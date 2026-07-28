Recap Trackside Live from Glorious Goodwood: parade ring updates and selections

The Trackside Live team will be bringing you their views from the paddock throughout Glorious Goodwood and got off to a fine start. Recap day one here.

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Full result 1. SING THE BLUES 7/1

2. Woohoo 18/1

3. Secret History 5/1 joint-favourite

4. Beaujolais Nouveau 33/1

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Update 1 Cinque Verde - double barrel kicking behind in paddock, concern. Verdict Zen Diva and Sing The Blues best pair.

Parade ring updates 1 Cinque Verde - needs the run. 2 Hold A Dream - good level of definition. 3 Stormy Impact - okay fitness, others jump out more. 4 Cindy Lou Who - fit and fine, no issues. 5 Gold Digger - fit and fine, in good order. 6 Beaujolais Nouveau - very fit, on toes but an early eye catcher. 7 Fleetwater - little plain through the coat, okay but nothing better. 8 Machadadorp - angular filly, slender framed and fit. 9 Sing The Blues - quality filly, good walk with high level of definition. 10 Ruby's Angel - fit and well, likeable enough. 11 Angel Shared - backs up quickly with a good level of fitness. 12 Shallow - looks considerably improved from Newmarket. 13 Secret History - plain and big framed, just fine. 15 Rogue Attraction - fit but has got very warm. 16 Zen Diva - lovely physical, big chest, good rib definition. 17 Paradise Walk - looks in fair order. 18 Bintaryana - doesn’t jump out but fine. 19 Diamont Katie - little keen on toes and has plenty of muscle definition. 20 Polka Blue - very tense and warm. 21 Woohoo - small, compact, little tense, fine.

Full result 1. RUMBA NUMBA 17/2

2. Nanino Niyati 4/1

3. Electricfarhh 18/1

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Winning reaction Jack Mitchell: "She's shown enough at home that she's really starting to progress the older she gets. Her comeback win at Doncaster was pleasant but she got tired, a little bit scrappy over the line, but ever since then she's done nothing but bloom. "I thought she was unlucky at Ascot not to be placed. We were drawn the right side, got a lovely draft through and then a horse just as I was building up momentum laid over in my path so we had to sit and wait for a few strides which cost us momentum but she still hit the line strong. Coming into today we were pretty confident, it was just a case of the draw. "She's very quick out, she's got a very good cruising speed which helps and she just managed to glide over without using up too much fuel. If anything, she's got inside the two and I've got nothing to race with so when Callum's horse came to me it pushed me on but he jumped on me a little bit quick so it startled her but her head was in front at the right time."

Verdict Proposal and Nanino Niyati best pair.

Parade ring updates 2 Nanino Niyati - walks well, has a bit of quality, plenty to like. 3 Just Call Me Angel - fair level of definition, might improve a touch still. 4 Rumba Numba - okay fitness but capable of further improvement. 5 Song N Dance - good looking filly, fit. 6 Electrifarhh - very warm early and teeth grinding, needs to settle. 7 Annastarzy - small filly, fit and well. 8 Vixey - low set filly, doesn’t make physical appeal. 9 Star Mirage - nice physical but needs the run. 10 Si Grass - another, already washed down, very keen. 11 Crazee Icon - on toes, muscular. 12 Atlantis Blue - big strong filly, good level of fitness, starting to get warm. 13 Wid - rangy type, has size and substance, middle distance sort. 14 Proposal - one of the better models, doesn’t look to need the run after short break. 15 Perdy In Paris - very warm and tense, would be a concern but fit.

Full result 1. AGRIPPA 11/1

2. Dorigo 12/1

3. Launch Sequence 5/2

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Winning reaction Pat Dobbs: "He was second favourite yesterday and he drifted but that don't mean nothing obviously. "He's a lovely horse, he's always worked well. I thought he'd win at Newbury, I made the running on him and I said the winner that beat me is probably okay; she was cantering all over me but my horse, I thought, when I got going early was over-racing. I dropped him in today to give him something different. It worked out nicely, we went quick so I'd sooner have been three or four lengths off them and he travelled lovely. "I'd say he'll get seven. Doncaster [for the sales race over 6 1/2 furlongs] would be perfect for him, nice flat track too; I think he needs a flat track, carries his head a little bit low, I think undulating tracks probably won't suit."

