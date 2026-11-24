Forty years ago this week Paul Nicholls knew all about hunger.

He had to do 10 stone 5lb to ride Broadheath in the Hennessy and "hadn’t eaten anything for a month" in a bid to do the weight. It paid off, the pair winning despite some iffy jumping in the home straight, and a long association with what is now the Coral Gold Cup was born. Nicholls has now won the Coral Gold Cup six times. Twice as a jockey – he won it the following year in 1987 with Playschool, as well – and four times as a trainer, thanks to Strong Flow (2003), Denman (2007 & 2009) and Kandoo Kid (2024). Denman sticks out like a beacon amongst modern Coral Gold Cup winners. Twice carrying top weight, off official ratings of 161 and 174, the horse they called ‘The Tank’ was a throwback to the days of Arkle and Mill House, of Bregawn and Burrough Hill Lad. You don’t see many Gold Cup horses take in the Newbury feature these days, not with races like the Betfair Chase and John Durkan taking place the week before, but Denman was just that. His 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup win, in between his Hennessy victories, was a performance for the ages as he led home a stable 1-2-3 with the legendary Kauto Star trailing in his wake. Those were heady days when Nicholls could do no wrong and while the dominance and strength in depth he had back then look a world away now, if you ask the 64-year-old trainer his remaining ambitions in the game he has only one answer. "To win a fifth Cheltenham Gold Cup."

Denman winning his second Hennessy at Newbury

Ever since breaking Martin Pipe’s record for the highest number of winners in British jumps racing history Nicholls has been asked ‘what next?’ on TV, radio, podcasts, social media videos and press calls and his answer has been consistent. The biggest prize in March remains at the forefront of his mind. It says plenty about his character that in the week when he has achieved something nobody else in the sport has managed he is looking forward rather than back. Setbacks like losing high-profile owners such as Gordon & Su Hall and Johnny de la Hey would make even the most confident trainer less bullish, but from Nicholls the message is clear. It just makes him more determined. While he has invested in new facilities and young horses with potential, one famous owner in particular has remained loyal to Nicholls and that’s legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Other high-profile owners have come and gone, but Fergie and his pals are still supporting Nicholls - who has a quote from the man himself at the top of his website about being ‘one of the main serial winners in England’. If Nicholls has got a potential Gold Cup horse in his yard, Ferguson probably has a leg in it and there is more than one reason for the Scot and his fellow owners to be excited about the season ahead. There’s Caldwell Potter, big-money signing from the Caldwell Construction dispersal sale, who won the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices’ Chase when he was last seen 18 months ago before injury struck. Still only eight, he’s on the comeback trail and could run in the Grade 2 Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on day one of the Coral Gold Cup meeting on Friday as he takes his next steps before seeing a fence again. It’ll be a watching brief as far as he’s concerned, but it’s a different story when it comes to Ferguson’s and Nicholls’ Regent’s Stroll, second favourite for Saturday's Coral Gold Cup. Here is a horse who finished third in last season's red-hot Jack Richards Novices' Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, a race that has worked out exceptionally well.

Regent's Stroll - looks a big player in the Coral Gold Cup