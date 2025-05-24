Recap the Trackside Live updates from Guineas weekend at the Curragh

The Trackside Live team kept us updated from the parade ring over Guineas weekend at the Curragh.

3.40 Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas (Group 1) Result 1. LAKE VICTORIA 10/11 favourite

2. California Dreamer 50/1

3. Cercene 20/1

Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "She was very good today. She wasn't quite there when she went round at Newmarket. She was a lot better than them, she quickened up very well, very smart filly, she's exciting, does everything beautifully. Her record last year was good. I'm glad that she's able to get back on track. "She's very good, she'll be very hard for the fillies to handle so see what she does the next day and if she keeps building on it, I don't think we've got to the bottom of her so see if she can step up again."

Lake Victoria skips to victory in the Irish 1,000 Guineas

Parade ring updates Verdict Flight and Atsila the best pair.

Simmering - looks behind in her coat but has done every time I’ve seen her this season, getting markedly more relaxed as the year goes on. Lake Victoria - never catches the eye as a physical but she has improved from Newmarket, more quarter definition. Flight - improving every time I see her, she’s a big rangy filly and keeps filling into her frame, sharp today. January - looks like she’ll come forward for the run, deep chested but room to tighten up. Jaliyah - nice walker, uses her body and very relaxed, no fitness concerns. Tamam Desert - very fit, small and athletic, on toes. California Dreamer - big filly, got plenty about her, looks almost like she’s step up from a mile, typical middle distance type. City Of Memphis - compact and light framed, fit enough, okay. Swelter - athletic, leggy filly - come into the parade on her toes, she does wear a red hood. Impressive fitness, just needs to be held together. Duty First - always presents a little roundy, coming through in her coat now and looks better than Newmarket. Cercene - long backed filly, can’t fault her for fitness, looks in top order as you’d expect to see. Atsila - nice intelligent filly, walking out without tension. Deep chest, like her as a physical.

3.05 Tattersalls Gold Cup (Group 1) Result 1. LOS ANGELES 9/4 favourite

2. Anmaat 8/1

3. Kalpana 5/2

Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "I thought that was the best he's ever been. I thought it was a proper horse race, good ones in there. The second put it up to him. Kalpana and White Birch were right there so I think it's a very solid race. People say he's tough and he's hardy but he's pretty good as well, really good."

Los Angeles (left) beats Anmaat at the Curragh

Parade ring updates Verdict White Birch best. Anmaat might outrun expectations, he’s fitter than expected for reappearance

Deepone -might come forward a touch for this, although not unfit. Anmaat - in a sweat and very on his toes but he did this before the Champion Stakes and earned paddock negative. He’s surprisingly fit for return and sweat can be excused - he’s had a quarter sheet on. Continuous - has been presenting fairly similar each time I’ve seen him lately, another similar. White Birch - hard to be impressed by a grey sometimes but he’s really catching the eye, very fit. Los Angeles - always wowed by him, big and imposing don’t even begin to cover it. Worth noting that he got a bit sweaty and on edge at York last year, best efforts were when he was laidback - he’s laidback today. Royal Rhyme (see below also) - starting to get a bit over the top in the paddock, small concern known. Ghostwriter - always been an impressive physical, has a tendency to catch your eye, fine for him. Crypto Force - no fitness concerns, never overly catches the eye, standard for him. Royal Rhyme - a little on his toes which he can do, no fitness concerns but lacking the quality of some of these. Kalpana - big filly at three and she’s grown again, hard to see her not coming forward for this, she looks like she needs it.

