Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Danny Mullins
Jockey Danny Mullins

Real Steel gallops on gamely for Munster National triumph

By Thomas Weekes
17:03 · SUN October 20, 2024

Real Steel rolled back the years with a front-running victory in the BoyleSports JT McNamara Munster National for local trainer Eric McNamara.

A dual Grade Two winner and sixth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2020 for Willie Mullins, the 11-year-old subsequently enjoyed a spell with Paul Nicholls before being snapped up by McNamara for £27,000 two and a half years ago.

He gave his new connections a memorable day when claiming a shock 33/1 victory in the lucrative Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting two seasons ago, but had failed to add to his tally in eight subsequent starts, most recently finishing down the field in the Kerry National at Listowel.

However, with blinkers reapplied and more positive tactics deployed, the 8/1 shot showed his true colours at Limerick under a typically well-judged ride from Danny Mullins, jumping fluently to keep the pressure on the chasing pack and finding plenty when challenged by 13-8 favourite Horantzau d’Airy to see him off by three and a half lengths.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“We are just having a fantastic time of it and to win that race is very special,” said McNamara.

“I won it previously in 1999 when today’s clerk of the course Paul Moloney rode Kaselectric to win at Cork (with Limerick being developed), but that was a good while ago, so we were due another!”

He added: “Danny Mullins was exceptional, he really was. We said we’d lead if it worked out that way, and he popped him out and it worked out great. To get this horse back to a semblance of his old form was magical.

“That is a fantastic race to win and means a lot to us.”

In winning, Real Steel landed Down Syndrome Limerick the €20,000 sweepstake prize, which was sponsored by leading owner JP McManus.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING