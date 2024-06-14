Richard Fahey: Sky Bet Sunday Series preview

Our columnist has a runner-by-runner guide to his Sky Bet Sunday Series runners at Thirsk.
I thought she ran okay first time at Carlisle and I’m sure the run will have done her some good. She’ll need to step up here but she could do, so fingers crossed.
He’s declared again just in case it got very soft at York but I’m 90% sure he’ll run on Saturday.
We’re stepping her right up in trip from a mile to a mile and a half and we’re taking it more on trust than thinking she wants it, so we’ll see what happens.
He’s got a big weight so we’re claiming off him. He disappointed on his last run but he seems to be in great form at home so I hope he bounces back to his best. It would be a good race to turn up and win as it’s a valuable pot.
It’s his first run for a long while but he’s done an awful lot so I’d say he’s fairly fit. Whether that’s good enough to win we will see.
It’s about time she started to show us something. It’s a competitive race, there’s good money, and she’d need a lifetime best to win. But she’s very fit and very well so we’ll see.