2.30 Lanwades Stud Stakes (Group 2) Result 1. PORTA FORTUNA 5/4 favourite

2. One Look 3/1

3. Naomi Lapaglia 10/1

Winning reaction Donnacha O'Brien: "Ryan said she relaxed lovely, she quickened up really well and maybe got a little bit idle, maybe got a little bit tired the last furlong but this was perfect for her and should leave her spot on for [Royal] Ascot. I thought if she was going to be vulnerable it would be today, she's started to do that as she's got more experienced, just idle; she was the same in the Matron, she quickens up, puts the race to bed and then just does enough in front so it was perfect, couldn't be happier with her. "She's quite a sharp filly but it was more fitness-wise she was probably 85/90% today. At Ascot you have to have pace and hopefully it will be quick ground and they'll go a good gallop and you have to keep going so there's no hiding places and she needed to run today. It should leave her spot on. "We'll see how she is. Obviously Ascot is a big target. I know France was mentioned for the Jacques Le Marois and a few things like that, the Breeders' Cup has to be a possibility and then in between you have races like the Falmouth, Sun Chariot, Prix Rothschild if you want to go to France again. She has loads of options and is a versatile filly so hopefully it is going to be an exciting season."

Porta Fortuna, ridden by Ryan Moore (left), comes home to win the Lanwades Stud Stakes

Parade ring updates Verdict Wouldn’t put you off Porta Fortuna, she’s fit for return. Slight preference for One Look, racy and absolutely match fit for today.

Porta Fortuna - has been a little on her toes with two handlers (she has sometimes done this, although it’s probably the most toey I’ve seen her), clearly fresh and raring to go. No concerns fitness wise. Vera's Secret - late to paddock, two handlers and a touch reluctant up the chute, being encouraged around. Naomi Lapaglia - sizeable filly with a powerful rear end, looks like one that improves for her racing, might continue to sharpen up. Jancis - having a good look around and taking everything in, alert and nice mover, okay. Birthe - lovely big walk, fair level of fitness for return, would not be overly concerned first-up after a break. Rubies From Burma - big scopey filly, no fitness concerns but she wouldn’t immediately strike you as a speedy 'mileing' type physically. Azada - different type, has a bit of size about her, fair definition over the quarters although might sharpen up over ribs. One Look - not much size to her but she’s racy fit. Slight filly, held by two handlers but not required - nice demeanour.

1.55 Gain Hill Marble Stakes (Group 3) Result 1. ALBERT EINSTEIN 4/11 favourite

2. Power Blue 11/1

Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "The two-year-old is exciting, very fast. Obviously he's going to Ascot so we wanted to...if we'd just let him jump out and make all he'd probably have won by 10 lengths today but we wanted him to do something a bit different. You wouldn't want to be backing him at a short price but he's a very good horse."

Albert Einstein ridden by Ryan Moore

Parade ring updates Verdict So impressed by Albert Einstein, very similar to Brussels yesterday physically and hard to fault. Demeanour of the two AOB runners is notable compared to some of these, could be a 1-2.

Power Blue - a nice colt, built uphill, slight framed but not lacking for size entirely, absolutely no fitness concerns. Albert Einstein - contrast to most of these, big powerful colt, very similar to the Wootton Basset winner yesterday, a real bull of a colt, oozes quality, demeanour is an asset. Andab - went straight through from stable to paddock, racy, small, slight, a real classic two year old. Miami Destination - living on her nerves a little, hard held in the pre-parade, powerful filly with plenty of size. She's Too Kool - lacking quality of others, good demeanour for a debutante, large filly, dwarfing First Approach who is next to her. First Approach - well balanced, physically forward, classic sprinting type. Fairly round barrelled but not worried about fitness.

1.20 - Tally Ho Stud Irish European Breeders Fund Fillies Maiden Result 1. BALANTINA 6/1

2. Cape Sounion 7/4 favourite

3. Beautify 5/1

Winning reaction Donnacha O'Brien: "They're two nice fillies; at home Cape Sounion would probably work a little bit better but Balantina keeps a bit for herself; you probably think that you should have split them up but it's nice that they're on their way. It certainly wasn't my money [for Balantina on debut] but she worked very nicely up the Curragh here one day and obviously someone saw it which is why she probably went off favourite; I thought she'd run well without fancying her but obviously she's learned plenty from that and taken a nice step forward. "It looked like she [Cape Sounion] might need seven, just hit a little bit of a flat spot today but I'd have to watch it back. I think it's probably a good thing to be on the stands' side as well but they both ran very well. I think Cape Sounion we probably won't [go to Royal Ascot], the plan was to come here and then go to the Balanchine so we'll see whether we go to a maiden or stick to that plan. I think there's a good chance Balantina could take her chance in the Albany."

