Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Newmarket, York and Ascot

There's a new sprinting sensation on the block as Starman lived up to his name - and reputation - with a brilliant victory in the Darley July Cup for Ed Walker and Tom Marquand.

1727: That seems to be a suitable point at which to bring today's blog to a close. It's been fast and furious and top-class. The racing that is. There's no doubt who the star of the show was with Starman a brilliant winner of a strong renewal of the Darley July Cup. I remember sitting in this chair doing this very role at a similar time of day when he won at Doncaster 11 months ago with the post reading: "1708: There's no joy for Kings Lynn backers as Starman produces a taking display to trounce his rivals. Full Authority was a little 'meh' back in third, especially given the market support, next time will tell us more while Hooray Henry made notable headway to finish fourth and that will probably be reflected in his price, if not his handicap mark, next time. The winner was really impressive though and is one to follow for trainer Ed Walker. His victory can only mean one thing as we move towards a Saturday evening....." This time, though, I'll save you a link to David Bowie. Good night and have a good weekend, whatever it may bring.

1716: Running at York. They're well strung out and I think I can see George Bowen in last. Three-way go with Capote's Dream possibly getting up from Mr Wagyu with Ghathanfar the meat in their sandwich finishing third. The result has been confirmed and the winner provides Jim Crowley with a double with this one coming for the Lambourn based Tom Ward. Ward is enjoying his best season to date in a short career, saddling 11 winners in 2020 and that one was number 18 of the current year at a better strike rate to boot - good stuff. One or two more to go in at Ascot. Mabre is caught out a little wide of the principal group as they pass the two pole but is making ground. He can't quite go through with his run though as Top Secret and Spanish Star pull clear with the former prevailing for Rab Havlin (his second winner on the card) and William Muir and Chris Grassick.

1709: We're entering the closing stages of today's live blog with the penultimate race from Chester quickly followed by the 'lucky last' at York. The Knavesmire race is as well contested a sprint handicap as you could hope to see (for the grade). What wins? Well, err....George Bowen and Danzan against the field for me but only for fun! They're just going in at Chester where Eloquent Arthur heads the market. He didn't lead them home though as Fools Rush In and Hayley Turner made all to provide Tom Dascombe with another winner. The winning owners are 'going bananas' in the parade ring according to, I think, Robert Cooper and why not. Doubles all round for jockey and trainer.

1654: There's a reduced field for the finale at Newmarket where the Ed Walker trained Parachute is a warm order. He ran a huge race in one of the hottest handicaps at Royal Ascot, finishing third behind two pattern-class performers and he is only 3lbs higher this afternoon. It's hard to knock his chance but this track does present a very different test to the round course at the Berkshire venue. Spirit Mixer was an eyecatcher at Ascot on debut last season but has taken a long time to fulfil that promise, taking seven more attempts to open his account which he did over course and distance last time. He's 8lbs higher and swimming in different waters in this company but perhaps the penny has dropped and the Frankel gelding will continue to improve. Duke of Condicote has been knocking on the door and connections have reached for blinkers. It's not inconceivable that move will help but the general consensus on Racing TV is that the favourite will prove hard to beat. That consensus proved to be wide of the mark as Parachute flopped, finishing almost last, but the change in headgear did the trick for Duke of Condicote at 11/1.

1649: They're on the turn for the quality 12 furlong handicap at Ascot by the time I turn over. There is a lot of football style chanting in the background of the commentary. I think one or two racegoers may have had a drink. It doesn't sound as though much attention is being paid to this race. They're missing out. Dhushan has work to do. He does get into his stride but can't reel in First Light. He wins at 11/2 by about a half. The immediate post-race analysis suggested it was a tactical affair and the runner-up only had two behind turning in; he may need further as the season goes on.

1637: The fact that Art Power ran so well on that ground gives connections more options with him which is exciting for that one's future. The same connections will be watching York now where Winter Power is favourite for the City Walls Stakes. This is a really good Listed race. Ed Bethell, trainer of Moss Gill, describes it as 'a very trappy race' but is obviously hopeful. There's plenty of pace on here and Que Amoro should be prominent for Paul Mulrennan who was quite sweet on her chance before racing. Her stablemate Dakota Gold should also be front rank. Those three runners, I think Chamberlin said, are all covered by the five remaining tickets for the ITV 7. More or less set now as the clock ticks towards 1644. Winter Power takes over from El Astronaute. Past halfway. Still Winter Power. She's very impressive. Moss Gill second, Urban Beat third. She is very, very quick. Presumably she heads to Goodwood to take on Battaash next? Although as I type that Chris Dixon says the Nunthorpe is tailor made for her and Hannity agrees that will be the number one plan. It does make sense, I stand corrected.

