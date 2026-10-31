Reflections from Keeneland as Benvenuto Cellini saves the day for the Europeans

“Don’t rush, don’t push,” she shouts. “You will all get in, I promise.”

Bacio is owned by a syndicate that appear to be multiplying before our very eyes, and their representative is forced to take evasive action before they storm the winners’ circle.

That probably sums it up.

Bacio leaves the gate like a bullet from a gun and within five strides, the race is over.

Ways And Means is impressive and it’s time to hit the turf – I accept my ejection from the grandstand in good spirit and head down for the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint.

I’ve heard so many y’alls over the past week that I’m worried it might be the first thing I say upon walking in the Nottingham press room on Wednesday – ‘y’all missed me?’ – but I’m grateful for a seat to enjoy the burger and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint.

“Oh!” he beams. “Y’all looking for somewhere quiet to eat your burger, you sit down here.”

Ralph Beckett is visibly delighted with the performance of Starlust, who has finished third. The five-year-old has experienced an odd career, having been retired to stud and returned to the track, and it’s a masterful training performance, given the horse has had a taste of the good life.

“What a horse!” beams Ralph. “He likes the style of racing in America: flat and round a bend. I might think about Australia for him because it’s similar there and that seems to suit.”

“You can have that one,” confirms Bob, one of the American journalists, upon return to the press room. “He’s practically British after winning at Royal Ascot.”

We’ll consider it a half and everyone is happy.

We don’t stay happy for long. Blue Bolt bombs in the Filly & Mare Turf, finishing 11th of 12.

“I think she was just flat,” says Andrew Balding, resigned to defeat. “We hadn’t planned to be that far back, but I don’t think it had any bearing really. She didn’t pick up like she usually does. Put a line through it.”

There’s no headline to write as we head dejectedly back to the press room, where Bob is beaming.

“Gotcha!” he says.

The Breeders’ Cup Mile is next and we can surely rely on the consistent Notable Speech, who looks a picture in the paddock.

I fall in with Aidan O’Brien’s right-hand man Pat Keating in the viewing area before the race, and bursting with curiosity, I ask the question I’ve always wanted to know.

“Do you have favourites?” I say, expecting him to remain impassive.

“Ah, well, Minnie Hauk would be. She’s such a character.” He pauses, thinking. “And Scandinavia, what a gentleman.”

“You’ll miss Minnie then, when she’s gone?” I say, thinking of her impending date with Justify.

“I will, but you know how it is – one out, one in,” Pat says with a smile.

Deterministic makes the pace in the Mile and can’t be caught, with Notable Speech a fast-finishing second.

“We’re leaving disappointed,” says Charlie Appleby. “But this horse owes nobody anything.”

Back to the press room, with no winners on the board. This is going to be a long flight home.

“We showed you Europeans, right?” says Bob.