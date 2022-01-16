The entries are out for the Unibet Champion Hurdle and have left David Ord fearing for the future of the two-mile hurdling division.
I don’t want to come over as being obsessed by the Quality Jump Racing Review Group, or QJRRG to the kids.
Last week I touched on their five aims to “strengthen the performance of British jump racing at the top end of the pyramid”.
Then this week the Unibet Champion Hurdle entries landed. Now for once this isn’t a domestic issue. If there’s a IQJRRG across the Irish Sea they may need to take a look. But what has happened to the two-mile hurdling division? Where’s the fresh blood year on year?
In recent seasons it’s dried up.
At least this season we have the Sky Bet Supreme winner of 2021 entered but, to be fair, Appreciate It is only here because of a minor setback that delayed his novice chase campaign until the autumn.
Blue Lord, who would have chased him home in the Festival opener in March but for a final-flight fall, is now over fences himself while those who did fill the frame, Ballyadam, For Pleasure (chasing) and Soaring Glory, aren’t entered.
JCB Triumph winner Quilixios is but he’s been beaten three times since his day in the sun last March, including in a Grade Two at Limerick last time. He’s 25/1 – the same price as Adagio who chased him home in the Triumph.
This isn’t a go at last year’s novice hurdlers – or the wonderful reigning champion Honeysuckle – but genuine pretenders to the two-mile throne have been thin on the ground for some time. The supply chain has been cut off.
Then you look at this year’s Sky Bet Supreme.
Constitution Hill, Jonbon, Sir Gerhard and now Dysart Dynamo dominate the market and all four are outstanding prospects. Three of them are also all point-to-point graduates and very much seen as future chasers by their powerful connections, who in recent years haven’t been inclined to hang around for a second season over timber with such horses.
And as for those from the Flat... well, the riches of overseas prizes and the lure of the Tattersalls Horses In Training Sales ring mean we just don’t see them anymore without the odd, welcome, exception like Tritonic or Saturday's Warwick winner Stag Horn. And what a crying shame that is.
It’s inconceivable nowadays to think of Sheikh Mohammed aiming his sights at hurdling’s blue riband but he did twice, winning it with Kribensis and Royal Gait (who even wore a distinguishing white cap).
The former, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, or just plain old Michael in those days, was a useful handicapper before being sent hurdling. Royal Gait, the best stayer in Europe despite having the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot taken off him in the stewards’ room.
There’s absolutely no chance he’d be hurdling nowadays. Can you imagine Stradivarius in his pomp heading to Kempton on Boxing Day just to see if he fancied a change?
But jumps racing needs new blood – at all levels – and if there’s a way to get even a trickle of horses switching from a winter spell on the Flat then surely that has to be explored?
It’s not going to be easy in the current landscape, though.
Only this week in an interview with Jack Haynes in the Racing Post, George Baker, one of five British-based trainers with runners in Bahrain this week, issued a stark warning for British racing.
“Sadly more and more owners are looking at international options and it’s entirely understandable. For economic reasons we totally get it. We will have to react quickly – it might be a trickle of owners looking to run their horses elsewhere at the minute but it might well become a tsunami,” he said.
“We have a fantastic product, brilliant racecourses and people running racing, but it just comes down to prize-money and it’s sad when you’re running for rosettes and chocolate cake when you can run for proper money in other jurisdictions."
Or about £6,000 to the winner for a novice hurdle at Kempton or Chepstow.
Clearly competing with the financial clout of the Flat riches is off the agenda – but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try something.
How about a series of novice hurdles for horses with a minimum rating of, say, 80 on the Flat – leading to a valuable final at one of our premier courses for starters?
Istabraq was rated 85 when he was part of the Shadwell dispersal at the Tattersalls July Sales in 1996. JP McManus’ card had well and truly been marked by the late John Durkan when he went to 38,000 guineas to secure him – but horses in this bracket aren’t being attracted to the winter game anymore - not in significant numbers anyway.
Of the four major jump divisions it’s the two-mile chasers where there is a real sense of change with second-season chasers Shishkin and Energumene limbering up for a clash (or hopefully two) of the ages in the coming months.
The second-season staying chasers have been robbed of poster-boy Monkfish by an injury that ended his campaign before it even began but the Gold Cup ranks look certain to be swelled in the years to come by this golden crop of point-to-point recruits.
Things tend to be more stagnant among the staying hurdlers, intrigue this year added by the Long Walk romp of Champ and the left-field Paddy Powers’ Stayers’ Hurdle entry handed to the talented – but somewhat accident prone – Asterion Forlonge.
In midweek the Grade One entries for the Dublin Racing Festival were also unveiled. There was excitement at Paul Nicholls again taking aim at a big Irish prize with Frodon, while Clan Des Obeaux sits there as a very able Plan B too for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.
The champion trainer is eyeing the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase with Greaneteen and he could be joined in the field by Gary Moore’s upwardly-mobile Editeur Du Gite and Jonjo O’Neill’s Grand Annual winner Sky Pirate.
It’s refreshing to see – but a starker statistic is that 90 of the 129 Grade One entries for the meeting are either trained by Willie Mullins (52), Gordon Elliott (27) or Henry De Bromhead (11).
The balance of power is very evident right now and the aim has to be to provide other connections with more ammunition – not simply redistribute the current wealth.
Despite what we’re repeatedly told, not everything in this game is cyclical but while there’s no magic wand to wave here, no instant solution, at least conversations are under way.
What do you think should be done to help boost jumps racing in Britain? Send your thoughts to racingfeedback@sportinglife.com.