'My god he had a turn of foot when he hit that rising ground!'@TomMarquand is full of superlatives for Starman! #ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/ZvTSg24tIf — ITV Racing (@itvracing) July 10, 2021

1632: "That was a top performance. They had me in a bit of trouble at the three. It all got a bit tight. He's very inexperienced but my God he has a turn of foot. Fantastic for Ed. "So well deserved and this horse is a massive star. "I'm extremely lucky that they had me back on board." The young man leading him in admitted to some concerns that Starman had got sweaty beforehand but he was clearly delighted. Every interview today has concluded with a question or comment about the football tomorrow. I know it's a big deal but really? It's starting to irritate me if you haven't guessed! Bah humbug.

1627: The graphic shows Dragon Symbol as the outright favourite as they load and who would begrudge Archie Watson victory after those pictures from Royal Ascot? Simon Holt has the call on Racing TV. Two far side, a handful in the middle and another group stands' side. Art Power and Supremacy far side. The remainder join together into the final two. Dragon Symbol has the other rail. It's Starman in the middle. Possibly from Dragon Symbol, Oxted, Art Power and Creative Force. He was returned at 9/2 for Tom Marquand and Ed Walker. He burst through there and powered up the hill. That was superb. Watson hits the crossbar again with Dragon Symbol, he must be gutted, but there were no excuses on this occasion. I think stablemate Glen Shiel wasn't too far behind either.

A field of nineteen go to post for a fascinating July Cup at @NewmarketRace



1612: Just past post time at Ascot but loading underway. Bryan tells Chapman: "What a horse. He wouldn't lie down. What a horse. I'm never confident going into a race like this because I've never won one like this! He loved that ground today. It was perfect." Closing stages at Ascot. An easy win for Achelois. A quickfire double for Balding and a winner at 6/5 for David Probert. I'd almost lost track of where we were but it seems it's the Darley July Cup next. We've got three 4/1 co-favourites and it's no surprise, to me at least, that the money has come for Dragon Symbol. Oxted can still be backed at 11/2 which I think is perfectly reasonable. Starman has got very warm which is a concern for paddock expert Ken Pittersen - it's the first time he's seen it from Starman - who nominates Rohaan and Dragon Symbol as his paddock picks. King Power have just won the big handicap at York and there's some support for Art Power who helped cut out a fierce pace at Royal Ascot. He could fare better if there's less pressure on the front although the ground is a big question mark. The owners are also represented by the progressive Chil Chil. Martin Dixon believes Starman is well capable of winning in this grade and prefers him to fellow favourite Creative Force (I think that was the gist of it). He believes Oxted will have to post a better effort than 12 months ago in order to retain the Cup. Luck makes a case for Extravagant Kid in the belief that he will be better suited by the ground than at Royal Ascot.

1601: One of the fancied runners landed the Bunbury Cup, will the same be true in the John Smith's Cup? Astro King and Surrey Pride are half the price of their nearest market rival and proving very popular but there's not a lot of love for Crowley's mount Dawaam who is out at 11s. Strait of Hormuz was my idea of an outsider that could hit the frame with Dark Pine also of interest but mainly due to his trainer's comments ahead of his run at Royal Ascot. At Chester Oman (9/4) wins a steadily run affair. Nicholas T would be a remarkable winner at York having produced that staggering performance in the Northumberland Plate. He couldn't be ruled out with confidence. Astro King is the last to load. Cockalorum leads Victory Chime and Bright Star with Fishable prominent. Al Zaraqaan is wide and keen according to the commentary, Astro King is in the front 10 or so. Surrey Pride is towards rear from his high draw. Quickening in the straight. Cockalorum still there, here comes Johnny Drama and Strait of Hormuz. I think Johnny Drama got it. Drat. It was a thrilling finish. The winner is confirmed and returned at 22/1 with Joshua Bryan in the saddle for Andrew Balding.

1550: William Buick is out of the saddle and checking Perotto's tack. The pair are hard to knock as the betting suggests. There's not a penny for Lord Rapscallion at 33s but I thought he could reach the frame and Martin Dixon is putting up Kimifive as another who could hit the frame at a big price. The last three winners have all carried over 9 stone and only four runners fit that category including last year's well backed winner Motakhayyel and he's among the early leaders on the stands' side. There are two distinct groups in the early stages but they should fan out across the track in a furlong or two. The fancied runners are in the centre. Motakhayyel breaks clear up the hill and dots up. He was returned at 11/2 and fairly routed that field. Fundamental second and Lord Rapscallion third. Shine So Bright fourth and very tight just in behind that one. Frankie Dettori proving to be an able substitute for Jim Crowley and tells Oli Bell: "I didn't expect it to be that easy. "He won like a smart horse. "I'm going to give it (winning the July Cup) a good go."

