It was clear Nico De Boinville was sitting on top of a full petrol tank and Michael Buckley's charge sauntered clear from there to win by 12 lengths.

Jetoile (14/1) set out to make all but the 2/5 favourite ranged alongside, full of running, two out.

Impressive over course-and-distance on his Rules debut, he was stepped up to Grade One company on Saturday in ground that was heavy following incessant rain.

The winning rider said: "He felt like a special horse in that ground. This is some horse, I couldn’t believe when I looked round how far clear I was. That was bottomless ground, but he’s made light work of it.

“He’s such a likeable horse, he’s so easy, and I believe there’s more to come. He’s very, very straightforward. We knew he was good from what he was doing at home, but it’s always nice to see it translate to the track and now he’s backed it (debut) up.

“It was a great performance, he’s push button – he’s a jockey’s dream. He was fantastic there today. I was blown away by that – that was special.”

On a showdown with Jonbon, De Boinville said: “I’m sure they’ll meet at Cheltenham, all being well, and that will be a great match up. They’re very different horses, with very different dispositions, but it’s exciting and it’s exciting for the yard.”

The sponsors now make Constitution Hill 2/1 joint-favourite with Jonbon for the Sky Bet Supreme at Cheltenham. Betfair and Paddy Power are 9/4 from 7/2 about Constitution Hill.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "That was an exceptional performance from Constitutional Hill to beat a very decent field easily. Nicky Henderson holds an incredibly strong hand in the Sky Bet Supreme and we make today’s winner, alongside Jonbon, our joint favorites for the opener at the Festival."