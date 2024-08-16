Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Our star columnist provides a runner-by-runner guide to his runners this weekend including Saturday's Ripon card and an exciting colt making his debut on Sunday.

SATURDAY RUNNERS Ripon 14:45 Minnesota Lad

He’s a bit hit-and-miss this horse I’m afraid, he runs well and then doesn’t run so well, but on a going day we’d have a chance here. 15:20 Ramazan

He’s in great form and we’ll just have to see as he’s a year older now and maybe his form isn’t quite as good as it was last year, but we’ll see what happens. He’s got form on all sorts of ground so good or ground on the quicker side of good certainly wouldn’t be an excuse for him.

15:20 Dare To Hope

He’s been running well all year and just needs a bit of luck to win one of these big ones, a bit like everybody else in the race, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he ran a big race. He's drawn high and you can find sometimes there at Ripon when they’re spread right across the track that the low numbers can be favoured, but at least from 16 we know we’re staying stands’ side so we won’t be caught in two minds. 15:20 Rock Opera

Rock Opera ran respectably on Thursday evening at Windsor and we’ll see how he is on Friday and Saturday morning, but he’s declared and there's a good chance he’ll run all being well. He didn’t have a great draw at Windsor and possibly didn’t come up the best part of the track either, so we’ll see. I’m a little bit surprised he’s getting into the Great St Wilfrid to be honest. 15:20 Monsieur Kodi

His best form is probably on slower ground and he’s possibly just not hit form yet this year, but it’s been quick enough underfoot for him. He was sixth in this race off a 7lb higher mark last year but he’s come down as he’s not been quite as good this time, although we’re very happy with him at home. Jimmy Quinn takes the ride and I’ve known Jimmy a very long time – he’s only a couple of months younger than me and at that sort of age I think these jockeys should get their claim back! Doncaster 13:57 Roman Secret

She’s just coming back to form I’d say, she had a good season last year and the handicapper had her measure, but she’s coming back to herself hopefully.

SUNDAY RUNNERS Pontefract 15:45 Powerful Glory

He’s a lovely horse and we do like him a lot so fingers crossed. It’s his first day at school obviously and he does everything easily at home, looking impressive on the gallops, so hopefully he can run a big race. We could have run elsewhere as he’s been ready to run but this is a valuable race for maidens who have never run and that’s what he is so conditions are right. His final piece of more serious work was last week when he was part of a little trial up on the grass which we like to do here, and he came through that with flying colours so we’re very happy. WATCH (below): Buying the Dream

WATCH (below): Powerful Glory ready to run

16:15 My Harrison George

I thought he ran alright at York the other day, I’m just hoping they’ve put a bit of water down as it can get quite quick at Pontefract. 16:45 Marine Wave

She’s a classy filly and I’d love to pick up some black type with her. There are a couple in here who are rated a bit higher than her but I’d say the close second at Wolverhampton last time was probably her best ever run. I’d love her to win a race like this and she’s in very good form. If she brings the all-weather form to the table then they’ll have to run to their ratings to beat her. Fingers crossed it’s a good day for owner Sheikh Rashid (also has Powerful Glory). 18:15 Dark Vintage