1543: The action really hots up now! Karibena is a late withdrawal from the Bunbury Cup where the market is all about the market leaders if that makes sense! There seems to be little interest in any of those at double figure odds. Nevison reports that 4/1 favourite Ametist is very weak on the exchanges and out at 13/2. He doesn't believe it's a very accurate show. There are four horses at 6/1 with Symbolize a fairly short looking 9/1. Luck is looking back at comments Haggas made after Ametist's last win where he felt he needed every yard of the trip to get on top and was concerned that they could get away from him in this better class race. Perhaps Ametist has shown his trainer a little more at home since?

1532: That sad news rather distracted me and I missed the valuable nursery from York. I changed channels in time to see a slow-motion replay of Atomic Lady (9/2) crossing the line someway clear. Tim Easterby the trainer and David Allan the jockey. At the post for a five furlong heritage handicap at Ascot and Royal Ascot winner Significantly heads the betting from course specialist Tis Marvellous. The latter's stablemate Get It is a late withdrawal. A few more to load at five minutes past post time. They're racing in two groups, far apart on the course. Little between the groups I think. Photo. Hurricane Ivor and Significantly. Karl Burke's Royal Ascot winner has got up. His form ties in with Dragon Symbol of course.

GALILEO 1998 - 2021

1525: Late money for Safe Voyage at Chester sees the veteran at 15/8. We weren't too far away from having joint-favourites a little moment ago but that's certainly not the case now. He jumps better than second favourite Rhoscolyn who has had to work to get a racing position. Safe Voyage leads into the straight. The old boy hoses up. Lovely stuff. Less good news is broken on ITV with Ed Chamberlin revealing that super sire Galileo has had to be put down at the age of 23. The end of an era. Chamberlin is currently reading out a statement from John Magnier and we'll have the full story on site shortly. The impact of Galileo on flat racing has been absolutely huge.

1508: Dhabab didn't enjoy the best of luck in the Coventry Stakes but saw out the race well and is 2/1 to win the Superlative Stakes. I suggested to a friend that this was a favourite to take on and he agreed before remembering that he'd been told to back him by a contact. Ears closed, eyes open remember! Native Trail is the obvious threat and his trainer didn't dismiss stablemate Private Signal either but I was more interested in the two that ran in the Chesham Stakes at double figure prices. Great Max fared better than Masekela at Royal Ascot and is already proven on quick ground. Michael Bell's runner would be my (nominal) each-way pick here but Jason Weaver has been waxing lyrical about the favourite on ITV. Starman's trainer Ed Walker: "It's ideal (ground). It's lucky we've missed the rain last night. It's very, very exciting. He's in great nick and we're just hoping we get that little bit of luck that we need and didn't get yesterday." Great Max is reasonably prominent and heading far side in company with two others, including the jolly. All in with chances, Dhabab on the inside of Great Max hits the front inside the final two and leads by three at the furlong pole. He weakens close home though as Native Trail (11/4) narrowly denies a back to form Masekela. This form could just turn out to be pretty useful. It's another winner for Buick and Appleby.

1500: Ed Chamberlin would 'love' Sir Busker to win but doesn't get a chance to explain why with his co-presenters continuing to talk over him. It didn't work out for Spanish Kiss for the same connections earlier; he could never get there from off the pace (I think) and a similar scenario could unfold but 13/2 is an interesting price. It's also interesting to see Space Traveller shorten up to just 12/1 having sided with him at some point this morning. An unusual start with Century Dream leading three wide on the track and the remainder on the rail. They've now edged over and joined the others and Century Dream leads on the turn. Sir Busker looks for room on the inside but doesn't pick up. Tilsit does and he beats Century Dream and Al Suhail. He was returned the 4/1 favourite and continues the domination of market leaders in the Group Two. Simples. Funny old race. A big win for Charlie Hills and Kieren Shoemark who endured an unfortunate and unlucky day yesterday with Lady Bowthorpe. This should cheer him up.

1450: Lady Isabel and Clifftop Heaven are the ones for the money in the John Smith's Stayers' Handicap at York. The 0-80 handicap is one of the lesser contests this afternoon but it is reasonably competitive for all that a few of the runners have something to prove in terms of their current form. That isn't the case in the Summer Mile which comes up shortly from Ascot. Charlie Appley: "He's (Al Suhail) shown us a lot of talent at home and we've seen signs of it on the racetrack. He's got all of the conditions to suit him today. I'll be disappointed if he doesn't run a big race. "He's a big raw colt (Native Trail) still. We were confident going into Sandown and he's come out of the race well but whatever he does today, there'll be more improvement to come." He says both his runners in the Superlative are nice colts and are in good order. On Royal Fleet, he's hopeful they can teach him to channel his ability in the right direction. He had to compete with the PA system when talking about the July Cup and was also keen to be on his way! I don't think he said anything out of the ordinary. Mark Johnston and Franny Norton have scored with Mountain Brave (9/1) at Chester while at York the honours went to Goobinator (12/1) and Paul Mulrennan.

