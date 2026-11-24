Forty years ago this week Paul Nicholls knew all about hunger.
He had to do 10 stone 5lb to ride Broadheath in the Hennessy and "hadn’t eaten anything for a month" in a bid to do the weight.
It paid off, the pair winning despite some iffy jumping in the home straight, and a long association with what is now the Coral Gold Cup was born.
Nicholls has now won the Coral Gold Cup six times.
Twice as a jockey – he won it the following year in 1987 with Playschool, as well – and four times as a trainer, thanks to Strong Flow (2003), Denman (2007 & 2009) and Kandoo Kid (2024).
Denman sticks out like a beacon amongst modern Coral Gold Cup winners. Twice carrying top weight, off official ratings of 161 and 174, the horse they called ‘The Tank’ was a throwback to the days of Arkle and Mill House, of Bregawn and Burrough Hill Lad.
You don’t see many Gold Cup horses take in the Newbury feature these days, not with races like the Betfair Chase and John Durkan taking place the week before, but Denman was just that.
His 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup win, in between his Hennessy victories, was a performance for the ages as he led home a stable 1-2-3 with the legendary Kauto Star trailing in his wake.
Those were heady days when Nicholls could do no wrong and while the dominance and strength in depth he had back then look a world away now, if you ask the 64-year-old trainer his remaining ambitions in the game he has only one answer.
"To win a fifth Cheltenham Gold Cup."
Ever since breaking Martin Pipe’s record for the highest number of winners in British jumps racing history Nicholls has been asked ‘what next?’ on TV, radio, podcasts, social media videos and press calls and his answer has been consistent.
The biggest prize in March remains at the forefront of his mind.
It says plenty about his character that in the week when he has achieved something nobody else in the sport has managed he is looking forward rather than back.
Setbacks like losing high-profile owners such as Gordon & Su Hall and Johnny de la Hey would make even the most confident trainer less bullish, but from Nicholls the message is clear.
It just makes him more determined.
While he has invested in new facilities and young horses with potential, one famous owner in particular has remained loyal to Nicholls and that’s legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
Other high-profile owners have come and gone, but Fergie and his pals are still supporting Nicholls - who has a quote from the man himself at the top of his website about being ‘one of the main serial winners in England’.
If Nicholls has got a potential Gold Cup horse in his yard, Ferguson probably has a leg in it and there is more than one reason for the Scot and his fellow owners to be excited about the season ahead.
There’s Caldwell Potter, big-money signing from the Caldwell Construction dispersal sale, who won the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices’ Chase when he was last seen 18 months ago before injury struck.
Still only eight, he’s on the comeback trail and could run in the Grade 2 Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on day one of the Coral Gold Cup meeting on Friday as he takes his next steps before seeing a fence again.
It’ll be a watching brief as far as he’s concerned, but it’s a different story when it comes to Ferguson’s and Nicholls’ Regent’s Stroll, second favourite for Saturday's Coral Gold Cup.
Here is a horse who finished third in last season's red-hot Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, a race that has worked out exceptionally well.
First home Meetmebythesea won the Paddy Power Gold Cup, second Gold Dancer won a Grade 1 at Aintree, fourth King Alexander won the Galway Plate, fifth Kiss Will won a Grade 2 at Punchestown the other day and the sixth Slade Steel won a Grade 2 hurdle at Fairyhouse.
Regent’s Stroll had a thankless task giving weight to several of those rivals, including 6lb to Meetmebythesea, and could be very well treated off 149 at Newbury – particularly if the step up in trip brings about further improvement.
Nicholls has always been adamant this horse wants a trip. He has certainly finished his races off a lot better since the hood was applied to calm him down and there are hints in his pedigree he’ll get the distance just fine; indeed, his dam is an unraced half-sister to Denman.
The fact he has shown the speed to compete in such strong 2m4f races is another positive, as far as I'm concerned, what with the ground going against the dour stayers, while with no JP McManus commitments in the same race it looks likely man of the moment Harry Cobden will keep his partnership with Regent’s Stroll intact.
There is another reason for Nicholls to be optimistic, too. It is only two years since he won the Coral Gold Cup with Kandoo Kid, who also had a summer wind operation before arriving at Newbury a fresh horse. Regent’s Stroll has had the same procedure and preparation and Nicholls thinks it has done him the world of good.
“He was crying out for it, and it has definitely settled him down."
Plenty of signposts are there.
And while Nicholls has some work to do to achieve his ambition of finding a fifth Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, adding to his Newbury haul looks a different matter entirely.
The Ditcheat maestro is hungry again. And history tells us that’s a dangerous thing for his rivals in Coral Gold Cup week.
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