Live Royal Ascot blog: Video replays, reaction, tips, bookmaker offers and more

Subjectivist claimed the Gold Cup in thrilling style while Surefire could be in line for a crack at the three-year-old staying crown, the St Leger. Recap Thursday's action.

1828: That is all from me today. It's been a slightly strange one given the run of Stradivarius in the Gold Cup, not that anything should be taken away from Subjectivist who plenty of people fancied to win the race. It may be a bit too soon to say the king is dead, long live the king but the 'new kid' on the block is certainly worthy of his mantle and hopefully we'll see the pair of them clash at Goodwood. It's too early to hail Mohaafeth as 'a king' but he's certainly going the right way and he was very impressive in the Hampton Court despite quite a lot going wrong. As for the handicaps, back to the drawing board for me but congratulations if you found any of those winners. It turns out Sir Lamorak wasn't the only group horse in the King George V and hindsight may well tell us that he faced an impossible task trying to give Surefire so much weight. That's for another day. For today, it's goodnight.

1818: Jason Hart: "Up on the sharp end all the way. Tremendous attitude. Very special. It's a great team effort. I think she's got her toe in just now." It's meant to rain all night Chapman says and all day tomorrow Chamberlin adds. 1.25.96 was the winning time. I think the old boy Raising Sand was called the first home on the far side but they were never at the races as all the action unfolded against the stands' side rail. That's it for another day. There wasn't much between the two sides of the track in the Norfolk to start the day but the difference in the two handicaps on the straight course could hardly have been more marked. Will it stay that way? We'll find out tomorrow when it seems almost certain that conditions are going to be very different due to the forecast. We can always hope it's wrong.

1811: There's a bit of money for Bin Suroor's other runner, Dubai Mirage. The trainer reported that he was in good form. Lord Campari ran in the Lockinge last time so faces a remarkably different test. He cut out the running there and Andrea Atzeni has said that 'he's a high class performer'. Loading. Most of the runners go stands' side. Boardman at the rear on the far side. Favourite is midfield near side. Highfield Princess leads. Stands' side clear by miles. First five home. Danyah second, always prominent. Aldaary fifth. Lord Rapscallion and possibly Riot in the places but that's tbc. Jason Hart rode the winner who was trained by John Quinn. That was a rout. The winner was returned at 18/1.

1802: Persuasion beat stablemate Dulas on his reappearance at Haydock and may have got in lightly with a 3lb rise. It's no surprise that he's one of the more fancied runners, particularly given that he is drawn in 28. Aldaary is in 21 and getting shorter and shorter, he's 10/3. Danyah has been overlooked by Crowley in favour of Aldaary but Dane O'Neill's charge is third in the market and it can't have been an easy choice for the owner's number one. He's in 18 so also in the right part of the track. I wonder if there has been a slight overreaction to the Britannia and that there might be some value to be found among the low numbers. Boardman is on that side and so is Blue Mist who is very easy to back but who I thought had claims. It seems to be raining quite steadily as Persad talks to Simon Crisford and Saeed bin Suroor. Crisford fancies Corvair to run well but says he's scared of Bin Suroor's runner, Bedouin's Story.

1751: Siskany fourth and Military Mission fifth with Nagano sixth. I'll watch the replay when the dust has settled next week but it sounds as though the sixth will feature prominently in the eyecatchers lists that will proliferate the various websites on Monday (if not before). There may well be one or two about to line up in the Britannia that make those lists. There's a well backed favourite in Aldaary. Can he go one better than Sir Lamorak? This is a warm old race of course and Boardman is rated the main danger on the book, his form has been working out well all season and continues to do so. The first of his three handicap wins came from 75 - he's now 96 - with a four+ length defeat of Ffion who was runner-up in the finale yesterday.

1745: Hector Crouch: "It's a long way since those days as an apprentice. I'm absolutely delighted, lost for words to be honest. "He was very green in front at the end and rolled around in front and had a look. We crawled in the middle part of the race. He's very tough and very talented. "Credit to Gary (Moore) he did so much for me when I was younger and this year has worked out very nicely with Ralph (Beckett)." He was greeted by ecstatic screams from the family as he left the track. Beckett: "He came from a long way back, stuck wide, so hopefully we can upgrade it. Bit wayward, still green. "Hopefully, he'll go on from here. I hope very much that he'll turn up in South Yorkshire in September (for the St Leger)."