1436: Charlie Johnston on Qaader: "Very pleased with that run, probably on the wrong side of the track the way the race panned out. He's been in good form all year and conditions today are ideal. "I'm a bit surprised how big a price he is (Austrian Theory in the Superlative Stakes) given he's already beaten one of the others in the betting. He's certainly worth his place in the line-up." Sir Ron Priestley could head to the Goodwood Cup now that Subjectivist is on the sidelines but that's yet to be discussed with the owner. Royal Fleet is odds-on at Newmarket as Pat Cooney earlier suggested might be the case. This is his handicap debut but someone clearly feels this typically well-bred colt is on a 'workable' opening mark. The same could have been said of Latest Generation at Sandown but he came up short. For all that he's been disappointing, he's more interesting here at 8/1 than he was at 15/8 that day. Royal Fleet races away from the others having been taken over to the far running rail. A deliberate move? He edges off the rail and towards Titan Rock who is out towards that side. Latest Generation comes home well on the other side of the track but can't get to the good thing. Royal Fleet wins by a little under a length at 5/6. Two good colts who still have something to learn. Dixon and Luck are impressed with the first two and the former suggests the runner-up could be well suited by the demands of the Cambridgeshire. Make a note. Bell with Buick: "He's got a lot of ability, he just makes life hard for himself. He wanted to go left which is a habit of his, I didn't have much choice in the matter. In the circumstances, he's done well to win. He's quite exciting."

1426: Brendan Walsh, trainer of July Cup runner Extravagant Kid, tells ITV: "The race at Meydan was six, anything between five and six will work for him. I'm pretty confident the distance won't be a problem. "Great (since Royal Ascot). He seems to have done great. I don't think we'll have any excuses." There's still 30 minutes to play the ITV 7 if that's your thing. It's free. Crowley on Hukum: "He's probably run to a similar level to Ascot to be honest. We went slow. We walked round to be honest. Its on the slow side, slow ground. It's nice to get his head in front again. "He (Dawaam) ran a very good race (at Ascot), his form is better on the all-weather but he's well handicapped and hopefully he'll run a nice race." Cieren Fallon on last season's July Cup winner Oxted: "We're going to need a lot of luck in running. Hopefully he can put his best foot forwards again. These are the races you want to win. Hopefully he can do what he did last year." There's just been a thrilling finish at Ascot with 1&8 involved in a photo......the bell has sounded at Newmarket. Vindolanda is called the winner at Ascot at 20/1.

1416: Fujaira Prince is making his seasonal reappearance at York but is a fragile individual who is sure to be primed. Tom Dascombe has saddled the first two home at Chester with 6/4 favourite Devious Angel coming out on top under Hayley Turner. They're at the post at York and Hukum has joined Fujaira Prince at the top of the market. It's quite a big day for Owen Burrows with this fellow and his runner in the John Smith's Cup both towards the fore of the betting for their respective heats. Andrea Atzeni says this 'is a nice start' for Fujaira Prince and seems happy with his mount before Matt Chapman asks him about the football. Atzeni has a ticket for Wembley. He has more pressing concerns now and races in fourth in the early stages as Outbox leads. They all look to be under fairly tight holds, suggesting the pace may not be that strong. The sectionals will reveal more. Hukum is on the inside of Fujaira Prince with Roberto Escobarr racing in front of them. They're on the turn for home and Fujaira Prince comes under a ride. Quickthorn tracks him in the centre of the track and they're all coming stands' side which was where the principals in the first raced. The challengers flatten out and never get to prominent pair Outbox and Hukum who quickened up well to win by a couple of lengths. He was returned the 3/1 favourite in a first time tongue tie.

1409: At the post at Navan and Geocentric is 1/6 and the money for Emmet Mullins' Midgetonamission has dried up, she's out to 4/1. Oli Bell is with Tom Marquand: "I was probably a bit too close with the pace we went. Everything has to be her idea but she obviously has it in the locker and she's extremely tough when it comes down to it. It's nice racing ground and there's no jar in it. "I'm really looking forward to it (Starman) but I don't think you can be confident when there's a really top class field like today." Winning trainer William Haggas is at Newmarket and is content with the way the meeting has gone and the performance of Star of Bermuda; she will be trying to pick up some black type sooner rather than later. Geocentric has duly won at Navan.

