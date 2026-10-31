On an otherwise difficult night for the Europeans the Grade 1 Longines Breeders' Cup Turf went to O'Brien who took his G1 tally to 28 for the year, equalling his world record with races in Japan and Hong Kong still to come.

He also took his Breeders' Cup wins to 24, a record for the meeting, and he has put clear daylight between himself and Bob Baffert who is in second place with 22.

It was achieved under a brilliant Ryan Moore ride, the son of Frankel showcasing an electric turn of foot late to seal the deal from Map Of Stars and his own stablemate Diamond Necklace.

Well backed after Moore chose him over Diamond Necklace, Benvenuto Cellini was sent off the 3/1 favourite with the UK bookies as he emulated his dam, Newspaperofrecord, who won the Juvenile Fillies' Turf by almost seven lengths at the 2018 Breeders' Cup at Churchill Downs.

"Ryan gave him a brilliant ride," O'Brien said. "It's unbelievable.

"We always felt he was a horse for this race and they went a good gallop, which really suited him. I'm so delighted and thankful to everybody."