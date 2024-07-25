Richard Fahey on his runners at York and Chester this weekend

Our columnist Richard Fahey goes through his team for York this weekend and Chester on Saturday.

York Friday Runners NO NAY NICKI – 5.30

She’s been an extremely disappointing filly. She is well handicapped but she has got to the stage where she’s not that keen to run. The assessor has given her a chance every time but she has had no excuses, she needs to step up now. She has the ability. CRAVEN – 5.30

He’s going back to York and he likes the place so he’s always a hard horse to put a line through here. He is very lazy at home and he can be at the races, as well, so fingers crossed he goes well on Friday. ENDEAVOURYOURDREAM – 6.40

She probably wants to run in handicaps really, she’s run okay a couple of times and she’d have half a chance if it’s an ordinary race. DARK RAINBOW – 6.40

Another one that probably needs to go the nursery route as she didn’t show an awful lot first time up at Ripon. FAR AHEAD – 6.40

He’s a newcomer and I’ve been a bit disappointed with him at home as I did like him a lot when we first got him. Maybe seven furlongs is what he needs, he might just lack a bit of zip, but he’s fit and well and we’ll see what he does. MINNESOTA LAD – 7.15

He did well to win at Doncaster at the end of June, he’s up 4lb for that but he’s in good form and fit and well.

Saturday Runners INTERNATIONAL GIRL – 2.40 York

You’d imagine she won’t be good enough to win a race of the calibre of the Sky Bet Dash but having said that it might not be the best renewal and she’s in good order with good course form to her name. I’d like to see her run well. DARE TO HOPE – 2.40 York

He was disappointing the other day at Ayr but that is him – he either runs really well or bombs out. There were no real excuses for him but he has gone well at York before.

ROCK OPERA – 2.40 York

I’m happy to put a line through his last run at York as he might’ve been on the slowest part of the track that day. He’s in good order, has no weight and you never know. STORMY IMPACT – 4.00 York

She’s very fit and very well at home, but whether she is good enough to win a York maiden we will see. MY HARRISON GEORGE – 4.35 York

He’s been placed over 1m4f but the step back to a mile seemed to help him when he won at Ayr the other day so we’ll try it again. He’s fit and well at home. SHE’S A GAMBLER – 5.40 York

She’s had a little bit of a setback recently and I’m concerned she might just need the run a touch. We’ll get her started and see what happens - the step up in trip might suit. RAINWATER – 3.20 Chester

A disappointing horse. I see the ground is Good, Good to Soft in places and that will suit him. He has ability and he’s well handicapped so now is the time to get it together. GARFIELD SHADOW – 4.05 Chester