1404: Ilaraab is out of the John Smith's Silver Cup (1420) since I last looked at that race and that's had a significant impact on the market. At Newmarket, Samoot continues to shorten and is the 5/2 favourite as they load. Some reaction to the first winner on the card from trainer Richard Hannon who said: “She’s a lovely filly and always has been very classy. “She ran very well last time and got beaten and it looked like the Godolphin filly got to her very easily there today. I thought we’d bumped into a good one. “I’m very tempted to bring her back for the Sweet Solera now. She’s got a lot of class and she doesn’t want too much (racing) this year as she’ll be a nice filly next year.” Samoot well placed in fourth but she's under a ride. She won't be winning today. Spirit of Bermuda beats Rising Star while Kingmania flew home from out of the picture to finish a close-up fourth. She was up there throughout, never a bad thing at either Newmarket track, and was returned at 12/1.

1353: They're off late at Ascot with one runner still in the tunnel somewhere. I didn't catch which horse it was having just switched channels but the delay will, at least, enable me to watch the race! "He travelled sweet, picked up and done it nicely," Rowan Scott tells Matt Chapman of La Trinidad. "He's a very straightforward ride and nice ride to get on the day." ITV speak to Murphy about the July Cup: "Nobody wants to lose a race in the stewards room but it's part and parcel of racing. It's going to be incredibly tough to win but I hope I'm on the right one. "I was very concerned about the going when I went to Haydock. He could very easily still be unbeaten so let's see what he does this afternoon." Quietly confident? Haunted Dream was the individual causing headaches at Ascot, they're still circling behind the stalls while they're circling in the paddock at Newmarket. They'll be off almost 10 minutes behind time at Ascot. Ben Curtis 'may or may not be riding later on' and is being checked over by the doctors. He's obviously missing this race after the incident with Haunted Dream but hasn't been stood down yet. Chris Wall on Kingmania: "We hope so (there's improvement to come). We'll know where we stand after this. I never feel confident but she's trained well and everything is right for her." Yesterday's gamble Flying Secret drifted back out to 12s but ran a fine debut at Ascot, only finding 16/1 chance Atrium too good. Desert Angel was third at 28s. It may be something or nothing but Johnson Houghton, trainer of the second, won last year's renewal of that Ascot race with Jumby. Perhaps Flying Secret is another for My Stable?

1343: Chris Dixon has just discussed the chance of Wobwobwob and almost damned him with faint praise. I don't think he was that keen. He prefers the claims of La Trinidad whose trainer Roger Fell has just spoken to ITV and seemed hopeful while Hannity thinks the race could set up well for Chichester. He needs to be delivered late in the day by Callum Rodriguez. Jump The Gun was outright favourite on the last show as the stalls opened. He's in midfield alongside La Trinidad as they enter the straight. Inside the two. The action is in the centre of the track and it's La Trinidad who denies Ebury and Fame And Acclaim who was always prominent. Rowan Scott was the jockey on board the 13/2 winner. The winning time was 1.36.40.

1335: Ten minutes until they're running for the John Smith's Racing Handicap at York. It's a nice easy start for punters! There's been some interest at longer odds in Fame And Acclaim who used to be with Joseph O'Brien and is lining up for the second time for Les Eyre. The market support definitely makes him of interest. Eagleway is a similar price and is another who hasn't had many chances for his current yard and the booking of Jim Crowley can only be viewed in a positive light. He looks a big player but I couldn't see why Wobwobwob shouldn't go well again having been freshened up after getting stuck in the mud at Haydock. They're betting 13/2 the field and making their way to post while Stag Night is making his way home after winning at Navan. Nevison reckons backing one handicap winner at York should see enough to see you head home in profit today but Tom Stanley disagrees!

1327: Calm Skies impressed Hislop in the paddock at Newmarket where Wilderness Girl was 'chillaxed'. They're the first two in the market which has seen support for Ephrata. Martin Dixon likes the favourite, citing the quality that she showed on debut and in the paddock. He also liked Mimi's Odyssey in the paddock but Hislop reported she played up a little going out onto the track, perhaps she's one for the My Stable tracker? She didn't trouble the judge and will need to step up a good bit from her debut. The finish was fought out by Ardbraccan and Calm Skies with the pair followed home by a pair of eyecatchers in Bouquet and Wilderness Girl. The winner was returned at 13/2 and continues a fine run at the meeting for trainer Richard Hannon.

