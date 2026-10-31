Reflections from Keeneland as Benvenuto Cellini saves the day for the Europeans

“Ma’am, you do not have a ticket for this area,” says a stern grandstand attendant.
I begin apologising profusely, Hugh Grant-esque, with a foil-wrapped cheeseburger in hand.
“Oh!” he beams. “Y’all looking for somewhere quiet to eat your burger, you sit down here.”
I’ve heard so many y’alls over the past week that I’m worried it might be the first thing I say upon walking in the Nottingham press room on Wednesday – ‘y’all missed me?’ – but I’m grateful for a seat to enjoy the burger and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint.
Ways And Means is impressive and it’s time to hit the turf – I accept my ejection from the grandstand in good spirit and head down for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.
Bacio leaves the gate like a bullet from a gun and within five strides, the race is over.
“Rapido,” says a Spanish journalist, shaking his head.
That probably sums it up.
Bacio is owned by a syndicate that appear to be multiplying before our very eyes, and their representative is forced to take evasive action before they storm the winners’ circle.
“Don’t rush, don’t push,” she shouts. “You will all get in, I promise.”
Ralph Beckett is visibly delighted with the performance of Starlust, who has finished third. The five-year-old has experienced an odd career, having been retired to stud and returned to the track, and it’s a masterful training performance, given the horse has had a taste of the good life.
“What a horse!” beams Ralph. “He likes the style of racing in America: flat and round a bend. I might think about Australia for him because it’s similar there and that seems to suit.”
“You can have that one,” confirms Bob, one of the American journalists, upon return to the press room. “He’s practically British after winning at Royal Ascot.”
We’ll consider it a half and everyone is happy.
We don’t stay happy for long. Blue Bolt bombs in the Filly & Mare Turf, finishing 11th of 12.
“I think she was just flat,” says Andrew Balding, resigned to defeat. “We hadn’t planned to be that far back, but I don’t think it had any bearing really. She didn’t pick up like she usually does. Put a line through it.”
There’s no headline to write as we head dejectedly back to the press room, where Bob is beaming.
“Gotcha!” he says.
The Breeders’ Cup Mile is next and we can surely rely on the consistent Notable Speech, who looks a picture in the paddock.
I fall in with Aidan O’Brien’s right-hand man Pat Keating in the viewing area before the race, and bursting with curiosity, I ask the question I’ve always wanted to know.
“Do you have favourites?” I say, expecting him to remain impassive.
“Ah, well, Minnie Hauk would be. She’s such a character.” He pauses, thinking. “And Scandinavia, what a gentleman.”
“You’ll miss Minnie then, when she’s gone?” I say, thinking of her impending date with Justify.
“I will, but you know how it is – one out, one in,” Pat says with a smile.
Deterministic makes the pace in the Mile and can’t be caught, with Notable Speech a fast-finishing second.
“We’re leaving disappointed,” says Charlie Appleby. “But this horse owes nobody anything.”
Back to the press room, with no winners on the board. This is going to be a long flight home.
“We showed you Europeans, right?” says Bob.
I head trackside with a sense of dejection, but the whole media contingent is soon distracted from despair by Joseph O’Brien’s baby, who comes down to watch for the first time. Aidan is conducting full grandad duties, although peek-a-boos and social media videos are temporarily halted for the Turf.
Johanna Walsh, Hotazhell, Tiffany and Diamond Necklace are neck-and-neck at the furlong marker, with European success certain. It will be one of the quartet and we’ve stopped caring who.
Then suddenly, a big white chestnut face appears between horses. At the back and struggling only five seconds prior, Benvenuto Cellini is flying home for victory in the Turf, handing Aidan O’Brien a 24th Breeders’ Cup success.
He’s equalled his own record for Group/Grade 1 winners in a season and the party will roll onto Hong Kong, where Pat Keating’s beloved Minnie Hauk could help Aidan reach new heights.
I climb the stairs back to the press room, sneaking through the Owners & Trainers Bar for the 20th time, content that we’ve come away with the Turf.
“That was impressive, wasn’t it?” says Bob.
Yes. Yes, it was.
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