Verdict Severn Councils and Beach Noir best pair.

Parade ring updates 5 Does Mary Know (first entry below) - very toey, concern. 8 Ground Force (first entry below) - increasingly on toes. 1 Agrippa - very fit for the yard, makes immediate appeal. 2 Ard As A Rock- little plain through the coat, others preferred. 3 Beach Noir - very fit, hard muscled behind. 4 Demonstrate - improve over the ribs for the run. 5 Does Mary Know - little plain, needs the run. 6 Dorigo - little heavy over the ribs, yards can present like that but others catch the eye more. 7 Final Objective - fit and well, strong and muscular. 8 Ground Force - little poor in the coat, two handlers but very fit for a debutante. 9 Launch Sequence - quite low set, doesn’t appeal physically for all he’s fit. 10 Major Looktwice 11 Mr Resdev - Rred hood but walks well and has a good level of definition. 12 Savage Mariner - little poor through the coat, fair definition but doesn’t jump out. 13 Severn Councils - difficult to see how the team could have got him fitter, very lean. 14 Shemiyla Star - fit, can’t fault, one of the better models. 15 Washington Royale - getting a little on toes, not settling. 16 Wolf Bay - big strong type, will keep progressing.

Full result 1. TWILIGHT CALLS 6/1

2. Naana's Sparkle 8/1

3. Glamorous Breeze 12/1

4=. Democracy Dilemma 22/1 and Toca Madera 11/1

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Winning reaction Saffie Osborne: "I was quite sure but they were taking quite a long time to call it so you always have a seed of doubt. He's such a cool horse and a great plan from Richard to run him today in the hope of getting a penalty to get into the Stewards' Cup, a race he ran so well in last year and was probably drawn on the wrong side of it last year, otherwise would have been right there in the mix so onwards to Saturday hopefully. "He is kind of like the old man of Richard's yard. Everybody loves him and he's a really cool horse. I think coming down the handicap and then gaining a bit of confidence from it - he's obviously a horse that has competed in group level - and coming down the handicap and making life a little bit easier for him, he's really found a new lease of life as he builds back up the ranks."

Verdict The Man, Reigning Profit and Rapper's Delight best trio.

Parade ring updates 17 Ziggy's Triton (first entry below) - increasingly on toes, concern. 1 Jasour - much calmer than normal, worth noting. 2 Run Boy Run - presents heavy, needs the run. 3 Lexington Blitz - very on toes, in good order though. 4 Candy - fit and fine. 5 Democracy Dilemma 6 Toca Madera - in good order, little sweaty but no major concerns. 7 Adrestia - walks well, fair level of fitness. 8 Germanic - sprinting type, doesn’t look bad after long break. 9 Regal Envoy - okay, little bit nervy, others preferred. 10 Naana's Sparkle - in great order, very lean. 11 The Man - likeable, good nature and makes appeal. 12 Twilight Calls - lean enough, sweating. 13 Desert Cop - fit and well, looked better this season. 14 Exclamation - very lean, little on mettle but appeals on fitness. 15 Glamorous Breeze - tends to present plain from the yard, not a concern, fit and fine. 16 Rapper's Delight - one of the better models. 17 Ziggy's Triton - sweaty, not as good as York. 18 Tatterstall - on toes, sweating profusely, can present that way but worse than usual. 19 Seven Questions - fit enough, has got warm. 20 Dyonisos - touch big, others appeal more 21 Vintage Clarets - fit and fine, similar to Epsom. 22 Spring Is Sprung - settled and good level of fitness. 24 Reigning Profit - shine to coat, well built and very fit.

