Rosallion ruled out of Qatar Sussex Stakes

Rosallion has been ruled out of Wednesday's Qatar Sussex Stakes because of a respiratory infection.
His defection the reduces the field for the Group One feature to five.
Richard Hannon's charge was set to start a warm favourite for the day two feature off the back of his wins in the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes.
In his absence Notable Speech, who beat his rival in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket before flopping at Royal Ascot, and St James's Palace second Henry Longfellow look the major players.
Facteur Cheval, runner-up in this race last season and winner of the Dubai Turf in the spring, Queen Anne third Maljoom and Sonny Liston represent the older generation.
Hannon posted a statement on www.richardhannonracing.co.uk which read: “We are very disappointed to release the news that Rosallion will be a non-runner in the Sussex Stakes tomorrow at Goodwood. He has got a slight respiratory infection, and just isn’t his usual self at home.
“It has not been a difficult decision to make, considering how incredible he has been for the whole yard and how much he means to the team and to his owner. We have to put his welfare at the very top of our priorities. He will miss this one, but there is still a big chunk of the season to come, where he will be able to be the horse we all know and love.”
