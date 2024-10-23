Sporting Life
Racing Podcast: Ascot review & weekend preview of Cheltenham and Doncaster

By Sporting Life
12:57 · WED October 23, 2024

The team look back on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot before taking at look into this weekend's action at Cheltenham and Doncaster.

Ben Linfoot is joined by Ed Chamberlin, David Johnson and Billy Nash as the panel reflect on Champions Day, its popularity, the switch to the inner course and the standout performances.

In part two the retirements of Nashwa and Marie's Rock are touched on before four horses are put forward for the Cheltenham Showcase Meeting this weekend, with jumps action back at Prestbury Park for the first time this season.

The final Group 1 in the British calendar on the Flat, the William Hill Futurity Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday, is also discussed, with two of the team fancying the same horse.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify and YouTube etc...

Horse Racing Podcast: Ascot review/Weekend preview

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

