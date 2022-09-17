A review of the action form Saturday's meeting at Ayr where Royal Champion ran away with the Doonside Cup.

Mitchell and Varian double up Royal Champion proved a cut above his rivals in the Virgin Bet Doonside Cup. The four-year-old was cantering throughout the Listed contest and sauntered to the front approaching the two furlong marker. Jack Mitchell soon asked Roger Varian's charge to win his race and he did so in a matter of strides, surging into a clear advantage which he maintained to the line. Euchen Glen stayed on for second but was five-and-a-half lengths adrift of the Roger Varian-trained winner.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Mitchell and Egan combine to win the Virgin Bet Ayr Silver Cup with Dusky Lord. The four-yasr-old was equally as impressive as his stablemate, turning what is usually a competitive sprint handicap into a procession. Racing down the centre of the track the 14/1 chance was in front two out and clear of his rivals shortly after, storming home to score by three lengths from Woven.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Angel delight for Fahey Richard Fahey has endured a frustrating week in Scotland but got on the scoresheet as Barefoot Angel (20/1) took the step up into pattern company in her stride in the Virgin Bet Firth Of Clyde Fillies' Stakes. Paul Mulrennan, picking up a rare ride for the Musley Bank team, was sitting pretty as his partner came through to lead at the furlong pole and as strongly as runner-up Believing finished, she was still a neck adrift at the line.