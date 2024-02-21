Randox Grand National weights: Our key takeaways

Andrew McLaren was our man at the Grand National weights launch on Tuesday. Here are our key takeaways.

Irish raiding party stronger than ever Ireland’s stranglehold on National Hunt racing was unsurprisingly reflected in the release of the Randox Grand National weights on Tuesday, with the reduction of the field size from 40 to 34 only strengthening their grip on the great race. Of those currently guaranteed a spot, only seven are trained in Britain, with just two more amongst the next 11 on the list. Reminiscent of Wimbledon when Andy Murray was in his pomp, the home team embraced last year’s Scottish-based winner Corach Rambler as ‘one of our own’, but the next six home were trained in Ireland and the numbers speak heavily in their favour again.

Energy looks well-weighted The one who jumped out was (Irish based) Chemical Energy, one of a record 26 (!) entries for Gordon Elliott. He gave Gaillard Du Mesnil a scare in the National Hunt Chase off level weights at the Festival last year, so a mark of 148 looks to have some mileage with his Cheltenham conqueror having run a cracker to finish third behind Corach Rambler at Aintree last year from a perch of 155. A sound surface is seemingly the key to him with his best efforts all coming with some form of ‘good’ in the official going description, a sentiment backed up by his trainer, who said: “We’ve been keeping him for a bit of spring ground so this has been the plan all year.” Number 38 on the list, he needs a few to come out to get a run, but should sneak in towards the bottom of the weights and would be a major player if getting his favoured conditions. He can be backed at 33/1 with Sky Bet. Click here to back Chemical Energy with Sky Bet

Who is best of the British? Corach Rambler leads the home defence, but has a 13 lb higher mark to overcome and is yet to find his best form this season. He heads to the Gold Cup next but make no mistake, the Grand National is his big day, with Lucinda Russell identifying jump racing's blue riband event as “an ideal prep run” for her stable star. Following a similar path to last year's winner is Monbeg Genius, having finished third in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury last time, the strength of his Ultima form has been well documented and he gives the impression the best is still to come as his stamina is drawn out further. Jonjo O’Neil pointed to Kelso’s Premier Chase on March 2 as his next port of call, the same race the yard won with Cloth Cap in 2021 before he was sent off 11/2 favourite at Aintree. A bold showing in the Borders could see Monbeg Genius’ current odds of 20/1 tumble.