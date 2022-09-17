Sakheer was the star of the show on a red-letter day for Roger Varian in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.

The son of Zoffany was the trainer's sixth winner across three Saturday meetings and the most significant as he ran away from his rivals in the Group Two contest. Always cantering under David Egan, who himself was completing a four-timer, he was in front and on the bridle a furlong out. The question was what would he find and the answer emphatic, a sudden change of gear carrying the 4/5 favourite three-and-a-half lengths clear of Rousing Encore in second. Sky Bet introduced Sakheer at 7/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas with Betfair and Paddy Power less impressed at 14/1.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!