Recap our Trackside Live coverage from Glorious Goodwood: parade ring updates and selections

Recap as the Trackside Live team brought you their views from the paddock throughout day two of Glorious Goodwood where Bow Echo won the Sussex. Get verdicts, results, replays and reaction here.

All times BST. Please refresh for updates.

17:40 - HKJC World Pool Handicap Paddock updates 10 Superposition - very fit but edgy 1 Colombier - looks like he will improve for the run 5 Pellitory - fit and lean, always presents that way 2 Defence Minister - in good order, no fitness questions 17 Humam - plain, but does tend to present that way 9 Hawksbill - poor through the coat, others appeal more 16 Divine Libra - on toes but good level of fitness 13 Rajeko - two handlers and keen but very fit 18 Oliver Show - fit and well, no issues 14 Rhoscolyn - looks in fair order 3 Bobby Bennu - okay but no better 4 One Smack Mac - sweaty, but normal paddock behaviour, no concerns 20 The Liffey - very fit, little keen but hard to see them getting him tighter 8 The Fingal Raven - sweating heavily, good level of fitness 12 Hunters Lullaby - in fair order, little on toes but no major concerns 6 Silver Ghost - has looked better this season 19 Goldmoyne - fit and fine 15 Zarathos - sweating heavily, in fair order 11 Crimson Spirit - doesn’t appeal on fitness 7 Morte Point - very fit, no issues Paddock verdict 5 Pellitory, 10 Superposition and 13 Rajeko best trio

Full result 1st Crimson Spirit 11/2 joint-fav 2nd The Liffey 22/1 3rd The Fingal Raven 16/1 4th Oliver Show 6/1

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17:00 - Coral Charlton Handicap Paddock updates 22 Lunar Melody - very lean but equally very on toes 27 Fresh Fade - very on toes, needs to settle 13 Born Slippy - very muscular for a horse off a long break, worth noting 14 Arduis Invicta - will tighten up for the run 7 Supreme King - little edgy, doesn’t appeal on fitness 19 Tex - improved from Ascot, backs up quickly and fitness shows 25 Ziggy's Condor - little warm, fit and well 10 Cashbox - good definition, in fair order 6.Under The Twilight - walks well, okay but no better 11 Charlie Mason - little strong and fussy, okay fitness 16 Rory Rocket - quite keen to get on with the job but good level of fitness 15 Silver Wraith - in good order, no issues 17 Calling A Star - might improve a touch, not the pick on fitness 8 Mae Amor - strong and very fit 21 Kanishka - a little busy, no fitness questions 20 Kesta - a bit keen, needs to settle 1 Expert Agent -‘nice physical, needs to run 4 Winchurch - on toes, normal behaviour, no concerns 9 Vingegaard - plain, doesn’t catch the eye 12 Wreck It Ryley - rangy, relaxed, fine 26 French Affair - edgy and hot, okay fitness 18 Velvet Rhythm - strong and fit, likeable 23 Cotai Lights - little plain through the coat, fine 3 Mythical Composer - needs the run a touch Paddock verdict 22 Lunar Melody, 18 Velvet Rhythm and 13 Born Slippy best trio

Full result 1st French Affair 14/1 2nd Under The Twilight 13/2 3rd Wreck It Ryley 28/1 4th Mae Amor 50/1

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Billy Loughnane and Bow Echo are three from three in 2026 after winning the Sussex Stakes

Paddock updates 11 Puerto Rico - in good order again, presenting similar to Ascot 12 Zavateri - compact sprinting type but has improved physically, grown a little and makes more appeal than price suggests 10 Gstaad - reached his fitness level now, hasn’t improved from Ascot, muscular and solid 7 Ten Bob Tony - in good order again, athletic and loose walking 8 Bow Echo - two handlers and has had a little kick out in the pre-parade, did the same before the Guineas; very much similar to Ascot 2 Lake Forest - looks a little poor and subdued after yesterday, wouldn’t appeal 6 Seagulls Eleven - two handlers, on his toes; very much normal paddock behaviour and would be more concerned if he wasn’t 9 Dorset - rangy athletic type, no issues 3 Never So Brave - has got very warm and tense, others preferred 4 Opera Ballo - sturdy sort, always presents a little heavy over the ribs, fine for him 5 Qirat - fine, but nowhere near as good as he was last year 1 Docklands - lovely horse, always presents well, fit and fine for him Paddock verdict 8 Bow Echo best, has a lovely intelligent way about him and had a kick about like he did before the Guineas. 12 Zavateri offers best alternative, over priced.

