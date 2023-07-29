Alflaila wins Sky Bet York Stakes, reaction and replay

Alflaila showed a sparkling turn of foot to make light of a long absence when winning the Sky Bet York Stakes.
Owen Burrows' charge had been off the track since winning a Group Three at the start of October but picked up from where he had left off with a stylish success in the Group Two at York.
Held-up off a steady pace set by Irish challenger Mashhoor, Alflaila was one of the last to play his hand under Andrea Atzeni as Royal Champion, My Prospero and Checkandchallenge all made their bids for glory.
Favourite My Prospero kept grinding it out and it looked as though he had gained a hardfought victory to put a disappointing run at Royal Ascot behind him but Alflaila had other ideas, sweeping past in the closing stages to win a shade cosily.
The four-year-old won a Listed race at Pontefract and successive Group Threes to round off last season, including a verdict at York in the Strensall Stakes. A subsequent injury suffered when being readied to run in Bahrain delayed his reappearance, but he proved his talent remains very much intact.
