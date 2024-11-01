Ramatuelle ruled out of Breeders’ Cup Mile bid

Christopher Head’s filly, who is part-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker, was last seen storming to victory in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp.

Connections had been confident of a bold bid at Del Mar after being handed an inside draw but have now been forced to scratch the three-year-old.

A statement issued on behalf of Ramatuelle’s connections posted on X said: “We are deeply disappointed that Ramatuelle has been withdrawn from the Breeders’ Cup, especially with the anticipation surrounding her as a leading contender in this prestigious event.

“She has been moving beautifully all week at Del Mar and is in peak physical condition, making today’s outcome understandably frustrating for our team.”

It added: “We have immense respect for the Breeders’ Cup’s rigorous protocols and the dedicated veterinary team, whose responsibility to protect equine athletes is essential to our sport.

“Although Ramatuelle’s PET Scan report stated ‘no definitive major concern for breakdown was identified’, it showed signs of bone remodelling.

“While this is common in three-year-olds, it prompted the decision to proceed with an abundance of caution and withdraw her from the race.”

Head was quoted as saying: “Ramatuelle arrived in good order, she’s been training well, and she’s been eating up every day.

“This is obviously a disappointment and a bit of a shock for all of us, but at the end of the day, she’s healthy and well, and that’s what really matters. There will be more Breeders’ Cups for the stable, and we’ll look forward to those opportunities.”