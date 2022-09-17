Roger Varian had a day to remember on Saturday with a staggering 34,838.49/1 seven-timer across the cards at Ayr, Newbury and Newmarket.

The day ended as it started for Varian, with Aimeric winning in the yellow and black Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum silks as he just got there on the line to win the Jordan Electrics Ltd Handicap at Ayr. The seven-timer comes hot on the heels of Varian winning the final Classic of the season, the Cazoo St Leger, last Sunday with Eldar Eldarov. “It’s been an amazing week with the St Leger and now all these winners in a flash. You don’t expect that to happen, and especially on a day when the racing is so competitive,” said the trainer. “We’ll enjoy it, it doesn’t often happen. You can never really expect things to go as well for us as it has today, but everything is clicking. We’ve got plenty to keep us busy tomorrow, so we’ll keep it pretty sensible tonight. But we’ll recognise what a day it was and watch some of the racing back – it is all a bit of a blur when you are trying to follow multiple runners across the day. A cup of tea and get up and start again tomorrow. “It’s a shame we didn’t have a few more, but we’ll settle for seven. We’ll enjoy it, it doesn’t often happen. You can never really expect things to go as well for us as it has today.”