Hukum won the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot, report, reaction and replay

Hukum (13/2) won a brilliant renewal of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot to complete a brilliant day for Owen Burrows.

Burrows had just seen his Alflaila defy a 294 day absence in the Sky Bet York Stakes before watching Hukum get the better of Westover in the historic Group One. Ballydoyle pair Point Lonsdale and Bolshoi Ballet cut out the early running with stablemate, favourite and dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin held-up in rear but trapped wide on the course, racing behind Westover. The leaders ran some fast fractions mid-race before swinging quite wide off the bend - allowing another stablemate Luxembourg through on their inside - but racegoers looking for the challenge of Auguste Rodin were left disappointed with Ryan Moore already easing his colt down before later dismounting. Westover made a big move under Rob Hornby and hit the front passing the two furlong marker but he could never shake off Hukum who gradually wore down his rival to win by a head. King Of Steel, who had been a shade keen early, was beaten a further four and a half lengths into third having never threatened with Luxembourg fourth. Aidan O’Brien was at a loss to explain the effort of Auguste Rodin, saying: “There are no excuses. Whatever happened, the power ran out and it ran out early. That is the unusual thing. The race wasn’t even started. “He was calm in the paddock, we were very happy with him. There is obviously a reason and we’ll find it. It is frustrating, but that’s the way.”

Hukum had made a winning start to his season, beating Desert Crown (ruled out earlier in the week with injury) in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown and proved that he had taken a step forwards from that run in winning a second career Group 1. The six-year-old has taken his form to new levels over the last two seasons, beating Pyledriver (fifth here) in the 2022 Coronation Cup to gain a first top level success only to be ruled out for the rest of the season days later with injury but Burrows, showing the patience that his mentor Sir Michael Stoute is renowned for, has bided his time in bringing Hukum back to his peak. It's a notable success for Burrows who had been a private trainer for the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum but who has operated in a non-salaried capacity this year. Burrows said: “I’m just speechless. He’s an absolute star, isn’t he. It is a big team effort – I have a great team behind me. My head lad rides him every day, John Lake. “To be honest, we felt he has never been better, this season for whatever reason, he’s shown a lot more speed. But what a tough horse – and he had to be, because the second didn’t lay down, did he? He made us fight all the way. “What a race. It lived up to its spectacle. I’m a bit hoarse from shouting. “What can you say about him – he’s an absolute star. I can’t put into words what it means. I’m in my second season as a public trainer and we have a great team. The guys back at Shadwell rehabbed him after his injury at Epsom – huge credit to them. “It was the type of injury that wouldn’t retire a horse, but he’d just won a Group One and he was five, so you think – hats off to Sheikha Hissa for giving him a chance.” He added: “This horse has been a huge part of my career. He is my first Royal Ascot winner, first Group One winner and he won in Dubai when we first went out after the sad passing of Sheikh Hamdan, so to come back and so what he’s done is just amazing.”

