Racing Podcast: Betfred St Leger and Irish Champions Festival preview

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash.

The panel pay tribute to Sir Michael Stoute following the news he is to retire at the end of the season and reflect on the suspension handed down to Shark Hanlon too.

They then get stuck into the action at Town Moor and try to work out the pick of the Aidan O'Brien Leger team and assess the strength of the home challenge.

It's then onto the ICF, Economics v Auguste Rodin, Kyprios v Giavellotto, Porta Fortuna v Fallen Angel, Bradsell v Believing and will Bedtime Story and Henri Matisse provide Ballydoyle with a Group One juvenile double?

