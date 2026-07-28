Bow Echo wins Qatar Sussex Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

Bow Echo came with a scintillating late run to get the better of regular rival Gstaad and maintain his unbeaten record in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Trained by George Boughey and ridden by Billy Loughnane, the popular Bow Echo was well supported as he looked to follow up his wins in the Betfred 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes, ultimately going off the 10/11 favourite on his first race against the older horses on the Downs. It was one of the older brigade who made the first move in the prestigious mile Group 1, Opera Ballo (9/2) racing very keenly under William Buick behind early leaders Dorset and Qirat, and allowed to kick for home on the inside rail a furlongs and a half from the finish. Gstaad (4/1), who was second to Bow Echo in the Guineas and gave him a real fright at Royal Ascot last month, came with a fine-looking bid to pick up the running under Ryan Moore, but Loughnane had tracked him on the outside of the field and well into the final furlong it was Bow Echo who flew past to score by half a length from Aidan O'Brien's runner-up, with a length and three-quarters back to the Charlie Appleby-trained Opera Ballo in third. Night Of Thunder colt Bow Echo was winning his sixth race and maintaining an unblemished record having made his racecourse debut at Newbury last August. He also becomes the first winner of the Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes since the great Frankel. Sky Bet and Paddy Power reacted by making the winner 5/2 (from 5/1) for the Breeders' Cup Mile, having claimed the Goodwood feature which is a Challenge Series 'win and you're in' race for the Keeneland contest.

Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes result 1st BOW ECHO 10/11 favourite 2nd Gstaad 4/1 3rd Opera Ballo 9/2

Watch free video replay of Bow Echo winning the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes

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