Rogue Millennium on course for Matron Stakes at Irish Champions Festival

Neither Clover or owners the Rogues Gallery have ever had a runner in Ireland, but that will all change when their star filly bids for Group One glory in the Coolmore America ‘Justify’ Matron Stakes.

The daughter of Dubawi has been an ultra-consistent performer this term and having successfully dropped back to a mile at the Royal meeting, she will continue to ply her trade over that distance despite failing to figure in her most recent outing in Deauville.

Her handler is under no illusion about the task at hand, with possible rivals including Dermot Weld’s Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Tahiyra.

However, Clover has been encouraged by what he has seen on the gallops and is hoping Rogue Millennium can hit the frame in her latest big-race objective.

He said: “We’ve got her in three races and at the moment she’s in really good form and we’re looking at going for the Matron. Fingers crossed for a smooth run and there is a good chance she will line up at Leopardstown.

“She’s been terrific for the Rogues Gallery, who have been massive supporters of the yard and it would be nice if she can continue the journey we’ve been on so far.

“It will be nice if we can pick up some Group One black type, that would be terrific, but if she doesn’t then she owes us nothing, she has been an absolute superstar.

“She seems in very good form. It’s very hard to get a Group One, they are obviously very competitive, but she’s been training nicely so hopefully she has a squeak.”