From way back! Surefire and @HectorCrouch win the King George V Stakes for @RalphBeckett!#RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/zXlSEEMloa — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 17, 2021

1735: "He's a group horse in a handicap today," says Tylicki of Sir Lamorak and he's clearly a fan. He also gets the vote from Holding who reveals that he backed him the last day too. He's keeping the faith but interestingly says don't forget Just Fine who he thinks could run a big race. He had a tip for Siskany earlier this season so that one is still on his radar. Weaver adds that Siskany has been talked up in Newmarket 'as a big, big improver' before adding that this is one of the roughest races of the week. Siskany is weak but there's support for Kondo Isami. Sir Lamorak has been dropped in by Ryan Moore, still sorting themselves out. Just Fine is prominent under Richard Kingscote. First Light and Dettori lead from Parachute, Just Fine and Marshall Plan. Sir Lamorak has two behind. Simon Holt thinks Dettori is trying to get a breather and stack them up. Surefire also in rear. Siskany challenges. Here come the closers. Surefire beats Sir Lamorak and Parachute. A big win for Hector Crouch aboard the 5/1 chance. The first two coming from a long way back. Parachute was third. A good number covered by not very many lengths. Nagano called unlucky by the ITV commentator, short of room late on apparently.

1721: "There's a few interesting runners in here," says Fitzgerald. I think we'd all agree with that. Sir Lamorak has been well backed despite top-weight and so too has Surefire who is in receipt of 12lbs despite carrying, as Perotto has just done, a penalty. Tregoning is speaking to Moore now and I hadn't realised Perotto came from stone last. Sir Lamorak would have taken his chance in a Derby trial at Chester only to be taken out when the rain fell so a mark of 100 may well prove to be well within his scope. He was given plenty to do when winning a 10 furlong Leopardstown handicap but I doubt they'll want to be too far out of their ground on the round course today. In contrast, Siskany has won his last two starts from the front and William Buick has already proved this week (as if he needed to!) that he has a good clock in his head when on the pace. The Godolphin colt is just 6/1. It's just started 'to spot with rain' Alex Hammond reveals and the forecast suggests that could be set in now. It's a cliche to look at Mark Johnston's runners in these races but the improving Soapy Stevens appeals as one at longer odds who could show up for a long way from his low draw and possibly reward each-way support. There's none for my 'interesting' outsider Just Fine.

1715: It doesn't get any easier with 18 runners going to post for the King George V over a mile and a half. Murphy seems to be trying to sell the winner to a buyer in Hong Kong as he speaks to Hayley Moore. I wonder if he's on commission? He has just said the pace collapsed from a furlong out which rather suggests that they went too quickly. "If the rain doesn't explode tonight then I think the track will be super tomorrow for Dragon Symbol in the Commonwealth Cup." It's a first Royal Ascot winner for Tregoning since 2003; he says: "It's fantastic. You see this horse, he's not over big but he's got the heart of a lion. One of the most fun horses I've ever trained. "We made a bit of a nonsense of it really. He's got this magic turn of foot and he handles the ground better than any other horse. He's a superstar isn't he? "We've got some nice two-year-olds and hopefully we can end the season with a bit of a bang."

1707: Oisin Murphy was grinning from ear to ear as the camera focused on him after the race. He's speaking to Matt Chapman. "Delighted for Marcus. He's a top class trainer and an absolute gentleman. These are hard races to win. He stuck his head out. I wasn't sure about a mile. We rode him very cold. I'm glad it worked out." Dubai Honour was fourth and Beautiful Bertie fifth. The bookies are donating their profits from that race to charity and it should be a tidy amount! The field finished remarkably well strung out in behind the principals and it will be interesting to see the speed analysis when the dust has settled. Emperor Spirit appeared to go a really good clip on the far side and was clear of his group quite deep into the race before tying up.

Click on the image for the Gold Cup report and reaction

1600: Big Narstie is being reshod so we'll be a few minutes. Hayley Turner is back in the saddle and the field have started to load. Bit of money for Qaader and Perotto - I like the latter but don't think he will stay or is well enough treated for that matter. Last is loaded. Simon Holt the lucky commentator and Ataser reared in the stalls. Emperor Spirit leads on the far side by two or three. Stands side and it's Tawleed from Siam Fox. Last three. Perotto stands' side! Judge. Liffey River second also on the stands' side with Quintillus third. A winner for Oisin Murphy and Marcus Tregoning and for those who supported him, he was returned at 18/1.