Balantina wins under Oisin Murphy

Parade ring updates Verdict Paris Carver and Balantina the best pair.

Taiyi - toey with second handler hovering in case she needs it, will improve for whatever experience. Amerilis - tall filly with a good attitude, relaxed enough, okay. Gia Mor - getting on her toes a bit and will learn plenty. Hasita - another nice racy filly, she’s been a little babyish but nothing you’d be overly concerned about, fit. So Must I - could have guessed she’s a Sottsass, classic stamp, strong filly for time of year, will continue to progress. Balantina - well balanced, light framed filly. Has been showing a lovely attitude, racecourse experience key. Cape Sounion - a proper two year old, still a little bum high but racy enough, she’s likeable and could see her going well, but others are more muscled up and forward physically. Composing - tall and rangy but looks the best of the two trained by AOB. Been having a good look at things, will come on for experience. Beautify - relaxed demeanour, rangy filly; deep chested and looks like she’ll come forward for whatever happens today. Paris Carver - likeable, close coupled without lacking for size, good definition over the hindquarters and fairly professional. Divine Blue - come in a little on her nerves, babyish and will learn plenty, leggy. Princess Sioux - compact, closely put together, wears red hood but she’s very relaxed, no fitness concerns. McHenry Sunrise - filly with a bit of size for later in the season, still behind in the coat and others are going to appeal more.

Saturday 3.40 - Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (Group 1) RESULT 1. FIELD OF GOLD Evsf

2. Cosmic Year 4/1

3. Hotazhell 9/1

1 - Comanche Brave - Small colt, wouldn't have been out of place in the two-year-old maiden, two handlers but relaxed, suspect he'll look outclassed against some of these. 2 - Cosmic Year - Two handlers and he's starting to get on his toes in the paddock. He was the same at Newmarket, not a major concern and wouldn't put me off at this stage. 3 - Expanded - Sharpened up since Guineas but lacking compared to some of these, no fitness concerns. 4 - Field Of Gold - Notable that he has only just come in, he's neighing and having a good look with two handlers. Settled with a good walk round, he's undoubtedly in good order but wouldn't be the pick today. 5 - Hotazhell - Full of beans, kicking out and fit enough for return. Catching the eye a bit as he's clearly full of himself and feeling in good order. 6 - Officer - Two handlers and come into the pre-parade sharp, inexperience showing. They've put stablemate in front to relax him, impressive physical, no fitness concerns. 7 - Rashabar - Sharpened up considerably from Newbury and he's much more lively in the paddock. Like. 8 - Scorthy Champ - Looks well enough but pick before Guineas and he probably doesn't look as top notch. 9 - Windlord - Has improved from Sandown, taken the first-time cheekpieces well, no issues.

Verdict

Officer and Rashabar are the best pair. The move to put Expanded in front in the parade and give Officer a lead is key - he settled well and has gone down quietly.

3.05 - Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes (Group 2) RESULT 1. JAMES'S DELIGHT 22/1

2. Lethal Levi 15/2

3. Big Gossey 33/1

1 - Big Gossey - Backing up quickly, looks in good order, not over the top. 2 - Grand Grey - Come into the paddock on his toes, good level of fitness, fine. 3 - Iberian - Compact, typical sprinter. Good muscle definition, ready for the day and probably standing out the most. 4 - James's Delight - Looks like the kind of horse that takes time to come to hand, okay. 5 - Lethal Levi - Light framed, looks in good order, similar to last few times we've seen him. 6 - My Mate Alfie - Okay. Not jumping out particularly but no fitness concerns. 7 - Storm Boy - Obviously not seen him before, but first glance is that he might sharpen up for whatever happens here over the ribs. A big bull of a horse, remarkably relaxed demeanour for a sprinter and physically impressive. 8 - Easy - Will sharpen up for the run. 9 - Verspertilio - Very fit as you'd expect to see from the yard, wears red hood but has been in good spirits.

