The entries are out for the Unibet Champion Hurdle and have left David Ord fearing for the future of the two-mile hurdling division.

I don’t want to come over as being obsessed by the Quality Jump Racing Review Group, or QJRRG to the kids. Last week I touched on their five aims to “strengthen the performance of British jump racing at the top end of the pyramid”. Then this week the Unibet Champion Hurdle entries landed. Now for once this isn’t a domestic issue. If there’s a IQJRRG across the Irish Sea they may need to take a look. But what has happened to the two-mile hurdling division? Where’s the fresh blood year on year? In recent seasons it’s dried up.

Feeling flat after Champion Hurdle entries At least this season we have the Sky Bet Supreme winner of 2021 entered but, to be fair, Appreciate It is only here because of a minor setback that delayed his novice chase campaign until the autumn. Blue Lord, who would have chased him home in the Festival opener in March but for a final-flight fall, is now over fences himself while those who did fill the frame, Ballyadam, For Pleasure (chasing) and Soaring Glory, aren’t entered. JCB Triumph winner Quilixios is but he’s been beaten three times since his day in the sun last March, including in a Grade Two at Limerick last time. He’s 25/1 – the same price as Adagio who chased him home in the Triumph. This isn’t a go at last year’s novice hurdlers – or the wonderful reigning champion Honeysuckle – but genuine pretenders to the two-mile throne have been thin on the ground for some time. The supply chain has been cut off. Then you look at this year’s Sky Bet Supreme. Constitution Hill, Jonbon, Sir Gerhard and now Dysart Dynamo dominate the market and all four are outstanding prospects. Three of them are also all point-to-point graduates and very much seen as future chasers by their powerful connections, who in recent years haven’t been inclined to hang around for a second season over timber with such horses. And as for those from the Flat... well, the riches of overseas prizes and the lure of the Tattersalls Horses In Training Sales ring mean we just don’t see them anymore without the odd, welcome, exception like Tritonic or Saturday's Warwick winner Stag Horn. And what a crying shame that is. It’s inconceivable nowadays to think of Sheikh Mohammed aiming his sights at hurdling’s blue riband but he did twice, winning it with Kribensis and Royal Gait (who even wore a distinguishing white cap). The former, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, or just plain old Michael in those days, was a useful handicapper before being sent hurdling. Royal Gait, the best stayer in Europe despite having the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot taken off him in the stewards’ room. There’s absolutely no chance he’d be hurdling nowadays. Can you imagine Stradivarius in his pomp heading to Kempton on Boxing Day just to see if he fancied a change?

Royal Gait wins the Champion Hurdle