Full result 1. SCANDINAVIA 6/5 favourite

2. Trawlerman 13/8

3. Rahiebb 14/1

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "I was just talking to Aidan there and it's probably as good a staying performance as he's ever seen. I never asked him for everything either. It was nice for him to have a horse to follow all the way, he probably thinks he got beat! Very good horse. "Unbelievable race record now. His stride never shortened, he just kept galloping all the way to the line. "What more can you say? He couldn't have done anymore than what he done today. He likes fast ground, he's a high class horse and hopefully there's a few more good days to come."

The riderless Amiloc leads Scandinavia home

Verdict Trawlerman and Lazy Griff best pair, both improved considerably for fitness.

Parade ring updates 5 Rahiebb (first entry below) - getting increasingly keen rather than settling, concern. 1 Amiloc - probably best sighting of him all year, although others jump out more. 2 French Master - always presents well, fine for him but no particular standout. 3 Illinois - looked poor before winning at Ascot and coming back to himself now, better presentation. 4 Lazy Griff - best sighting all season, has tightened up considerably, no longer carrying any condition. 5 Rahiebb - unusually keen for him, strong and ready to get on with things. Sturdily built, best fitness presentation of the year. 6 Scandinavia - solid, muscular physical type, no obvious change from Ascot and doesn’t jump out. 7 Trawlerman - undoubtedly tightened up since Ascot, sharper definition, doesn’t have a shine to coat but typical of him. 8 Miss Alpilles - lean and slender filly, looks well with good level of fitness.

Full result 1. LAKE FOREST 10/11 favourite

2. Rogue Diplomat 16/1

3. Witness Stand 17/2

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Winning reaction Cieren Fallon: "He's a very special horse, he's a yard favourite. I had to go to Plan B today because things didn't work out how I thought they were going to but he's tough. He doesn't do much in front so it wasn't ideal I was in the middle of the track with no contest but when he felt a bit of pressure down on his outside, he knuckled down and he was tough to the line. "I've got a lot of confidence in this horse, he's got a lot of speed, he's very versatile. I was always confident I was going to catch Kieranbut I was always aware that James Owen's horse stays very, very strong and was going to be challenging me late on because I knew he was following me when I forced him wide early. He's kind of frustrating because he didn't do a stroke up the home straight until he felt the pressure. It stands him in good stead for tomorrow [in the Sussex] - if we go tomorrow - because he hasn't had a hard race. "I can't see why you wouldn't want to go there. He loves the ground, he's not really having a blow, it was very easy for him today. Probably to the eye it didn't look it but I know this horse and he's had an easy race."

Lake Forest is on top in the Lennox Stakes

Verdict Rogue Diplomat best, both Marvelman and Witness Stand have got very warm late on.

Parade ring updates 3 Marvelman (first entry below) - very sweaty now. 7 Witness Stand (first entry below) - now getting a lot keener, pulling. 5 Qirat (first entry below) - starting to liven up a bit. 1 Holguin - strong, very fit, relaxed, all good so far. 2 Lake Forest - lean, has got quite warm already, coat could be a little better. 3 Marvelman - washed down, very fit, plenty of rib on show, very racey type. 4 Poet Master - strong type, fit but a little keen early here, needs to settle. 5 Qirat - little quiet early on here, fit but you'd like to see him wake up. 6 Rogue Diplomat - stepping up in grade here but does not look outclassed; lovely mover through his paces, appeals. 7 Witness Stand - two handlers and red hood but behaving well, just a little on his toes, wouldn't jump out at you, but fit. 8 Lord Britain - for all he's a big price in these contests, he always looks well, solidly built, not out of place.