Verdict

He may be good enough but Storm Boy is expected to sharpen up for the run, so preference is for IBERIAN.

2.30 - Tulfarris Hotel And Golf Resort Handicap (Premier Handicap) RESULT 1. APERCU 9/1

2. Cloud Seeker 6/1

3. Star Harbour 18/1

4. Ceallach 16/1

1 - Westminster Moon - Just okay, no major negatives. 2 - Star Harbour - Been busy enough but not standing out from fitness point of view. 3 - Aeronautic - Fresh for return and being strong in paddock, needs the run to take edge off him. 4 - Longbourn - Will come forward for the run. 5 - Mashhoor - Bit of a poor walker, doesn't rack up. Big framed horse, will still come forward for the run. 6 - Himalayan Heights - Another big gelding, no fitness concerns. 7 - Nurburgring - Always presents well, good. 8 - Apercu - Little on toes, but managed between two handlers. 9 - Final Voyage - Not catching the eye hugely, fine. 10 - Soaring Monarch - Had a short break and might tighten up over the ribs for this run, not unfit though. 11 - Cloud Seeker - Undoubtedly fit but on his toes a touch. 12 - Zoffman - Slight gelding, fine. 13 - Ceallach - Come into the paddock full of himself, good definition over quarters, like. 14 - Dutch Gold - Fine in first-time cheekpieces, taking proceedings well. 15 - Retracement - Very lean for seasonal reappearance, like. 16 - Mr Rango - Relaxed, okay. 17 - Jungle Cove - No issues. 18 - Cheers Again - Backs up quickly, fine. 19 - Molto Amichi -

Verdict

RETRACEMENT, Himalayan Heights and Ceallach the best trio.

1.55 - Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Orby Stakes (Listed) RESULT 1. TRUSTYOURINSTINCT 5/4f

2. Romzina 5/1

1 - Trustyourinstinct - No surprise to see this gelding looking race sharp, they tend to present lean and ready from the yard as a rule. Positive. 2 - Masoun - Alert, forward walker, no fitness concerns, okay. 3 - San Salvador - Another horse that tends to present well, lean, a little on his toes but no major concerns at this time - have seen him do similar before. 4 - Magical Hope - Probably making most interest here. Two handlers but she has been beautifully behaved. Not overly big. Very fit for her return, something about her that catches the eye. 6 - Riviera Queen - Big, strong, filly. Fine. 7 - Romzina - Horses from the yard have been impressing from a fitness perspective, big filly, hard to fault. 9 - Siege Of Troy - Deep chested, lighter hindquarters, fit, fine.

Verdict

Not fitness concerns or negative behaviour across the board. Like MAGICAL HOPE to run a big race.

1.20 - Avenuebloodstock.com Irish European Breeders Fund (C & G) Maiden RESULT 1. BRUSSELS 11/4

2. Kansas 9/2

3. Learntodiscover 13/8 fav

1 - Brussels - You'd be forgiven if you saw this colt and thought he was a 3yo. Very imposing big colt, easy demeanour. Would suspect he'll improve for what he does today but attitude will count for a lot. 3 - Cisterna - Racy type, a proper early season 2yo, Like. 5 - Ennoble - Impressive physically, still bum high with some growing to do, fit. 6 - Kansas - Small, built uphill colt, well muscled over hind end, barrely type so not concerned about fitness. 7 - Killourney Reigns - Well muscled little colt, compact and close coupled, no fitness concerns. 8 - Learntodiscover - Plenty of shouting on entry to paddock. Couldn't put you off from fitness perspective. Sharp for debut. 9 - Maximum Scepticism - On his toes, having a good look. Will learn plenty - typical from sire - not overly big but well balanced. 10 - Sand Art - Small, fit, speedy type, perhaps lacking the quality of some of these. 11 - Slaudeen - Having a good look around and will learn plenty.

Verdict