Dunne given deadline No such thing as a quiet start to the New Year, not in the world of horse racing. On Thursday it was announced that Robbie Dunne has seven days in which to appeal the findings of the independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority that ruled he bullied and harassed Bryony Frost. Dunne was banned for 18 months, three of which were suspended, after being judged to have engaged in conduct at the track, online and in the weighing room that was prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of the sport. The written reasons for the ruling, published this week, concluded that it was a “deliberate, unwarranted targeting of a colleague over a considerable time” and that “the strikingly aggravating feature was the determined consistency, in the knowledge that Ms Frost could not prepare herself for what would come next, as she was unable to predict what or where it would be". Dunne and his legal advisers have yet to indicate whether they intend to appeal, having originally suggested it was likely when the verdict was first handed down. The BHA have also vowed to “carefully consider all points raised by the panel” on matters such as raceday stewarding and leaks to the media, which at one time had threatened the investigation itself. The episode shone a beacon – let alone a light – on the divisions within the sport, particularly in the immediate aftermath of the punishment being handed down. The notion was that those of us outside the inner sanctum, not actively involved in the heart of racing, didn’t really understand what had gone on. Nothing to see, shake hands and move on, seemed to the mantra. It’s to Bryony Frost’s eternal credit she didn’t. If racing wants to be considered a major sport in this country, one that sits alongside the likes of football, cricket and rugby in the nation’s consciousness, then it can’t shield itself from scrutiny. We need to be bigger and better than that. And the days when the weighing room policed itself are over.

What now for British jumps racing? The BHA has had a busy old week. It might have passed you by at the time but Irish trainers enjoyed a very successful Cheltenham Festival in March, winning 23 of the 28 races. No, honestly, they did. One word. Crisis. So the Quality Jump Racing Review Group was formed, looking at what can be done to overhaul the winter game in poor old Britain. Its aim is to “strengthen the performance of British jump racing at the top end of the pyramid”. Owners, trainers, racecourses (I presume executives thereof), broadcasters, and bookmaker representatives have all been involved. Ruth Quinn, in a blog on the BHA website, outlined the five aims, which the QJRRG (one hell of a bad hand on Scrabble) regard as being inextricably linked and of equal importance. They are: To see Britain’s best horses more regularly running against each other outside of the Cheltenham Festival; To make Britain’s best horses and stables more competitive against those representing Ireland; To encourage more of the sport’s highest-investing owners to have their horses trained in Britain; To neutralise prize-money as a consideration for owners when decisions are taken about whether a horse is trained in Britain or Ireland; To produce a race programme that is consistently more engaging to punters, fans, the media and racegoers. And to help achieve these aims, they recommended that, as a sport, we must: Incentivise greater competition between the sport’s leading horses in all divisions by implementing significant changes to the jump Pattern and Listed programme, focusing primarily on enhancing and refining of Britain’s Graded and Listed races; Deliver a significant prize-money increase for British jump racing, with suggested measures to include the setting of increased minimum prize-money levels that encourage owners and trainers to run horses and also reward those racecourses most willing to invest in purses. Now these all look good on paper and make perfect sense, but they primarily amount to one thing – a complete change in mindset from trainers, owners, racecourses et al.

How do we measure success? And to do that the measure of success can’t be – Phil Tufnell please avert your gaze – the Prestbury Cup scoreboard. The number of runs per season, from October 1 to the eve of the Festival, of the top-20-rated British chasers and hurdlers per season would be one key metric, as would the number of jumps horses in training. They’re not all going to give Tuffers a March selection headache, but we know how popular the National Hunt game remains – just look at the ITV viewing figures over Christmas for further evidence. But we all need to accept change. When the entries for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Ryanair Chase were unveiled this week the name Frodon didn’t appear among them. No injury setback, rather connections have decided he’s better suited to a trip to the Dublin Racing Festival and other Grade One pots. A sensible move, surely, from Paul Nicholls, who has no peers as a target trainer. But wait, no, a David Jennings column on racingpost.com is teased with 'No Frodon? I'm sorry Paul but you're wrong here - you're overthinking things'. He’s certainly thinking differently – but that’s exactly what the QJRRG (could work that on the front of a baseball cap) want. And rightly so. In the immediate aftermath of Bravemansgame’s win in the Kauto Star the champion trainer said if it was down to him he’d miss Cheltenham this year and go to Aintree for the Grade One novice chase there. It suited the horse better. The owners overruled and Prestbury Park remains the destination. He might well win in that debate but ‘overthinking’ Nicholls wasn’t drawn to it like a moth to a flame. And surely the home trainers are going to target as many Grade Ones outside the four white-hot March days as they can. Make hay while the Irish behemoths stay in their box and prepare for their own domestic battles.