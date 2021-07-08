Oisin Murphy column: Newmarket July Festival days two and three rides

Oisin Murphy is looking forward to riding Royal Ascot heroine Alcohol Free against older rivals in Friday's Falmouth Stakes - check out his thoughts here.

THURSDAY RIDES

FRANKELLA – 1.20 Newmarket

She doesn’t stay seven at this stage and she’s coming back to six again in the opening fillies’ maiden on Thursday. She’s beautifully bred and she’s been a little bit disappointing but hopefully she can show herself in a better light at Newmarket and we’ll see where we are after she’s run. THE ORGANISER – 2.25 Newmarket

He was a bit hot and keen at Royal Ascot in the Coventry Stakes but he won very well at York before that and his work has always been smart. I’m a big fan of the horse and I just hope he relaxes in the race as I think he can be there or thereabouts. He is a very relaxed horse at home. Ebro River is a strong contender, he ran better than his finishing position in the Coventry and Asymmetric is a lovely horse. He could go well at a decent price. POPMASTER – 3.00 Newmarket

I haven’t done this sort of weight (8st 5lb) since I was in Japan, it’s tough work. I do feel if you forgot his Ascot run he’d be favourite for this race, so hopefully he’s worth doing the weight for. It’s obviously very competitive and dangers are everywhere, including Jumby and Blackrod. I rode the latter last time out and he’s got a great chance, he’s just 1lb too light for me, and I do think he could be even better over seven. LEGENDARY DAY – 4.45 Newmarket

This is a progressive horse and I really liked him when I rode him at Windsor and then at Nottingham. He’s still got more to offer and I hope he’s still on the right side of the handicapper after going up 6lb for his latest win. It’s the toughest race he’s run in and a drop of rain would do him no harm, either. He’s probably best on good ground or slower.

FRIDAY RIDES PRINCE OF REBELS – 1.15 Newmarket

A newcomer for Andrew Balding but I’ve not sat on this fellow at home. He’s a half-brother to Pogo who won a nursery at this track as a juvenile. It’s a competitive race and we’ll see how he gets on. Noble Truth is a €1.1million son of Kingman and might take a bit of beating. KING OF CLUBS – 1.50 Newmarket

I thought this horse ran well at Sandown. I thought he’d win, but it was a bit of a messy race and he’s only gone up 1lb for that. The ground will be fine for him whatever happens with the weather. Foxes Tales, who I won on at Royal Ascot, is obviously the standout. He’s better than a handicapper. Hopefully my horse has each-way claims and is bang there at the business end. DESERT DREAMER – 2.25 Newmarket

She should’ve won at Newmarket the other day. I was held up and then she made a big run, but she didn’t really see the other horse challenge away from her. This is tougher and she takes on some good fillies in Sandrine and Flotus. The latter was good at Goodwood on debut and Sandrine is a star, probably still improving and deserves to be favourite.

LIVE YOUR DREAM – 3.00 Newmarket

This horse has got a decent profile and it’s amazing how well he stays. He’s the right type of horse for this race and his handicap mark is now 94 after going up 10lb for winning at Wolverhampton. I really like him. He’s not over big but he’s a tough little horse and I expect a bold show from him here. ALCOHOL FREE – 3.35 Newmarket

I’ve sat on her since Royal Ascot and she’s in great form ahead of the Group One Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes. Interestingly there doesn’t look to be a lot of pace in the race. It’s very hard to know who will go forward, most of these like to sit midfield or further back. That could be a conundrum, but my filly is very versatile when it comes to how I ride her. She’s relatively uncomplicated. She just doesn’t want to get in a fight with me. She proved herself over a mile in the Coronation Stakes and I hope and think she can uphold that form here. LA MAQUINA – 4.10 Newmarket

This horse returned from a break at Lingfield last time and will have to come on from that to get involved here. He has won at Goodwood and Kempton and finished second over this course and distance two years ago, so hopefully he can win off a mark in the mid-80s for the first time. Inveigle looks the one we all have to beat. NIBRAS AGAIN – 4.45 Newmarket

He’s a pretty straightforward horse, he likes to travel and I rode him into second at this track last time. Hopefully we can go one better but it’s a competitive race with Twilight Calls the likely favourite, he looks like an improving three-year-old with the ideal profile.

SATURDAY RIDES WILDERNESS GIRL – 1.30 Newmarket

I start July Cup day with an exciting newcomer in the fillies’ maiden, WILDERNESS GIRL. She’s by No Nay Never, like Alcohol Free, is related to Master Of The Seas and we’ve been looking forward to getting her out. She worked on Wednesday morning on the grass and went very nicely. She’s a little bit immature physically, across her neck and back, but she’s ready to run. Hopefully she’ll go very well, we like her a lot, and I’m hopeful she’s a filly with a bright future. NEBULOSA – 2.05 Newmarket

NEBULOSA is a star. She worked really well on Wednesday morning and I’m hoping for a big run in the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap. I think she’s on the right side of the handicapper and missing Ascot was probably a blessing in disguise as she had a tough race in heavy ground at Haydock when she was last seen. She’s miles better than that and can hopefully show it on Saturday. TITAN ROCK – 2.40 Newmarket

It’s good to get on TITAN ROCK for John Quinn in the bet365 Mile Handicap, I’ve a good strike-rate for him (six wins from 28 at 21%) and his horses are in great form. He’s gone up 5lb for winning at Redcar last time where he quickened nicely, so hopefully he’s turned a corner. He will have had to, as he’s up in class here in a hot little race. MASEKELA – 3.15 Newmarket

MASEKELA disappointed at Ascot but his work has been very good at home since then and though he has shown signs of immaturity I think the world of him. Hopefully the ground is ‘Good’ or better for him, that’s what he wants, and Andrew Balding has been very happy with him. He’s worth forgiving Ascot as he’s a very exciting horse. SYMBOLIZE – 3.50 Newmarket

I sat on him on Wednesday morning and he feels in great shape. Obviously this is a very competitive race and Perotto, who I won on at Royal Ascot, is in there with William Buick on off a nice weight. I think Symbolize has an each-way chance, he’s probably better than his handicap mark of 102, but if there’s something better treated than him then so be it, but I expect him to put up a bold show.

DRAGON SYMBOL – 4.25 Newmarket

He’s in great shape and his work has been good since Royal Ascot. Everyone has been happy with him and obviously there was a decision for me to make when it came to riding him or Starman, but I just feel there is some unfinished business with Dragon Symbol. Hopefully we can get the job done on Saturday. I really believe in the horse’s ability and on ‘Good’ or better ground we might see a different horse again – a better horse – and that’s exciting. I don’t think any track would pose a difficulty for a horse of his quality so I go into the race with hope, and belief, that he can win his Group One. OZ LEGEND – 5.00 Newmarket