Ramatuelle in top form for Del Mar and the Breeders’ Cup Mile

Among the very best of her generation in her juvenile season, the Justify filly ran a huge race in the 1000 Guineas on her first try at a mile, looking all over the winner when kicking for home, only to be denied with victory in sight, beaten a neck and a short head into third.

She stayed at the trip to be third to Porta Fortuna – who could reoppose in San Diego – in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, after which she was given a break.

Her return on Arc day was suitably spectacular, as she stormed to victory in the seven-furlong Prix de la Foret.

“She was perfect and what a filly,” said Head, whose stable star is co-owned by NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker.

“She has come out of the race perfectly and we are going to go for the Breeders’ Cup now – I just can’t wait to see her race out in America.

“Her break has done her good and with this filly every time we do this kind of thing, the team around her always do a great job and I have to thank the team at home for getting her ready for the Foret – I wouldn’t change any of them for another.

“She will travel over there on October 26 and have a bit of time to get used to Del Mar, but Ramatuelle is very smart and everything will be all right.

“We are about to run in the best races all over the world and I have to thank everyone who has made this dream come true.”