Recap our Trackside Live coverage from Glorious Goodwood: parade ring updates and selections

Recap as the Trackside Live team brought you their views from the paddock throughout day two of Glorious Goodwood where Bow Echo won the Sussex. Get verdicts, results, replays and reaction here.
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17:40 - HKJC World Pool Handicap
Paddock updates
10 Superposition - very fit but edgy
1 Colombier - looks like he will improve for the run
5 Pellitory - fit and lean, always presents that way
2 Defence Minister - in good order, no fitness questions
17 Humam - plain, but does tend to present that way
9 Hawksbill - poor through the coat, others appeal more
16 Divine Libra - on toes but good level of fitness
13 Rajeko - two handlers and keen but very fit
18 Oliver Show - fit and well, no issues
14 Rhoscolyn - looks in fair order
3 Bobby Bennu - okay but no better
4 One Smack Mac - sweaty, but normal paddock behaviour, no concerns
20 The Liffey - very fit, little keen but hard to see them getting him tighter
8 The Fingal Raven - sweating heavily, good level of fitness
12 Hunters Lullaby - in fair order, little on toes but no major concerns
6 Silver Ghost - has looked better this season
19 Goldmoyne - fit and fine
15 Zarathos - sweating heavily, in fair order
11 Crimson Spirit - doesn’t appeal on fitness
7 Morte Point - very fit, no issues
Paddock verdict
5 Pellitory, 10 Superposition and 13 Rajeko best trio
Full result
1st Crimson Spirit 11/2 joint-fav
2nd The Liffey 22/1
3rd The Fingal Raven 16/1
4th Oliver Show 6/1
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17:00 - Coral Charlton Handicap
Paddock updates
22 Lunar Melody - very lean but equally very on toes
27 Fresh Fade - very on toes, needs to settle
13 Born Slippy - very muscular for a horse off a long break, worth noting
14 Arduis Invicta - will tighten up for the run
7 Supreme King - little edgy, doesn’t appeal on fitness
19 Tex - improved from Ascot, backs up quickly and fitness shows
25 Ziggy's Condor - little warm, fit and well
10 Cashbox - good definition, in fair order
6.Under The Twilight - walks well, okay but no better
11 Charlie Mason - little strong and fussy, okay fitness
16 Rory Rocket - quite keen to get on with the job but good level of fitness
15 Silver Wraith - in good order, no issues
17 Calling A Star - might improve a touch, not the pick on fitness
8 Mae Amor - strong and very fit
21 Kanishka - a little busy, no fitness questions
20 Kesta - a bit keen, needs to settle
1 Expert Agent -‘nice physical, needs to run
4 Winchurch - on toes, normal behaviour, no concerns
9 Vingegaard - plain, doesn’t catch the eye
12 Wreck It Ryley - rangy, relaxed, fine
26 French Affair - edgy and hot, okay fitness
18 Velvet Rhythm - strong and fit, likeable
23 Cotai Lights - little plain through the coat, fine
3 Mythical Composer - needs the run a touch
Paddock verdict
22 Lunar Melody, 18 Velvet Rhythm and 13 Born Slippy best trio
Full result
1st French Affair 14/1
2nd Under The Twilight 13/2
3rd Wreck It Ryley 28/1
4th Mae Amor 50/1
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Paddock updates
11 Puerto Rico - in good order again, presenting similar to Ascot
12 Zavateri - compact sprinting type but has improved physically, grown a little and makes more appeal than price suggests
10 Gstaad - reached his fitness level now, hasn’t improved from Ascot, muscular and solid
7 Ten Bob Tony - in good order again, athletic and loose walking
8 Bow Echo - two handlers and has had a little kick out in the pre-parade, did the same before the Guineas; very much similar to Ascot
2 Lake Forest - looks a little poor and subdued after yesterday, wouldn’t appeal
6 Seagulls Eleven - two handlers, on his toes; very much normal paddock behaviour and would be more concerned if he wasn’t
9 Dorset - rangy athletic type, no issues
3 Never So Brave - has got very warm and tense, others preferred
4 Opera Ballo - sturdy sort, always presents a little heavy over the ribs, fine for him
5 Qirat - fine, but nowhere near as good as he was last year
1 Docklands - lovely horse, always presents well, fit and fine for him
Paddock verdict
8 Bow Echo best, has a lovely intelligent way about him and had a kick about like he did before the Guineas. 12 Zavateri offers best alternative, over priced.
Full result
1st Bow Echo 10/11 fav
2nd Gstaad 4/1
3rd Opera Ballo 9/2
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Billy Loughnane told ITV Racing: "Hopefully that can silence them [the doubters]!
"What a superstar of a horse - I feel so privileged to ride him.
"They made life difficult for him, I knew the pace would be on though and that plays to his strengths. I had to wait to get out, but once I did he showed how good he is."
