Ramatuelle ruled out of Breeders’ Cup Mile bid

French star Ramatuelle has been withdrawn from the Breeders’ Cup Mile on veterinary advice.
Christopher Head’s filly, who is part-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker, was last seen storming to victory in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp.
Connections had been confident of a bold bid at Del Mar after being handed an inside draw but have now been forced to scratch the three-year-old.
A statement issued on behalf of Ramatuelle’s connections posted on X said: “We are deeply disappointed that Ramatuelle has been withdrawn from the Breeders’ Cup, especially with the anticipation surrounding her as a leading contender in this prestigious event.
“She has been moving beautifully all week at Del Mar and is in peak physical condition, making today’s outcome understandably frustrating for our team.”
It added: “We have immense respect for the Breeders’ Cup’s rigorous protocols and the dedicated veterinary team, whose responsibility to protect equine athletes is essential to our sport.
“Although Ramatuelle’s PET Scan report stated ‘no definitive major concern for breakdown was identified’, it showed signs of bone remodelling.
“While this is common in three-year-olds, it prompted the decision to proceed with an abundance of caution and withdraw her from the race.”
Head was quoted as saying: “Ramatuelle arrived in good order, she’s been training well, and she’s been eating up every day.
“This is obviously a disappointment and a bit of a shock for all of us, but at the end of the day, she’s healthy and well, and that’s what really matters. There will be more Breeders’ Cups for the stable, and we’ll look forward to those opportunities.”
2023 (Santa Anita): Auguste Rodin, Inspiral, Master Of The Seas, Unquestionable, Big Evs
2022 (Keeneland): Meditate, Mischief Magic, Victoria Road, Tuesday, Modern Games, Rebel’s Romance
2021 (Del Mar): Modern Games, Space Blues, Yibir
2020 (Keeneland): Glass Slippers, Audarya, Order Of Australia, Tarnawa
2019 (Santa Anita): Iridessa
2018 (Churchill Downs): Line Of Duty, Expert Eye, Enable
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org