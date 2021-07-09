Richard Fahey column: Saturday racing preview

A very busy Saturday for our columnist with Space Traveller giving all the right signs at home ahead of the Betfred Summer Mile at Ascot.

York Friday preview 17:30 Outrun The Storm

He’s a funny horse who came from being tailed off to win at the Ayr Western Meeting last season. I’m sure the slower ground will help him and I’d be hoping he’ll go well. 17:30 Twilight Prince

This is quite a nice horse who has just had a few little niggly problems. He’s where we’d want him now but I’m still trying to find his optimum trip. He worked very well last week so it will be interesting to see how he goes.

Newmarket Friday preview 14:25 Shouldavbeenmore

We’re being a bit tough on the poor girl but she ran well in the Empress Stakes here last time and came out of it well. She’s going to progress and I hope be up to this level in time but whether she’s quite there for Friday we’ll have to see. 16:45 Show Me Show Me

He won well the other day at Hamilton where he gave them a head start and came through to beat them. I’m a great believer you can’t do that – but he managed it. He’s in great order going down there, winning can do wonders for their confidence and he’s another who won’t mind a drop of rain.

York Saturday runners 13:45 Amaysmont

I hope it doesn’t dry up too much for him as he’s one who doesn’t mind juice in the ground. He’s been running OK of late, including when second at Musselburgh last time, but this looks a typically tough York handicap. 13:45 Crownthorpe

Another who loves slow ground so any rain will boost his chances. He’s in great order at home, we’re very happy with him and he ran a cracker behind Hartswood at Newcastle last time. 13:45 Gallipoli

He seems to have lost his way somewhat and has been disappointing of late. I hope he can bounce back and show something in this but it’s a watching brief with him at the moment. 13:45 Irreverent

He runs at York on Friday. I was very surprised he got into this – it was the race I’d like to have run in but didn’t think he’d make it so we made the other entry. We’ll see how he goes on Friday but if he comes out of it OK he could run again and on his best form would have a chance.

15:30 International Boy

He’s a very laidback horse and we had to stick a visor on him to get him to show us something. He did when third in the headgear at Redcar last time and I’d love him to go well here for owner Phil Smith. 16:05 Hartswood

He’s three pounds wrong under his penalty as he only went up two for winning at Newcastle so we’re using Connor Murtagh’s claim to help on that score. He’s trying a mile-and-a-quarter again and for me still has to absolutely prove he stays if. If he does he has a chance as he’s a horse who loves it around here. 17:15 George Bowen

He ran a blinder at Thirsk last time to be touched off by Rathbone. He’s three pounds higher now but if he’s in the same form again must have a chance.

Newmarket Saturday runners 14:40 Seasett

If the ground was very quick I’d be worried about him on it. He does handle it but I just feel he’s better with a bit of juice. He’s a horse we like and while he was disappointing at Royal Ascot, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him bounce back and get back on track. 15:50 Gabrial The Wire

He hates very soft ground and was caught out by it at Haydock last time. He’ll be much happier on the surface at Newmarket but is in a very open handicap as you’d expect. Anyone of ten or 12 could win it – and I just hope my three run their race. 15:50 National League

He was clear of the rest when second at York last time which represented a good run. He’s very capable on his day and we’ll be hoping for some luck. 15:50 Tadleel

He’s in great order at home, tip-top shape. It was great to see him get back on track at Redcar last time in a race that wasn’t run to suit him. He’s in great nick and I hope that translates to a good run.

Ascot Saturday runners 15:00 Space Traveller

It was wonderful to see him get back to winning ways at York last time. He’s been in great form since – the best we’ve had him for a while. I see the bookmakers aren’t giving him much of a chance but we’ll see as we’re very happy with him again. He’s in a good place.

Chester Saturday runners 16:35 Firewater

Slow ground will definitely help him but he needs to show more than he has been doing of late having been disappointing at Newcastle on his last start. 16:35 Gabrial The One

He’s been running well without winning and has a rating where he’s always to going to be vulnerable to an improver. If there isn’t one in here then he’ll go close. 17:40 State Patrol

He’s a horse who didn’t do particularly well over the winter and as a result we’re just getting started with him again now. He should be fine on the ground and it will be interesting to see how he goes.

Hamilton Saturday runners 18:50 Strike Red

He’s a horse we think is well handicapped despite the fact he got beat at Leicester last time. He’s in great order and if they go a bit of a gallop up front he might just take a bit of beating in this. 20:20 Absolute Dream

He’s so frustrating. He runs at every trip and runs exactly the same race. If he ever got it together he’d be winning from this mark and I hope he proves me wrong by doing exactly that on Saturday. 20:50 My Little Queens