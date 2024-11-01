Sporting Life
Ramatuelle wins the Foret with a fantastic burst of speed

Ramatuelle ruled out of Breeders’ Cup Mile bid

By Sporting Life
09:28 · FRI November 01, 2024

French star Ramatuelle has been withdrawn from the Breeders’ Cup Mile on veterinary advice.

Christopher Head’s filly, who is part-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker, was last seen storming to victory in the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp.

Connections had been confident of a bold bid at Del Mar after being handed an inside draw but have now been forced to scratch the three-year-old.

A statement issued on behalf of Ramatuelle’s connections posted on X said: “We are deeply disappointed that Ramatuelle has been withdrawn from the Breeders’ Cup, especially with the anticipation surrounding her as a leading contender in this prestigious event.

“She has been moving beautifully all week at Del Mar and is in peak physical condition, making today’s outcome understandably frustrating for our team.”

It added: “We have immense respect for the Breeders’ Cup’s rigorous protocols and the dedicated veterinary team, whose responsibility to protect equine athletes is essential to our sport.

“Although Ramatuelle’s PET Scan report stated ‘no definitive major concern for breakdown was identified’, it showed signs of bone remodelling.

“While this is common in three-year-olds, it prompted the decision to proceed with an abundance of caution and withdraw her from the race.”

Head was quoted as saying: “Ramatuelle arrived in good order, she’s been training well, and she’s been eating up every day.

“This is obviously a disappointment and a bit of a shock for all of us, but at the end of the day, she’s healthy and well, and that’s what really matters. There will be more Breeders’ Cups for the stable, and we’ll look forward to those opportunities.”

Breeders’ Cup 2024 race times (GMT) and schedule

Friday, November 1

  • 9.45pm: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
  • 10:25pm: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies
  • 11:05pm: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
  • 11.45pm: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile
  • 12:25am: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf

Saturday, November 2

  • 7:00pm: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint
  • 7:41pm: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint
  • 8:21pm: Breeders' Cup Distaff
  • 9:01pm: Breeders’ Cup Turf
  • 9:41pm: Breeders’ Cup Classic
  • 10:25pm: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf
  • 11:05pm: Breeders’ Cup Sprint
  • 11:45pm: Breeders’ Cup Mile
  • 12:25am: Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile

British and Irish Breeders’ Cup winners in last six years

2023 (Santa Anita): Auguste Rodin, Inspiral, Master Of The Seas, Unquestionable, Big Evs

2022 (Keeneland): Meditate, Mischief Magic, Victoria Road, Tuesday, Modern Games, Rebel’s Romance

2021 (Del Mar): Modern Games, Space Blues, Yibir

2020 (Keeneland): Glass Slippers, Audarya, Order Of Australia, Tarnawa

2019 (Santa Anita): Iridessa

2018 (Churchill Downs): Line Of Duty, Expert Eye, Enable