1651: As I touched on earlier, the Britannia has actually been a pretty decent race for those towards the top of the market and there are five runners at 12s or lower and 16s bar. Just perm that quintet? Ed Chamberlin revealing that Jim Crowley got six days for his ride in the Hampton Court which was exactly the number Hayley Turner suggested - experience counts. I've liked the look of one or two of Joseph O'Brien's runners this week and Liffey River was another but I don't think many of his have run to par yet. George Boughey on Air To Air: "He's a flashy horse whose work has been good. We've always liked him and he's finally coming to the boil. He's in good shape. "He had a gelding operation which might have sorted him out mentally. He's coming to the boil." Purely for my own entertainment (please excuse) my imaginary combination forecast is 5, 9, 13, 15 & 17. I'm not sure I had one finish in the first half of the field in the Hunt Cup.

1644: Right, now for some proper races. Twenty nine runners and the usual pace / draw conundrum to solve. Jamie Spencer has a fine record on the straight course and rides the well supported favourite Air To Air. I'm belatedly realising it might have been even more significant than it looked at the time when he went up to Doncaster to ride him on a Saturday evening. No point worrying about that now. Mithras is surprisingly easy to back at the moment at 8/1 but very impressive Haydock winner Raadoberg remains strong as second favourite. Money continues to come for Royal Pleasure and Aerion Power. There's no market encouragement for my pair of ridiculous outsiders, Big Narstie and Dinoo. Jim McGrath mentioned Emperor Spirit as an interesting runner at the foot of the weights while this is the sort of puzzle that appeals to our tipsters Matt Brocklebank and Ben Linfoot and they've both had their say on these pages.

👏 A lovely moment as the jockeys welcome Subjectivist and Joe Fanning back to the Winners’ Enclosure #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/k4ndroBwFE — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 17, 2021

1636: The winner had plenty of supporters with the non-sentimental among you siding with the younger horses and Subjectivist made a big impression in Dubai. I've seen some say that the trouble in running made no difference. I hope we get the opportunity for another round at Goodwood. Tony Mullins says it's the Prix du Cadran for Princess Zoe where he hopes she'll get her ground. He's very impressed with Subjectivist and says 'I knew he was the horse today'. Persad has spoken to Dettori and Gosden off camera and the former said 'ran into trouble lost all chance' but Gosden's first question was 'did he feel himself today?' The answer was 'yes.' I imagine we may hear more from Gosden about Stradivarius tomorrow.

1626: A quiet post-race interview from Joe Fanning: "Five out before the home bend I was able to get a breather into him and fill him up. "I was (always confident in his stamina) to be fair. I never felt that was an issue. He can go on any ground you know. "Oh great, it's great for the yard and Dr Jim a brilliant owner for us for years." There's no denying that an anti-climax. To be beaten is one thing but to never be in a position to lay a glove on them is another. It's like Moscow Flyer unseating at the first in the Champion Chase all over again (I think he did). Sort of. Dr Jim Walker: "It's nice to be in the winning enclosure at Ascot for once! It's the pinnacle. Fantastic." Johnston: "Couldn't say confident, more hopeful. He was the best horse that we'd taken Stradivarius on with but we had a scare after the Dubai so missed quite a bit of work and he fell on the road the other day so we've had a few scares. "It's a sad day for Stradivarius. I know what it feels like when a champion goes under but it had to happen one day. "I think it's his third Group One Joe, he deserves it. We really saw him at his best there. I don't think there's anybody better than Joe Fanning, he's absolutely perfect at setting the pace. Perfect pace all the way round." Fanning: "He can be keen, he is settling down a bit now. Just jump and leave him alone. He's like the best horse now, lately, I've been riding. "Very good, very nice (the reception from the weighing room colleagues)." Completely understated.

