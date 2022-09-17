Roger Varian had a day to remember on Saturday with a staggering 34,838.49/1 seven-timer across the cards at Ayr, Newbury and Newmarket.
It all kicked off with the newcomer Exoplanet who was well-backed into 5/2 favouritism ahead of a winning debut at Newbury and things just got better from there on in for the Newmarket handler.
Royal Champion bolted up by five-and-a-half lengths in the Listed Doonside Cup at Ayr before Al Husn delivered at the trainer’s home track under Dane O’Neill in the Shadwell silks.
Mitbaahy then went in at Newbury at 9/2 in the Group 3 World Trophy Stakes before Dusky Lord blitzed down the middle of the track to win the Ayr Silver Cup under Jack Mitchell.
David Egan, who also rode Stay Alert to win for Hughie Morrison, rode all three of Varian’s winners at Newbury, concluding with the brilliant Sakheer who stormed to a three-and-a-half length win in the Group 2 Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.
For good measure, Varian had the third home in the Mill Reef, Charyn, as well.
The day ended as it started for Varian, with Aimeric winning in the yellow and black Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum silks as he just got there on the line to win the Jordan Electrics Ltd Handicap at Ayr.
The seven-timer comes hot on the heels of Varian winning the final Classic of the season, the Cazoo St Leger, last Sunday with Eldar Eldarov.
“It’s been an amazing week with the St Leger and now all these winners in a flash. You don’t expect that to happen, and especially on a day when the racing is so competitive,” said the trainer.
“We’ll enjoy it, it doesn’t often happen. You can never really expect things to go as well for us as it has today, but everything is clicking. We’ve got plenty to keep us busy tomorrow, so we’ll keep it pretty sensible tonight. But we’ll recognise what a day it was and watch some of the racing back – it is all a bit of a blur when you are trying to follow multiple runners across the day. A cup of tea and get up and start again tomorrow.
“It’s a shame we didn’t have a few more, but we’ll settle for seven. We’ll enjoy it, it doesn’t often happen. You can never really expect things to go as well for us as it has today.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.