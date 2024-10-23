Racing Podcast: Ascot review & weekend preview of Cheltenham and Doncaster

Ben Linfoot is joined by Ed Chamberlin, David Johnson and Billy Nash as the panel reflect on Champions Day, its popularity, the switch to the inner course and the standout performances.

In part two the retirements of Nashwa and Marie's Rock are touched on before four horses are put forward for the Cheltenham Showcase Meeting this weekend, with jumps action back at Prestbury Park for the first time this season.

The final Group 1 in the British calendar on the Flat, the William Hill Futurity Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday, is also discussed, with two of the team fancying the same horse.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here .

Also available on Spotify and YouTube etc...