Richard Fahey: York and Newmarket Saturday runners

Our columnist on his runners at Newmarket and York on Saturday as a stable star returns to action.
It’s great to have him back. He returned from Dubai with a fetlock injury but everything went as well as it could afterwards, he’s 100% and has had no reaction to it at all.
This is his prep run for the Bahrain International Trophy which he won last season. He ran in the Darley Stakes before that trip and we’re sticking to the same route. He’s in great form, I’m delighted with him and he’s as fit as I’d want him to be. He’s working well but after such a long time off I’m sure the run will do him good.
This is her final race, she’s being retired afterwards. She’s had a good year, winning the Listed race at Pontefract in August, and It would be great if she could bow out by hitting the frame.
He’s been very disappointing on his last few runs and has been gelded. He always works well at home, he’s one of my best two-year-olds on the gallops at Musley Bank, but he hasn’t transferred that to the track of late.
We’re changing the headgear on Saturday, he’ll wear blinkers for the first time to try and make him concentrate. He doesn’t have to at home, it’s all so easy for him. I don’t think the ground will be a problem and I’d love to see him bounce back.
He’s been knocking on the door all season but I have to be disappointed as he’s a horse I expected to have won a couple of decent races by now. He ran OK at Ayr last time off the back of a quick turnaround from finishing second at Chester and has been freshened up a bit since. He’s in great order.
He had a little setback after Royal Ascot which is why he’s been off for so long. I’m a little worried he's going to need this. Some of his work has been good in the build-up but it’s a big ask coming back from over 100 days off in ground like this.
He’s a very well handicapped horse but just hasn’t quite been at his best the last two starts. I’d quite like to see him almost half-miss the start on Saturday, relax and come home. He’s done things the wrong way round the last twice.
He’s had a great season, winning four times, and worked well the other day. He’s progressive but whether he’s as effective on this testing ground we’ll find out on Saturday.
She won on slow ground at Carlisle in August but had a small setback afterwards. She's another who could need the first run back but the ground will be fine for her.