1615: They're loading for the Ascot Gold Cup. All in and off. Two and a half miles to cover. Number 7 leads. Subjectivist on his outside with Twilight Payment wider still but about to drop in I think. A little gap between Serpentine in sixth and Stradivarius and Princess Zoe. They've taken the turn away from the stands and raced past the 12 furlong start. Santiago tracks the favourite with a mile to run. They're a good 10 lengths off the lead. Dettori is on the inside. Moore makes his move. Subjectivist kicks off the bend and takes two lengths out of the field and Dettori has no room, he's trapped. It's over. He's into third. That's as good as it gets, he finishes fourth. Subjectivist wins by a margin from Princess Zoe and Spanish Mission. 4.20.34 the winning time. I wouldn't fancy trying to interview Dettori for an hour or so.

1609: Frankie Dettori is in the saddle with his legs out of the irons as they leave the paddock. They are parading for this race. Stradivarius is making his way to post. The camera has eyes for no other. Ten lengths, a length and three quarters of a length have been his winning distances. Two Mark Johnston trained horses have followed him home and Nayef Road, 10 adrift last year, has another crack. Dettori keeping the seven-year-old away from the others. This is unlikely to be easy and I wouldn't be at all surprised to see another close finish. It promises to be a thrilling spectacle.

1602: Adele Mulrennan is by the pre-parade ring and hasn't seen any negatives at all about Stradivarius. "Nothing to not like about him," she concludes. Spanish Mission looks fantastic according to Francesca Cumani. He was a morning mover. Santiago has just gone through the shot and is followed by Emperor of the Sun who, I think, has been put up as an each-way selection somewhere or other, and they're tracked by number 7 whose name I hope I'll never have to type. The plaudits continue for Stradivarius and Alex Hammond has just promoted him to being a member of Mensa. Cumani is firmly in his fan club too as he passes by her gaze. Owner Bjorn Nielsen speaks to Rishi Persad: "Very calm at this moment but we'll see at the four furlong marker how he's travelling and whether we get uptight or not. "Trainer is very happy with the way he has been training. He's a happy horse and they're very confident he'll run a big race."

1556: "Butter wouldn't melt in his mouth", says Fitzgerald. "He looks fit and ready and a lot tighter than he looked last time." Four wins at Royal Ascot with three of those in the Ascot Gold Cup but he's nice and relaxed in the preliminaries. Can you get him beaten? Do you want to get him beaten? Shame on you! The rain hasn't come for Princess Zoe but she is taking her chance. She's out to around 40/1. As far as betting without the favourite or as an each-way bet, I like Santiago at 16s. Time and again this week, we've seen there's not a great deal between a lot of the O'Brien runners and I don't think he deserves to be four points bigger than Serpentine.

1551: That was a good result for the layers. I wonder if they will play up some of their winnings in the Ascot Gold Cup? Stradivarius is odds-on in the absence of Trueshan and a general 5/6. Subjectivist is 6/1 with the well backed Spanish Mission at 8s. The supplemented Serpentine is 12/1 for Ryan Moore and it is 16s and upwards the remainder. Rab Havlin has been talking to Hayley Moore and reveals he's got a few butterflies in his stomach ahead of the Gold Cup. He modestly says it's one of the few times he hasn't wanted to be Frankie Dettori.

5️⃣ A fifth winner in the Ribblesdale for John Gosden as Loving Dream digs deep under a cracking ride from Rab Havlin!#RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/nicKANeDuz — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 17, 2021

1539: Circling at the start. Dubai Fountain is into 9/2. Ad Infinitum is awkward at the break. Twisted Reality another in rear. Noon Star in the first half of the field. Dubai Fountain has got across to the lead from wide. Quick, slow, quick is the visual impression of how this will pan out. Noon Star has lost her place a little. She's moving wider on the approach to the turn. Three to run. Noon Star taken very wide. Dubai Fountain on the rail but passed. Loving Dream, Nicest. Eshaada finishing. Loving Dream, Eshaada, Nicest the one, two, three in a time of 2.33.1. She was returned at 18s having been 40s not long before the off. She was always to the fore and that was the plan as John Gosden explains to Matt Chapman: "At Lingfield we were aware we went too slow and Robert committed early and made use of her stamina. A wonderful positive ride form Robert, it really was." "He's a fantastic trainer and an even better man and the son's a chip off the old block you know," comments Rab Havlin. "We were flying under the radar a little bit, she wasn't far behind Divinely at Lingfield."