1320: I haven't touched on Chester yet and may not get much time to do so again but the fare on the Roodee is as competitive as ever and has a touch of quality. I thought the Homeserve Back On Track City Plate Stakes at 1525 was particularly interesting with a good mix of horses. Khaadem was fourth in the July Cup on this day last year but can be backed at 7/1 for this seven furlong Listed contest which is a longer price than the often well backed and often disappointing Matthew Flinders who steps out of handicap company; there's no doubt he's got the talent and perhaps this track will suit? He's got the services of the experienced Chester specialist Franny Norton. Throw in the marvellous campaigner Safe Voyage and the rapidly progressive Rhoscolyn and it's a race to savour and I wouldn't be wholly surprised if I hadn't even mentioned the winner.

1312: Michael Prosser is with Lydia Hislop at Newmarket. There were three heavy local thunderstorms last night, one of which hit just beyond the end of the track, but they had 3mm at one point on the track and none at the winning post. Five furlongs out to 12 had rain but there wasn't a drop from five furlongs to the winning post. Who'd be a clerk of the course? The quickest part of the track is coming down the hill from the four furlong marker to the two pole. He's understandably excited about the Darley July Cup; 'we couldn't have asked for more' he says. The GoingStick readings (7.6, 7.5, 7.4) are even across the track so he's not expecting any bias on that front but it isn't a wide course and there are 19 runners - there could be some more hard luck stories.

1301: The first at Navan goes to 5/2 favourite Daisy Peers who makes it third time lucky as they say. The favourite for the first at Newmarket is a little shorter which is no great surprise as trainer Charlie Appleby has won three of the last four renewals but Calm Skies isn't having it all her own way in the market. Wilderness Girl was given a positive mention by Murphy in his Sporting Life column and the market has also spoken positively while Signorina Merisi has more or less halved in price from 20s. She didn't shine on debut but she does hold an entry in the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes. William Derby is talking to Hannity at York and confirms that the forecast suggests they could be hit by heavy showers through the afternoon, it will be luck of the draw and there's little wind to shift the rain on. Racing TV ambassador Mulrennan is now talking to Hannity and says of Que Amoro: "She excels here and needed the run at Ascot, she's come out of the race really well and Michael Dods horses seem to be 7lbs better here at York. "Her figures here are unbelievable. I sat on her last Saturday and she went really well. I'll be disappointed if she wasn't thereabouts. "It can be done (winning the John Smith's Cup from a high draw). James Doyle rang me this morning and told me everything about this horse. Just got to get a good break and get across really. I'm sure he'll run a massive race. "It's a great track. I've always had a lot of luck here. I think Lester Piggott said it was one of the best in the world." Mulrennan has half a dozen rides and also spoke about Outbox who he believes can outrun his odds.

1248: The going at York has eased to good (good to soft in places) after a little rain and there are half a dozen non-runners. The previews on Racing TV continue with Chris Dixon and Niall Hannity on duty in Yorkshire. Kevin O'Ryan and Ruby Walsh have run through the Irish cards and the former highlighted a gamble on an Emmet Mullins-trained runner, something which has proved to be fairly significant over the last few months. The runner in question is a juvenile filly called Midgetonamission who faces five rivals on debut and has been supported into a low of 15/8 from 5/1 against a 1/3 favourite. Back at York, Dixon is with Astro King in the feature. Bookmakers' rep Pat Cooney is talking to Luck at Newmarket about their market movers at the track with Royal Fleet his firm's best backed horse of the day. They've also seen money for that one's stablemate Native Trail in the Superlative Stakes and Motakhayyel in the Bunbury Cup where he thinks Fundamental could be sent off as favourite. Money continues to come for Creative Force in the July Cup while Art Power and Method have been backed at longer odds.

1235: Johnny Murtagh was another trainer to have a memorable Royal Ascot and that capped a fine June for the trainer whose runners operated at a 22% strike rate in Ireland alone. He's sent out just the one winner this month but has had a couple more hit the frame and the yard continues in good form. It's interesting that he sends a couple of runners to York and both have each-way claims in strong races. Sonnyboyliston is back up in grade after winning a Listed race and for all that the John Smith's Silver Cup is competitive, it's probably less so than the Ormonde Stakes in which he was third to Japan and Trueshan. The programme for sprinters in Ireland has often been criticised so it's perhaps less surprising that Urban Beat travels for the John Smith's City Walls Stakes. He made all to win the Paddy Power Rockingham last time and it could be a brilliant sight if he tries to match strides with the flying Dakota Gold who is always a joy to watch, particularly on the Knavesmire. The latter has won five of his eight course races and finished second twice, including when made favourite to beat a certain Starman last September. The Listed race also features Que Amoro and Winter Power and on any other Saturday would attract plenty of column inches but is relegated to a footnote this afternoon.