Paddock updates
8 Undercover Affair - slender framed but very lean, lightly on toes, makes appeal
9 Brazilian Diva - has size without being overly big, has a good size chest, likeable
7 Sale Shark - fit and well, small, racy type: tends to appeal and does so again
10 Crownbreaker - good looking type, one of the best Minzaals on appearance this season, unusually on toes though
11 Pershaada - high definition behind, walks well, little poor in the coat if finding a fault
4 Flight Signal - low set colt, lightly on toes but a proper sprinting two year old
1 Adonius - stocky, sprinting build, powerful, a little keen to get on but no concerns
6 Ruler's Pride - athletic and walks well, very very fit, notably so
3 El Floridita - strong little sprinting type, quite keen but still has one handler on and easily managed
5 Hell Of A Spin - athletic, leggy without being overly tall, fine
2 Bill The Bull - very buzzy, late in the paddock, a proper two year old but fizzy
Paddock verdict
6 Ruler's Pride and 9 Brazilian Diva best pair
Full result
1st Pershaada 11/4 fav
2nd Adonius 5/1
3rd Hell Of A Spin 66/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Sean Levey told ITV Racing: "She is decent. She's very quick and she's learned how to race properly. She's behind the bit now and that's how you want them.
"At halfway she was starting to get a bit keen as the pace was slacking, but as soon as she got the gap she quickened and finished strongly."
Paddock updates
14 Zanthos - always presents well, lean and lithe filly, makes plenty of appeal
4 Dash Of Azure - heavy set filly, doesn’t overly appeal on fitness
9 Awaken - big physical, doesn’t jump out on fitness especially from the yard who tend to have them leaner
12 Orion's Belt - eye-catching physical but probably going to see sharper types
1 Flora Of Bermuda - consistent presentation on every run, never overly jumps out, never looks poor, same applies again
5 Havana Pusey - very fit, good level of definition behind, nothing to dislike
8 Sayidah Dariyan - not the biggest filly but very lean and makes immediate appeal
3 Brazilian Rose - strong compact type, fit and well
10 Golden Palace - very lean behind, one of the better models on fitness
2 Royal Velvet - walks well, fit and fine, no better
13 Planet Seeker - raw and unfurnished physical, looked the same at Newmarket last time when winning - going to keep improving physically
11 Isle Of Fernandez - lovely mover, big framed filly but fluid through paces, might sharpen up a touch
7 Radiant Beauty - got warm early, kept out of the paddock until late, fit and well
Paddock verdict
14 Zanthos and 8 Sayidah Dariyan best pair
Full result
1st Flora Of Bermuda 5/2 fav
2nd Sayidah Dariyan 7/2
3rd Radiant Beauty 11/2
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider James Doyle told ITV Racing: "Andrew [Balding]'s horses are flying, he can do no wrong!
"She was presented magnificently.
"The only slight worry was the trip but we thought we'd be ok from the low draw, wouldn't have to use up too much early.
"Once we found a clear path she found the line well enough.
"She might be even slightly better on slower ground."
Paddock updates
5 Hidden Gift - very fit, has got warm and a little on edge, small concern
3 Envision - not as lean as you’d expect to see from the Owen yard, should improve
6 Miss Lizzy - little plain, doesn’t jump out , solid type
1 Call Nicki - having a tail swish and getting on toes, strong physical but others appeal more
9 Zigazig Ah - improved from Newbury, was green last time and whilst she’s a little warm, much more professional
4 Fast Track - slightly on toes but powerful sprinter, catches the eye
8 Wild Blossom - small filly, not much of her, fit enough although others have more physical presence
7 Princess d'Orange - tall, lengthy filly, has physical scope, fit and fine
2 Divine Whisper - two handlers, stocky build, plenty to like
Paddock verdict
4 Fast Track and 9 Zigazig Ah best pair
Full Result
1st Wild Blossom 5/4 fav
2nd Fast Track 10/3
3rd Divine Whisper 11/1
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider James Doyle told ITV Racing: "She was well supported today, my best ride of the week, and Karl [Burke, trainer] was very bullish.
"She didn't learn enough on debut and just landed at the front at Ascot, I should have been more patient. I rode her too forcefully that day.
"I was more patient today and it worked out perfectly."
Paddock updates
3 Infraad - makes appeal on immediate glance, strong and very fit. Little tense, just need to be well managed.
5 Hatteen - bulky, strong type, plenty to like. Powerful.
9 Sea And Sun - Very laid back, strong and workmanlike.
3 Infraad - sweating heavily, concern now.
1 Tierra Del Toro - leggy and athletic type, relaxed nature, nothing to dislike
8 Parisian Scholar - preferred of the two Johnston, lighter framed, good level of definition
4 Bay Royale - two handlers but has taken preliminaries very well, always been an eye catching physical
2 Cannes - doesn’t stand out from a fitness point of view, heavy set type but others leaner
6 Baltic Fleet - looks okay fitness after a break, some definition behind, will improve again
Paddock Verdict
Tough call as a really strong field. 1 Tierra Del Toro best.
Full Result
1st Infraad 2/1 fav
2nd Hatteen 9/4
3rd Cannes 9/2
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Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: "The step up in trip came at the right time. He impressed me at Pontefract, everyone crumpled by the three [furlong mark], and it all happened a bit quick over 10 furlongs at Chester.
"He changed leads and wobbled round, a little bit of greenness, but it didn't feel like the difference [between winning and losing]."
Going news
The going for day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival presented by Visit Qatar, is: Good to Firm, Good in places.
Rail movements:
False rail will be in place on the top and bottom bends and on the straight to two furlongs out, leaving a cutaway for Tuesday and Wednesday. The cutaway will move back to 3.5f on Thursday. All remaining false rail will be removed for Friday and Saturday.
Stalls:
5f, 6f, 7f & 1m - Centre; 1m4f - Outside
Non-runners:
1:50 Blue Hercules (7)
5:00 Lipsink (5), Sargent Dennis (28)
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