Alan King has made the decision to withdraw Trueshan from the Gold Cup due to ground concerns. #RoyalAscot — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 17, 2021

1533: "He's got a chance of being a real top, top horse," is how Haggas signed off his interview with Sky Sports Racing. Exciting. Noon Star is very laid back and not the biggest but that has little relevance to how she gets on on course. Mark Johnston on Dubai Fountain and the Oaks. "No explanation at all really," he tells ITV. "I went into that race thinking she had all the form. She was in trouble a long way, way out. "The horse came out of it very well. She's run very consistently at the top level so that was a very out of character run and we've got to hope she's put it behind her. "The handicapper thinks she's the best horse in the race and I hope he's right." Hayley Moore is 'unnerved' by Noon Star's exuberance on the course. She did look pretty keen in the pictures I saw off her going to post. Moore is concerned she could be a bit 'revved up'. "A beautiful specimen who just looks like she's a little bit on edge." Steve who drives the horsebox (thanks to Holding) is down there at the start awaiting her so it's something that the Stoute team were clearly expecting (he points out).

1527: Mohaafeth was a late absentee at Epsom. Noon Star was ruled out of the Oaks a little earlier but she may also show the benefit of missing that target. Dubai Fountain and Divinely both ran in pretty testing ground at the start of the month and that must have taken something out of them. I quite like the former here but the juice has been squeezed out of her price. The lack of confidence in the unexposed fillies who ran at Newbury last time is marked. That may not be everything but it definitely feels like something. Noon Star is a best of 2/1 but shorter in a number of places and it is 6/1 bar. The bell has rung for the jockeys to mount.

1522: Hayley Turner thinks Crowley could get a week off. There was a nasty incidence early in the race with Dettori in danger of being brought down apparently and that is being cited as far more dangerous than the interference that occurred in the straight. One 'good thing' has obliged. Will Noon Star make it two and will the multiples roll on to Stradivarius? The Ribblesdale is up next. Trueshan is out of the Gold Cup. Result of the stewards. Placings remain unaltered.

1515: I paused the replay on the tweet below and the time was around 2.05.07. When speaking to Chapman, Crowley said, I think, that it was a fairly rough race to begin with and I think the favourite's class has seen him through as I'm not sure a great deal went right for them. That's a useful standard of form and he'd be a welcome runner at Sandown if taking his chance in the Eclipse, adding some spice to the race. Hopefully, we'll hear from his trainer soon enough but they're making cocktails on ITV. Something for everyone. Sky Bet go Mohaafeth 8's from 16's Eclipse, 10's from 20's King George "I thought he won nicely," says Haggas. "We definitely crossed the second but I think we had a bit in hand and won quite nicely. "He's a pretty decent horse and his work has always been nice. He loves quick ground and I'm delighted to win. "I never thought it was the wrong decision (to miss Epsom) but I was pleased when Jim came in and said it was the right decision, 'I think this is his trip'. "If we go anywhere it could be shorter." I'd hold those bets on the King George. There were a few cautious words about the enquiry naturally. I edited those out.

1505: Loading quickly. Little change to the market. Matchless leads. Movin Time wide, favourite has two behind. One Ruler a good spot in fourth (now third). Roman Empire fifth. Mohaafeth makes ground on the outside on the turn. He does it smoothly. Does he pick up? He does. He has to work but he's going clear with Roman Empire. Secret Protector stayed on well for third. Pretty impressive. He will have learned a good deal from that as he had to work. Better than the bare form I would suggest. Second ran a big race despite the huge drift - the market doesn't always know! There is a stewards. He drifted across the course, hampering Roman Empire but Chapman says 'there's no way the horse can be thrown out of this race under the rules'. Crowley says: "Ended up getting there way too soon and drifted across to the rail and he hasn't done a tap in front." The sponsors have quoted 8/1 for the Eclipse. Weaver says he's a quality rider who's a better rider than the ride he's given the favourite here. Double edged sorts and all that. Consensus that he will be getting a ban.

