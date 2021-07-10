Oisin Murphy column: Newmarket July Festival day three rides

Oisin Murphy says he has a score to settle on Dragon Symbol in Saturday's Group One highlight - the Darley July Cup.

SATURDAY RIDES WILDERNESS GIRL – 1.30 Newmarket

I start July Cup day with an exciting newcomer in the fillies’ maiden, WILDERNESS GIRL. She’s by No Nay Never, like Alcohol Free, is related to Master Of The Seas and we’ve been looking forward to getting her out. She worked on Wednesday morning on the grass and went very nicely. She’s a little bit immature physically, across her neck and back, but she’s ready to run. Hopefully she’ll go very well, we like her a lot, and I’m hopeful she’s a filly with a bright future.

NEBULOSA – 2.05 Newmarket

NEBULOSA is a star. She worked really well on Wednesday morning and I’m hoping for a big run in the Bedford Lodge Hotel & Spa Fillies’ Handicap. I think she’s on the right side of the handicapper and missing Ascot was probably a blessing in disguise as she had a tough race in heavy ground at Haydock when she was last seen. She’s miles better than that and can hopefully show it on Saturday. TITAN ROCK – 2.40 Newmarket

It’s good to get on TITAN ROCK for John Quinn in the bet365 Mile Handicap, I’ve a good strike-rate for him (six wins from 28 at 21%) and his horses are in great form. He’s gone up 5lb for winning at Redcar last time where he quickened nicely, so hopefully he’s turned a corner. He will have had to, as he’s up in class here in a hot little race.

MASEKELA – 3.15 Newmarket

MASEKELA disappointed at Ascot but his work has been very good at home since then and though he has shown signs of immaturity I think the world of him. Hopefully the ground is ‘Good’ or better for him, that’s what he wants, and Andrew Balding has been very happy with him. He’s worth forgiving Ascot as he’s a very exciting horse. SYMBOLIZE – 3.50 Newmarket

I sat on him on Wednesday morning and he feels in great shape. Obviously this is a very competitive race and Perotto, who I won on at Royal Ascot, is in there with William Buick on off a nice weight. I think Symbolize has an each-way chance, he’s probably better than his handicap mark of 102, but if there’s something better treated than him then so be it, but I expect him to put up a bold show.

DRAGON SYMBOL – 4.25 Newmarket

He’s in great shape and his work has been good since Royal Ascot. Everyone has been happy with him and obviously there was a decision for me to make when it came to riding him or Starman, but I just feel there is some unfinished business with Dragon Symbol. Hopefully we can get the job done on Saturday. I really believe in the horse’s ability and on ‘Good’ or better ground we might see a different horse again – a better horse – and that’s exciting. I don’t think any track would pose a difficulty for a horse of his quality so I go into the race with hope, and belief, that he can win his Group One. OZ LEGEND – 5.00 Newmarket