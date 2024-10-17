Richard Fahey on Tattersalls, his big York winner and upcoming runners

Down at the sales...

We picked up a couple out of Book 1 and five altogether from Book 2. We got colts by Blue Point and Pinatubo, fillies by Ardad and Palace Pier, but it was tough, we could’ve done with more numbers-wise.

The trade has held up into Book 3 and we’ll be there, but I’ll be more active in the other sales in Goffs, Ireland and France. The vendors had done their homework at Tattersalls, everyone in racing was there and it was difficult to get the numbers.

It was all teed up to be a good sale and it was. The horses we really wanted were making more than we could afford to give, so we will be down on numbers but, like I say, there are other sales and we’ll be there.

Delighted to Strike at York

Strike Red deservedly broke his duck for the season in the Coral Sprint Trophy at York and I was delighted for the horse.

He had got himself well handicapped, through no fault of his own, and with the ground in his favour he made no mistake which was brilliant.

The handicapper hasn’t missed him and he’s up 6lb to 99, but given he likes this autumn ground we might see him again at Doncaster.

Nothing will be easy for him off that mark, but at his best I do think he’s entitled to be the rating he is and he’s in great form.