1500: There's a general sense ohf anticipation ahead of this run from Mohaafeth but that's not shared by Charlie Appleby I imagine. He tells Persad: "I feel this is probably his first chance of having a real crack of the whip at it. "James got off him (at Epsom) and said he rode like a 10 furlong horse. He just didn't stay. "Drop back to 10, I'm confident this is the right trip. It's probably slightly better ground than it was yesterday." Jamie Lynch talking about an interview last week with Angus Gold who reported that Mohaafeth would go for the Group One Eclipse if all goes well here. That's further indication of the regard in which this colt is held but he's still got to go and do it on the track as we know. He's 11/8 having gone out, I think, to 7/4 this morning at one point.

1450: Movin Time impresses Fitzgerald in the pre-parade as did the favourite Mohaafeth. The former just got slightly spooked by something while he was in shot but has behaved very professionally we're told. Mohaafeth was obviously a hugely impressive winner at Newmarket which put him in the frame for the Derby. I hope he wins and we see a special performance but he faces an undeniably tougher task on this step up in grade and Derby also-ran One Ruler has been steadily backed against him. That's in stark contrast to Roman Empire who I thought might make things tricky from the front but he's doubled in price from yesterday's opening show of 6/1. If anything outside the front three in the market wins, the form will all look a little 'meh'. "A very good looking attractive horse," is how Tylicki describes the favourite. The former jockey believes One Ruler's run at Epsom may have left a mark, pointing to performances from one or two of those to have already run at both meetings.

1445: More reaction to the Norfolk Stakes from Hanagan: "They went quite hard and I just had to sit and suffer and I'm glad we did as I didn't half power home. "Couldn't get better (his attitude) but he's come out of his race (debut) so well. He's going the right way." He's just described his time out with injury as 'a character building few months' which I imagine is something of an understatement. A head and a nose where the winning distances.

1439: It's a fifth Royal Ascot winner for Paul Hanagan who tells Matt Chapman: "I don't usually get emotional but lucky to be here at all after the accident. It's just an amazing feeling. Pretty lost for words. "Beautiful. I'm really going to enjoy it." Go Bears Go second and Project Dante third, both at 6/1. There was a rule 4 and I think it was 10p. It's an eighth Royal Ascot winner for trainer Richard Fahey. The clock by the winning post stopped at 60.46 which is a shade slower than the two races over C&D yesterday.

1422: They are heading down to post and Go Bears Go is in shot, wearing a red hood which comes off when he's arrived at post. His trainer is very sweet on this son of Kodi Bear who impressed at the breeze-ups and when winning over C&D on debut. Jason Weaver thought they were a good looking field in the paddock. Go Bears Go has just joined Cadamosto at 5/1. The latter is walking down to the post with his tongue hanging out of the side of his mouth and did the same in the paddock too apparently. Holding reveals that he has heard positive reports about Lucci (15/2) so perhaps Ward's fortunes will improve. Go Bears Go back out to 6s. Loading underway with a minute to post time. Project Dante showing as 11/2 on screen which is a notable late move from 15/2. One playing up and it's Clive Cox's Instinctive Move. He's backed out of the stalls. Kirby still in the stalls but they've gone without him. Go Bears Go leads on the far side. Inside the two. Lucci is prominent. PHOTO. Maybe Perfect Power, not much between either side. Project Dante, Go Bears Go and Cadamosto fourth.

1412: Adele Mulrennan is impressed with Project Dante in the pre-parade ring and Fitzgerald has chosen to focus on the same colt. Mulrennan called him 'a beast' and Fitzgerald described him as 'a tank'. He's on his toes a little according to the latter. We haven't seen any others yet. Both channels are on advertisements at the moment but we should get a more comprehensive run through of the field shortly. I don't think there's been a huge amount of new movement in the market. Francesca Cumani is running through them now......she likes Second Wind who has been nibbled at. Korker has 'a nice big strong hind-quarter'. She's also struck 'by the size and power' of Project Dante. It's become a recurring theme. That's all for now though as we jump to Matt Chapman and that may be all we get to see as they're talking to one of the official partners. I'd have liked to have heard a bit about the first and second favourites. Heh ho. Still 10 minutes until the off.

1406: Rishi Persad has caught up with Frankie Dettori: "I think we go up another notch (of excitement). "I woke up good, I'm excited. We've got a big job ahead. Everyone is expecting big things from Stradivarius. I love him dearly, I can't wait to get my leg across and go round here one and a half times. "There's a couple of horses he hasn't raced again, there is a bigger field than usual. He's been ultra consistent. I'm excited, everyone's excited. I can't wait until four fifteen. "Fifty years old riding a great champion in the Gold Cup. I'm ultra-excited."

