Reaction from connections of the beaten horses in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot.

Connections of Westover were left “devastated but delighted” following his narrow defeat in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot. Last year’s Irish Derby hero disappointed as a hot favourite for Ascot’s midsummer showpiece 12 months ago, but was this time carried out on his shield. Turning out just three weeks after doubling his Group One tally in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, the Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old was a 7/1 shot in the hands of Rob Hornby and moved to the lead early in the home straight. Westover and Hukum engaged in a titanic duel with two furlongs to run and while the latter secured top honours by a head, the runner-up lost little in defeat. “What a horse, what a horse race. We’re devastated but delighted,” said Barry Mahon, racing manager for Westover’s owner-breeders Juddmonte.

“He’s run a career-best in what was being touted beforehand as the middle-distance race of the year and he went down gallantly. I felt he was even battling back again at the finish. “He put it all on the line and he’s doing what we thought he’d do this year. Last year he was big and immature and he’s mentally and physically grown up. “To break the track record the last day in Saint-Cloud was a big performance and to back it up with a run like that three weeks later is unbelievable. “We haven’t really thought about what’s next. We’ll see how he comes out of it and make a plan in a couple of weeks’ time.” Hornby similarly had mixed emotions, saying: “This race deserves a spectacle like that and to have an ovation for this horse, coming second like we did, was special. “It is tough to take, but I’m really proud of him. It is always tough when you are just denied like that and it was such a heroic battle. “He stays very well. He rolled around twice and I pulled my stick through and corrected him. When he got into a head to head, he was tough all the way to the line and he was just edged out unfortunately.”

Jim Crowley lifts the King George trophy aloft