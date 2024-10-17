Richard Fahey on Tattersalls, his big York winner and upcoming runners

Our columnist Richard Fahey reflects on Tattersalls and last weekend before looking ahead to his runners at Catterick and Deauville.
We picked up a couple out of Book 1 and five altogether from Book 2. We got colts by Blue Point and Pinatubo, fillies by Ardad and Palace Pier, but it was tough, we could’ve done with more numbers-wise.
The trade has held up into Book 3 and we’ll be there, but I’ll be more active in the other sales in Goffs, Ireland and France. The vendors had done their homework at Tattersalls, everyone in racing was there and it was difficult to get the numbers.
It was all teed up to be a good sale and it was. The horses we really wanted were making more than we could afford to give, so we will be down on numbers but, like I say, there are other sales and we’ll be there.
Strike Red deservedly broke his duck for the season in the Coral Sprint Trophy at York and I was delighted for the horse.
He had got himself well handicapped, through no fault of his own, and with the ground in his favour he made no mistake which was brilliant.
The handicapper hasn’t missed him and he’s up 6lb to 99, but given he likes this autumn ground we might see him again at Doncaster.
Nothing will be easy for him off that mark, but at his best I do think he’s entitled to be the rating he is and he’s in great form.
Marine Wave ran her last race in the Listed Boadicea Stakes at Newmarket last Saturday and she ran a great race in second, arguably a career-best run.
I said to Sheik Rashid she’d win a Listed race which she did at Pontefract so I was delighted she was able to do that and it was the race of her life to be runner-up under a penalty.
She’s off to the paddocks now and hopefully she’ll breed a flying machine.
I thought Spirit Dancer would run a little bit better than he did in the Group 3 Space Blues Darley Stakes where he was seventh, but it will have blown the cobwebs away.
It was his first run for over six months and they get fat inside, while there was no hiding place in that race as they went a good gallop from the get-go.
He’s come out of his race well and the plan is to go to Bahrain.
She’s had one or two niggly issues as you might guess given she only made her debut at Wolverhampton last month. There are a lack of opportunities for a filly like her but this looked a nice spot and she has to run now.
He’s in the twilight of his years but he has some very good form at Catterick and he’s dropping down the weights now. This is his level these days and with four course wins under his belt it’s clearly a place he likes so we’ll go again.
He’s in good order and these are ideal conditions for him. He won this race last year off a similar mark and he’s bene in really good form, winning at Chester and then finishing second at Ascot last time which was a good solid run. I’d be surprised if this race was as good as the Ascot race so he should go very well.
She’s in the sales and this could be her last run, for us anyway. She’s been a star of a mare, winning five times for us, and this would be one of the worst races she has run in for a long time.
We’ve a nice colt from Eddie O’Grady called Ecureuil Secret that makes his debut for us in the Listed Prix Vulcain over a mile and a half at Deauville on Tuesday. He’s training well and he’ll like the ground so we’re looking forward to running him.
