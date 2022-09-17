Sakheer was the star of the show on a red-letter day for Roger Varian in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes.
The son of Zoffany was the trainer's sixth winner across three Saturday meetings and the most significant as he ran away from his rivals in the Group Two contest.
Always cantering under David Egan, who himself was completing a four-timer, he was in front and on the bridle a furlong out.
The question was what would he find and the answer emphatic, a sudden change of gear carrying the 4/5 favourite three-and-a-half lengths clear of Rousing Encore in second.
Sky Bet introduced Sakheer at 7/1 for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas with Betfair and Paddy Power less impressed at 14/1.
Varian said: “His work has always been very good, we thought he would win first time but he ran into a smart filly (Magical Sunset) at Windsor. He then won well at Haydock and he looks good. How good, I don’t know, but he is possibly the best of my two-year-olds. He has size and scope, he’s very exciting and I think he’ll stay seven furlongs or a mile.”
“You can never really expect things to go as well for us as it has today, but everything is clicking. He in the Middle Park, but it’s next week, very soon. We’ll have to see. He would need supplementing for the Dewhurst, but I think those two races are probably the ones on the table.”
