence Notable Speech, who beat his rival in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket before flopping at Royal Ascot, and St James's Palace second Henry Longfellow look the major players.

Facteur Cheval, runner-up in this race last season and winner of the Dubai Turf in the spring, Queen Anne third Maljoom and Sonny Liston represent the older generation.