Recent winners Hill Road and Falling Snow had also won barrier trials

Barrier trials are not a new phenomenon, but recent results have again highlighted the importance of the initiative that was first launched in Ireland in 2018.

Barrier trials are effectively educational races that are timed and recorded and in which stalls are used, licensed jockeys employed and owners' silks worn to help with identification. The fundamental differences between barrier trials and maidens are that no weights are published, there is no prize-money on offer and there is no obligation to obtain the best possible position. Barrier trials were principally launched in Ireland as a way of highlighting unraced talent to foreign markets, though they are also used by trainers as a means of preparation and should be an important consideration for punters. It's certainly difficult to imagine that Falling Snow, a daughter of Justify out of four-time Group 1 winner Winter, was in the shop window when sent by Donnacha O'Brien and the Coolmore team to the latest series of barrier trials at Dundalk last month. However, it's not fanciful to suggest that the experience she picked up in that barrier trial proved the difference between winning and losing on her debut under Rules at the Curragh on Saturday.

Someone who had taken a cursory glance at the form figures - which does not include barrier trial results - may have expected that odds-on favourite Ballet Slippers, who had been an encouraging third in a Curragh maiden on debut, would put her 'experience' to good use in a tight finish. But, in reality, Falling Snow was similarly experienced having been pushed out to win her barrier trial, and she knuckled down well to edge ahead close home and score by a neck. Only two days earlier, Hill Road, a barrier trial winner at Naas in May, also made a successful debut under Rules at Leopardstown. Hill Road, a $350,000 yearling purchase by the Amo Racing team, was well on top at Leopardstown and is now seemingly set to return there for the Champions Juvenile Stakes next month. Falling Snow and Hill Road's victories underline the quality that is sometimes on show at these barrier trials, which is hardly surprising given that the two editions to have taken place so far this year have been supported by leading yards such as Joseph O'Brien, Donnacha O'Brien and Jessica Harrington. Indeed, one of the trials at Naas last year was won by subsequent Chesham Stakes winner Snellen from Mythology, who went on to be placed in a French Group 3, and Warnie, who won at listed level.

The barrier trials, which tend to comprise nine or ten races on two or three days a year, have previously taken place at Naas and Dundalk, but the next edition is scheduled for Leopardstown on August 28. Recent results offer a reminder of the importance of taking note of those performances. Before then, a couple of barrier trial winners from Dundalk could be set to make their debut under Rules this week. Ado McGuinness's Snapper Rocks is entered at Gowran Park on Wednesday, while Gordon Elliott's Wackestone holds an entry in the same race and also has an option at Dundalk the following afternoon. Barrier trial results and replays can be found on the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing website