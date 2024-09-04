Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Racing Podcast: Betfred St Leger and Irish Champions Festival preview

By Sporting Life
13:29 · WED September 11, 2024

Check out the panel's thoughts on the big-race action at Doncaster and the Irish Champions Festival this weekend.

David Ord is joined by Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, David Johnson and Billy Nash.

The panel pay tribute to Sir Michael Stoute following the news he is to retire at the end of the season and reflect on the suspension handed down to Shark Hanlon too.

They then get stuck into the action at Town Moor and try to work out the pick of the Aidan O'Brien Leger team and assess the strength of the home challenge.

It's then onto the ICF, Economics v Auguste Rodin, Kyprios v Giavellotto, Porta Fortuna v Fallen Angel, Bradsell v Believing and will Bedtime Story and Henri Matisse provide Ballydoyle with a Group One juvenile double?

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

Horse Racing Podcast: Leger thoughts & the ICF

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