Full result 1. DR RASCAL 13/2

2. Haffner 4/1

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Winning reaction Kaiya Fraser: "First of all I want to thank all the owners for putting me on and trusting me, this is a great day I'm very happy and happy to get the job done for them. You saw today, he had to get a push into the stalls because he obviously had that experience last time out where he got a bit nervous but luckily he's a willing horse and he went in with a bit of encouragement and he got out and got the job done today. He's obviously quick enough as a two-year-old but in time you'd think he might stay a trip. He's by Sottsass so we're looking forward to what the future holds for him. "It means everything, this is what we wake up for every morning. I've put so much hard work in to get where I am today and all the people around who have helped me, my agent James Forrest and all the owners and trainers who put me up. I'm very grateful to them and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them."

Dr Rascal comes out on top in the Coral Vintage Stakes

Verdict Al Hudaiba best.

Parade ring updates 1 Al Hudaiba - very lean, harder over quarters than at Newmarket, plain and unassuming type though, doesn’t jump out. 2 Dr Rascal - good looking type, has plenty of chest and size, likeable. 3 Haffner - lovely, big bodied and free moving colt, easy going, similar to Newmarket. 4 Pikachu - strapping type, workmanlike appearance, wears over reach boots so not walking out well in prelims, fine but no better. 5 Ruler's Control - very fit, professional, nothing much to find fault with. 6 Undiscovered - little plain compared to some of these, fair level of fitness but doesn’t jump out.

Full result 1. AL AALI 11/2 joint-favourite

2. Noble Horizon 13/2

3. Night Breeze 14/1

4. Tony Montana 18/1

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Winning reaction William Buick: "George was very sweet on him today. He's only got 8-10, it takes a bit of focus to get down to that weight but he was worth it. "George has really sweetened him up and he sort of emphasised it, when he's happy he travels along and he's not a horse you can bully. Once he got in the clear he picked up really good, a nice start to the meeting. "Beautiful ground, it's like a carpet. I don't think Ed and his team could have done a much better job to be honest."

Verdict Yabher and Al Aali preferred.

Parade ring updates 1 Liberty Lane - fair level of fitness, have seen presenting better for all he’s fine. 2 Bolster - very fit but has been keen throughout preliminaries. 3 Torito - needs the run, further fitness to find. 5 Yabher - catches the eye early, has quality with high level of definition. 6 Henlein - good level of fitness, moves well, better than a lot of these. 7 Diego El Queso - doesn’t appeal through the coat, sweating heavily, others preferred. 8 Wave Rider - needs the run. 9 Quai De Bethune - looked disappointing at York and hasn’t improved. 10 Night Breeze - 11 King's Code - sturdily built type, presenting similar to usual. 12 Dhahabi - okay, no better than that - definition behind. 13 Rathgar - sweating, others make more appeal. 14 Noble Horizon - doesn’t appeal on fitness compared to a lot of these, sturdy sort but better types available. 15 Tony Montana - still doesn’t look spot on, another run to put him there. 16 Al Aali - backs up quickly and appeals on fitness, very tight. 17 Parole D'Oro - has got very sweaty but typical paddock behaviour. 18 Twisting Physics - good level of fitness, fine.

Betting update Coral are the official betting partners for the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar and their David Stevens said just after 10:00: “In the feature Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, the battle to start favourite could be as fierce as the on-track rivalry between Scandinavia and Trawlerman. The former remains favourite at 6/5, but the latter has been clipped into 13/8 from 2/1 and could close the gap in the market, with the duo racing off level weights this time. “Ger Lyons would not be a frequent visitor to Sussex and his Diego El Queso has been well supported to take the opening Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap. The Irish raider is the 10/3 favourite from 5/1, having replaced Oli Rix’s Noble Horizon, who has eased to 6/1. “Godolphin and Ballydoyle dominate the Coral Vintage Stakes betting with Al Hudaiba and Haffner respectively, although Ralph Beckett's Undiscovered has been backed to down the big guns. The dual Salisbury novice winner is 5/1 from 8/1. “This is always an important week for Wathnan Racing, whose Final Objective has been popular in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden. Seventh in the Coventry Stakes last time out, the son of Sioux Nation is 7/4 from 4/1.”