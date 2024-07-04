Richard Fahey on Saturday runners at Beverley, Carlisle, Leicester and Nottingham

Our columnist Richard Fahey talks us through his Saturday team at Beverley, Carlisle, Leicester and Nottingham.
It's a quiet week for us but they can't all be busy and we've got an intense period on the horizon.
I wouldn't say we'd have a big team going down to Newmarket for the July Festival, but we'll have a few, and we're planning on having plenty running at York next weekend.
It's unusual for us not to have a Haydock runner but I couldn't find the right horses for the right races and those I could've taken will probably run at York, so we've a small Saturday team relative to what it can be like at this time of year.
He ran really well at Ayr first time up but he should come on a lot for that and he’s a horse that we do like. The problem here is the draw, he is out in stall 12 and that makes life very difficult for him. He’ll need luck from out there, but it’s not impossible as he’s quite a nice horse.
He hasn’t shown enough to win a race like this as yet so I’m thinking he’s probably one for nurseries further down the line, they can’t all win maidens.
She has been an extremely frustrating mare and I’ve stuck a visor on her in a bid to get her back in the groove. She won in first-time cheekpieces last year so maybe she will appreciate the change of headgear. I’ll be interested to see if it works but she's another drawn wide.
He’s been disappointing, hand on heart, but we’re happy with him at home. This is his second handicap and he’s come down a few pounds from Ayr. We’ve put cheekpieces on him and stepped him back up to seven so hopefully it all works, we’ll see what happens.
He won nicely on debut at Wetherby and I’ve been happy with him at home since, but this looks a warm contest on paper and I reckon he’ll have to step up on what he did first time up, especially given the penalty.
He’s a horse that’s had a few niggly problems and I’m just a bit worried he might need it. He’s a horse I like and I’m sure he will win races, but this is his first go for over a few months. He’s in good form at home so we’ll see.
I thought he ran well in fourth first time up at Hamilton and he should come on for that run. He’s a very laid back horse at home and I’m interested to see how he gets on. Again, he’s not fared well with the draw out in nine.
It won’t be in the formbook but she actually won a lads race the other day before racing at Nottingham so she’s in good form. This track and trip should suit her.
I thought he ran well in seventh at York last time and he’s been in good form at home since then. Any rain around would definitely suit him and he’s handicapped to win again now so fingers are crossed.