Full result 1st Bow Echo 10/11 fav 2nd Gstaad 4/1 3rd Opera Ballo 9/2

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Billy Loughnane told ITV Racing: "Hopefully that can silence them [the doubters]! "What a superstar of a horse - I feel so privileged to ride him. "They made life difficult for him, I knew the pace would be on though and that plays to his strengths. I had to wait to get out, but once I did he showed how good he is." Read our full race report here

Pershaada (second right) sweeps clear in the Molecomb

Paddock updates 8 Undercover Affair - slender framed but very lean, lightly on toes, makes appeal 9 Brazilian Diva - has size without being overly big, has a good size chest, likeable 7 Sale Shark - fit and well, small, racy type: tends to appeal and does so again 10 Crownbreaker - good looking type, one of the best Minzaals on appearance this season, unusually on toes though 11 Pershaada - high definition behind, walks well, little poor in the coat if finding a fault 4 Flight Signal - low set colt, lightly on toes but a proper sprinting two year old 1 Adonius - stocky, sprinting build, powerful, a little keen to get on but no concerns 6 Ruler's Pride - athletic and walks well, very very fit, notably so 3 El Floridita - strong little sprinting type, quite keen but still has one handler on and easily managed 5 Hell Of A Spin - athletic, leggy without being overly tall, fine 2 Bill The Bull - very buzzy, late in the paddock, a proper two year old but fizzy Paddock verdict 6 Ruler's Pride and 9 Brazilian Diva best pair

Full result 1st Pershaada 11/4 fav 2nd Adonius 5/1 3rd Hell Of A Spin 66/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Sean Levey told ITV Racing: "She is decent. She's very quick and she's learned how to race properly. She's behind the bit now and that's how you want them. "At halfway she was starting to get a bit keen as the pace was slacking, but as soon as she got the gap she quickened and finished strongly."

Flora Of Bermuda battles to victory at Goodwood

Paddock updates 14 Zanthos - always presents well, lean and lithe filly, makes plenty of appeal 4 Dash Of Azure - heavy set filly, doesn’t overly appeal on fitness 9 Awaken - big physical, doesn’t jump out on fitness especially from the yard who tend to have them leaner 12 Orion's Belt - eye-catching physical but probably going to see sharper types 1 Flora Of Bermuda - consistent presentation on every run, never overly jumps out, never looks poor, same applies again 5 Havana Pusey - very fit, good level of definition behind, nothing to dislike 8 Sayidah Dariyan - not the biggest filly but very lean and makes immediate appeal 3 Brazilian Rose - strong compact type, fit and well 10 Golden Palace - very lean behind, one of the better models on fitness 2 Royal Velvet - walks well, fit and fine, no better 13 Planet Seeker - raw and unfurnished physical, looked the same at Newmarket last time when winning - going to keep improving physically 11 Isle Of Fernandez - lovely mover, big framed filly but fluid through paces, might sharpen up a touch 7 Radiant Beauty - got warm early, kept out of the paddock until late, fit and well Paddock verdict 14 Zanthos and 8 Sayidah Dariyan best pair

Full result 1st Flora Of Bermuda 5/2 fav 2nd Sayidah Dariyan 7/2 3rd Radiant Beauty 11/2

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider James Doyle told ITV Racing: "Andrew [Balding]'s horses are flying, he can do no wrong! "She was presented magnificently. "The only slight worry was the trip but we thought we'd be ok from the low draw, wouldn't have to use up too much early. "Once we found a clear path she found the line well enough. "She might be even slightly better on slower ground."

Wild Blossom is clear at Goodwood

Paddock updates 5 Hidden Gift - very fit, has got warm and a little on edge, small concern 3 Envision - not as lean as you’d expect to see from the Owen yard, should improve 6 Miss Lizzy - little plain, doesn’t jump out , solid type 1 Call Nicki - having a tail swish and getting on toes, strong physical but others appeal more 9 Zigazig Ah - improved from Newbury, was green last time and whilst she’s a little warm, much more professional 4 Fast Track - slightly on toes but powerful sprinter, catches the eye 8 Wild Blossom - small filly, not much of her, fit enough although others have more physical presence 7 Princess d'Orange - tall, lengthy filly, has physical scope, fit and fine 2 Divine Whisper - two handlers, stocky build, plenty to like Paddock verdict 4 Fast Track and 9 Zigazig Ah best pair

Full Result 1st Wild Blossom 5/4 fav 2nd Fast Track 10/3 3rd Divine Whisper 11/1

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider James Doyle told ITV Racing: "She was well supported today, my best ride of the week, and Karl [Burke, trainer] was very bullish. "She didn't learn enough on debut and just landed at the front at Ascot, I should have been more patient. I rode her too forcefully that day. "I was more patient today and it worked out perfectly."

Infraad (yellow silks, far side) survived a Stewards' Enquiry at Goodwood

Paddock updates 3 Infraad - makes appeal on immediate glance, strong and very fit. Little tense, just need to be well managed. 5 Hatteen - bulky, strong type, plenty to like. Powerful. 9 Sea And Sun - Very laid back, strong and workmanlike. 3 Infraad - sweating heavily, concern now. 1 Tierra Del Toro - leggy and athletic type, relaxed nature, nothing to dislike 8 Parisian Scholar - preferred of the two Johnston, lighter framed, good level of definition 4 Bay Royale - two handlers but has taken preliminaries very well, always been an eye catching physical 2 Cannes - doesn’t stand out from a fitness point of view, heavy set type but others leaner 6 Baltic Fleet - looks okay fitness after a break, some definition behind, will improve again Paddock Verdict

Tough call as a really strong field. 1 Tierra Del Toro best. Full Result 1st Infraad 2/1 fav 2nd Hatteen 9/4 3rd Cannes 9/2

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Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: "The step up in trip came at the right time. He impressed me at Pontefract, everyone crumpled by the three [furlong mark], and it all happened a bit quick over 10 furlongs at Chester. "He changed leads and wobbled round, a little bit of greenness, but it didn't feel like the difference [between winning and losing]."