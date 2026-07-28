Bow Echo wins Qatar Sussex Stakes: Report, reaction and free video replay

Bow Echo came with a scintillating late run to get the better of regular rival Gstaad and maintain his unbeaten record in the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes.
Trained by George Boughey and ridden by Billy Loughnane, the popular Bow Echo was well supported as he looked to follow up his wins in the Betfred 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes, ultimately going off the 10/11 favourite on his first race against the older horses on the Downs.
It was one of the older brigade who made the first move in the prestigious mile Group 1, Opera Ballo (9/2) racing very keenly under William Buick behind early leaders Dorset and Qirat, and allowed to kick for home on the inside rail a furlongs and a half from the finish.
Gstaad (4/1), who was second to Bow Echo in the Guineas and gave him a real fright at Royal Ascot last month, came with a fine-looking bid to pick up the running under Ryan Moore, but Loughnane had tracked him on the outside of the field and well into the final furlong it was Bow Echo who flew past to score by half a length from Aidan O'Brien's runner-up, with a length and three-quarters back to the Charlie Appleby-trained Opera Ballo in third.
Night Of Thunder colt Bow Echo was winning his sixth race and maintaining an unblemished record having made his racecourse debut at Newbury last August. He also becomes the first winner of the Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes since the great Frankel.
Sky Bet and Paddy Power reacted by making the winner 5/2 (from 5/1) for the Breeders' Cup Mile, having claimed the Goodwood feature which is a Challenge Series 'win and you're in' race for the Keeneland contest.
Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes result
1st BOW ECHO 10/11 favourite
2nd Gstaad 4/1
3rd Opera Ballo 9/2
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Winning reaction
George Boughey said on Racing TV: "It's a feeling I've probably never had before, he's an extraordinarily talented horse and I've known that for a long way.
"He's been in a couple of scraps recently and he really had to show his fight today, and had to show his turn of foot.
"I think it was a career best, a lot went wrong again and he was still able to win - and win well.
"It was a pretty rough race early doors, it looked messy. There was a lot of pace on and our plan was to try and follow Gstaad where possible. But the one thing I did think was that Gstaad would have to get going probably earlier than thought, and Ryan was under the pump from a fair way out. He is obviously a very strong stayer that horse (Gstaad).
"He did find a pocket with a few furlongs to go, but Billy held his nerve and it's basically how we want it to go, apart from a few scrimmages through the race. He challenged on the part of the track we wanted to be and it was a super effort."
Billy Loughnane told ITV Racing: "Hopefully that can silence them [the doubters]!
"What a superstar of a horse - I feel so privileged to ride him. They made life difficult for him, I knew the pace would be on though and that plays to his strengths. I had to wait to get out, but once I did he showed how good he is."
Buick said: "He's run his heart out and given 8lb to two top-class three-year-olds. It takes some doing to stay unbeaten this far down the line.
"Two-out when we were getting rolling he picked up, then the three-year-olds came late. He still has a bright future."
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