1223: We're not too far away from the start of racing with Navan off in a little over 30 minutes with the first from Newmarket around an hour away. Martin Dixon and Nick Luck are at the latter track and running through the action. There is the possibility of rain today (when hasn't there been this summer?) but it hasn't arrived yet with just 'spits and spots' falling. Dixon is prepared to take a chance with Chil Chil in the Group One feature and is currently talking up the chances of Motakhayyel in the Bunbury Cup (Luck prefers Boardman) who he fancies to follow up last year's victory in the race. The going is currently good to firm (good in places) but the times yesterday were very fast. In the Racing TV studio, Dave Nevison is explaining why he tipped On A Session in the Bunbury Cup (his form ties in with John Smith's Cup fancy Astro King) and bemoaning the fact that he thought he would be on his own with this one only to find that he's been tipped by several other prominent pundits, including Punting Pointers.

1200: Jim Crowley faces some tough (but enviable) decisions in his role as retained rider for Shadwell and I wonder how easy it was for him to opt to go to York this afternoon and then to side with Dawaam in the John Smith's Cup over Al Zaraqaan; the pair were initially far closer in the market than is currently the case. William Haggas trains the latter and has a fine recent record in this valuable handicap but the betting very much suggests that he'll be going home empty handed this afternoon with Surrey Pride and Astro King dominating the market. Paul Mulrennan has ridden half a dozen winners in the last week and has plenty of confidence in the former who landed a few bets on his reappearance at York, telling his Racing TV column: "He's progressive, he ticks a lot of boxes and although his draw is a little wider than ideal, he's straightforward and I don't think it's going to be an issue." A couple of recent winners have been as short as 6/1 but there hasn't been a favourite among them and it surely makes sense to try and get the market leader beaten in a race as competitive as this. I wondered whether it might be worth chancing my arm with the bottom one, Strait of Hormuz, whose last three runs have been fairly abysmal. He's inched back down the weights as a result and two of those runs were over 12 furlongs, a trip too far, so can be excused and connections have booked a talented apprentice which is a tactic which has often been deployed to good effect in this particular handicap. It's just possible this race has been the plan for some time given he is based locally and there are plenty of extra places on offer with Sky Bet paying down to seventh. I'm also intrigued to see how Dark Pine goes. David Loughnane had a superb Royal Ascot and when interviewed about this fellow's chances at the meeting, said: "I'm a massive fan of the horse, slight question mark on the ground but I'd like to think he'll handle it. We'll put him to sleep at the back, see how the race pans out and make our move in the last two. "I think he's a well handicapped horse. Really fancy him. Ground is a slight concern. I think he's as good as we've had him and don't think we've got to the bottom of him yet. The ground is my only slight question mark. If he does handle it he'll run a big race." As it turned out he finished 14 lengths behind Quickthorn (runs earlier on the card) in last at 40/1 but he's back in trip on better ground and may just yet live up to his trainer's words. He's a general 22/1 chance.

1132: Flying Secret is showing up as a market drifter in the opening juvenile contest at Berkshire but he's still a good deal shorter ahead of his debut than when betting opened yesterday. Eve Johnson Houghton houses some fair juvenile talent at her stable this season so the market confidence (or otherwise) is particularly interesting. Those to have run set a fair standard but the short-priced favourite has to concede 7lbs to the field which is no easy task and his presence makes an each-way bet more attractive if you're looking outside the front two. I wouldn't be looking beyond Spanish Kiss in the second but I'm in no rush to attend the funeral having missed the wedding (although I did back him at Lingfield and Newcastle when beaten off 74 - he's now 92 - is there an expression for that?) while I don't feel that Tis Marvellous - who has been selected by the far, far shrewder Punting Pointers team - has been missed. Danny Tudhope is at Ascot for Space Traveller but his presence at the track does mean that he's able to maintain his partnership with the likeable Dhushan who is progressing steadily. He is favourite and there's some stern opposition but I believe he'll be able to cope with what they can throw at him. I didn't spend overly long on the closing seven furlong handicap yesterday but interest is piqued by the support for Mabre who is the 4/1 favourite from 13/2 and hails from David Evans' yard. It would be no surprise to see him justify the move.

1121: The card at Ascot often flies a little under the radar despite throwing up the occasional highlight as it did when Mohaather won the Summer Mile in brilliant style last season. The race has fallen to the favourite for eight consecutive years but they're betting 4/1 the field this time around and it seems more than likely that the sequence will end this afternoon. Sir Busker would be a popular winner but I'd be worried that they could get away from him on the round mile - he's very much an each-way horses for me - while I was underwhelmed by Top Rank's second to Century Dream at Windsor. The runner I settled on was Space Traveller who hasn't had much racing in the last two seasons but proved that he was no back number with a Listed victory at York. He was certainly up to this grade as a three-year-old and stands out at 25/1 in a field of known quantities with trainer Richard Fahey fairly positive in his Sporting Life column.

