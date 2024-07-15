Richard Fahey column: Reflections on Shadow Army second in Prix Robert Papin

I was pleased to see Shadow Army run a race when finishing second to Arabie in the Prix Robert Papin on Sunday.

He didn’t learn a lot on his second outing at Ascot where he was knocked over at the start and nothing went right, and at least he finished strongly at Chantilly.

You could almost argue he was a little unlucky not to finish closer, having had to come through horses.

Hopefully he can improve again for that. I've made no secret of the fact we really like the colt, but he’s just horizontal at home.

He’ll work with anything and not come off the bridle but still looked a little raw in France. He’s in races like the Richmond and the Gimcrack and we’ll make a plan nearer the time.