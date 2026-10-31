Breeders' Cup Saturday review - 'fastest horse in the world' Bacio dazzles in Turf Sprint

Bacio blasts to Turf Sprint glory

Bacio put in an electric performance to land the Grade 1 Prevagen Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint over five and a half furlongs at Keeneland on Saturday.

After breaking well under Juan Hernandez the three-year-old was pestered on the speed by Karl Burke's Miss Yechance but after seeing her off there was only going to be one winner.

As they turned into the straight Bacio established a five-length lead over the chasing pack and although they made late inroads Wesley Ward's horse was clear by two lengths at the line.

Cy Fair stayed on for second with Ralph Beckett's Starlust flying home late for third, denying Comanche Brave a top-three position.

Ward said: "He's the fastest horse in the world. This is a special horse. There was a lot to the whole story behind him, to me getting him, and then once he started winning me keeping him. He was a sought after horse. A lot of people were coming in.

"My daughter-in-law brought me one of the greatest gifts ever, my grandson, Killian, and she put an ownership group together with MyRacehorse in order to keep him here in our stable.

"It's so nice to have thousands of owners in this horse and win the Breeders' Cup to where it just spreads, to where it's going to really help our sport.

"MyRacehorse is fantastic to where we have so many owners now and they have so many friends that watch this race to where we need all the help we can get in our sport, and I think this is a big boost for it.

"We have a big plan to go down to Australia in February, February 13, Black Caviar Lightning. I've never been to Australia, but I'm going to bring the whole family down, both my sons and my daughter and my daughter-in-law and my grandson, so I'm really looking forward to that. He's going into quarantine this evening.

"He's very, very fast, and he's won the Breeders' Cup and he's won the Nunthorpe in York that my others haven't. Hopefully we can conquer something that I never have in one of the biggest sprint races in Australia, so we'll see what happens."