1101: I'm hopeful that the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies' Handicap can fund a speculative wager or two through the course of the afternoon. It's never that straightforward but I thought Samoot ran a huge race in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot in chasing home a filly that now looks a pattern performer in all but name and I think a 3lb rise underestimates her. She is 7/2 favourite on the back of that performance but she makes plenty of appeal at that price. For all that I'm sweet on her chance, her price alone indicates this is a competitive race and there's no rival more interesting than Kingmania. That's in part because she's reeled off three wins in facile fashion but also because her connections have a vaguely similar type in their stable in the year older Double Or Bubble who progressed through handicaps to contest pattern races this season. The market should be informative. I was reasonably impressed with Nebulosa at Goodwood and her Haydock defeat can be excused due to the ground but I wasn't quite convinced that she had the same scope as one or two of these.

1054: We have a few ITV Racing market movers courtesy of Paddy Power's Paul Binfield: York 1345 Lexington Knight 10/1 from 16s 1420 Quickthorn 15/2 from 8s 1605 Surrey Pride 5/1 from 13/2 1640 Bedford Flyer 40/1 from 80s Newmarket 1405 Riknnah 11/2 from 6/1 1440 Qaader 4s from 9/2 1515 Native Trail 5/2 from 11/4 1550 Motakhayyel 8/1 from 9s 1625 Miss Amulet 22s from 40s Ascot 1500 Top Rank 9/2 from 11/2 1535 Tis Marvellous 13/2 from 15/2

1037: The atmosphere at the July Course should build nicely through the day with the July Cup the penultimate race on the card. Prior to that there is the heritage handicap Bunbury Cup where Royal Ascot winner Perotto heads the market. I had grave concerns about his stamina for the mile of the Britannia which proved to be well wide of the mark and it's harder to find reasons to knock him on this return to seven. He hasn't even got the imposition of a higher handicap to overcome in this early closing contest so the only negative, really, is his price. Murphy was on board him last time but rides Symbolize for Andrew Balding on this occasion but the handicapper hasn't let that one off the leash for a while now. The same can certainly be said of Lord Rapscallion but he's twice the price and does interest me as an each-way option with extra place offers abounding. He's been performing consistently in some very competitive handicaps but bumping into a handful of better handicapped horses. The same could obviously be the case in this contest but it's easy to envisage him being on the premises again and he may just need the cards to fall his way. Karibana has a couple of duck eggs next to his name but they both came at Ascot (with one on soft ground) whereas his three runs at the two Newmarket courses have yielded a victory and a third. It could just be that this track shows him in a far better light.

1015: Where do you stand on the Darley July Cup? They are currently betting 4/1 the field with Starman the market leader. Ed Walker's colt is obviously hugely exciting and has a four from five record but that sole defeat came on his sole start in Group One company. It was on soft ground at Ascot in October of course so there are perfectly valid reasons but his two most recent victories were at Listed and Group Two level. Oisin Murphy was aboard Starman at York (taking over from Tom Marquand who is back on board) and his Sporting Life column rather suggests that he had the choice to ride that one or Dragon Symbol who has made rapid strides in even faster time than Starman. Oxted was among those behind Starman at York but his return to form at Royal Ascot was far from unexpected as he attracted good, late support in the betting ring and justified it in style for all that the race fell into his lap. We know that this course suits him well so he arguably has less to prove than some of his market rivals. Creative Force shouldn't be remotely inconvenienced by the return to six furlongs after winning the Jersey Stakes, indeed his stamina for that Group Three was far from assured. This is another notable step up in class but his handicap form is strong and, regardless of that, the official handicapper already has him on the heels of his rivals. The development of Rohaan has been one of the stories of the season and it would be fabulous to see David Evans win a race of this stature - as well as guaranteeing a few more column inches about allowing geldings to run in the Commonwealth Cup etc - and back up that thrilling victory in the Wokingham Stakes. As ever, the tipsters have made cases for runners outside that quintet but Dragon Symbol appeals to me as an each-way bet at 11/2 with the quicker ground expected to show him in a better light than we saw at Royal Ascot or at Haydock where he lost to Rohaan. He could just be special.

1009: Can you have too much of a good thing? Perhaps that might be a question for football fans on Monday morning (or earlier) depending on how things go tomorrow. There's an embarrassment of riches for racing fans and it will (almost) be a case of blink and you'll miss it. There are a handful of runners who will be missing their engagements and you can keep up to date with the non-runners here.