1358: " Ascot seldom lacks humour, and the annual hand wringing about the effects of the draw has been comical to watch again, but the main knock on this week so far has to be the cringeworthy case of Stunning Beauty being declared a runner in Wednesday’s Kensington Palace Stakes." Combative words from Graham Cunningham and there's much more on the Stunning Beauty debacle, Jim Bolger's drug claims and some selections for today too...... You can read it all via the image above.

1351: There's a picture on the Ascot Racecourse twitter account of Aidan O'Brien and his team out for their ritual course walk. The poor fellow seemed to be collared for an interview everywhere he went yesterday but he seems to have evaded everyone so far today. He was due a break but I don't suppose he'll mind speaking to everyone again after the Norfolk if Cadamosto has just won. The son of No Nay Never remains the general 5/1 favourite but has gone 9/2 in a couple of places.

1345: There are five non-runners so far today and it's a shame that Surrey Gold is out of the King George V with a bruised foot as he looked a particularly live runner. The rain has eased though which is good news for those in attendance and for connections of the likes of Stradivarius. Harking back to the handicaps and my own misguided witterings, Aldaary is a fairly bonkers 4/1 for the Buckingham Palace Stakes but he was the horse that Big Narstie finished second to on the latter's most recent start. The confidence behind Aldaary's chance is a measure of the task that faced Big Narstie the last day and hopefully the Spencer runner can advertise his conqueror's form with a big run in the Britannia. We shall see.

1338: The excellent Michael Holding has just been interviewed on Sky Sports Racing, a man whose voice is perfectly described as mellifluous. Unlike Matt Chapman who is running through the market movers on ITV Racing. Remember the episode of Black Books about the Shipping Forecast (which sort of ties in with Holding for Longwave listeners)? It's not quite the same as that with Holding but he is a joy to listen to. I wonder if he backed Benaud the other day.

1318: It's been good to have the Buckingham Palace Stakes back on the Royal Ascot schedule and it's good to see Raising Sand back in action at the age of nine although connections are trying something new with cheekpieces. The old boy has won four races here and has been something of a standing dish in the Royal Hunt Cup but he's been equally at home over seven furlongs and will hopefully show that the fire still burns strongly. He's a shorter price than the outsider I quite liked for this race which is Ropey Guest although, admittedly, I've also had something of a soft spot for him. He would have appreciated a little more rain than there has been and his firm on good to firm is not as good as when there's more ease and perhaps connections will take him out in the hope there's more rain ahead of the Wokingham for which he's also been declared. This is his trip though as he showed when fourth in the Jersey last year while the previous season, he was a close-up sixth in the Coventry. He's done 6lbs from a career high mark of 104 and shaped nicely on his return over course and distance last month. Blue Mist is another course specialist and has more obvious claims and I'm very keen to have him on my side. He's only 3lbs higher than when sent off 7/2 for last year's Wokingham and this is much more his trip. Dance Fever has been off since July but he's lightly raced and is having his first start since being gelded. There could be more to come from him this season and he went close over a mile here when last seen. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see him go well. Simples!

Check out Timeform ratings and premium comments for the Gold Cup with our free Race Pass

1310: The Sky Sports Racing team have just given their selections for the day and Jim McGrath is with Noon Star and, at a price, Twilight Jet each-way in the first. Josh Apiafi has had an each-way double on Serpentine and Ad Infinitum while Gina Bryce is with Raadobarg in the Britannia. They touched on that race briefly as they summed up and McGrath made an intriguing case for Emperor Spirit with the booking of Atzeni and the colt's juvenile form taking his eye.

1253: The QIPCO British Champions Series have fired over a press release ahead of the Ascot Gold Cup and they've made a natty video comparing Stradivarius and Yeats which I shall post above for your enjoyment. "They say many a good tune is played on an old fiddle but Stradivarius is still hitting concert pitch at seven‐years‐old. His record makes him one of the best – but is he better than the horse is attempting to emulate on Thursday?" If Stradivarius is successful it will be his fifth win at Royal Ascot as he's also won a Queen's Vase. It would cap a quite remarkable career about a horse who is clearly close to John Gosden's heart. "He’s been in the stable for six years, he came here as a two-year-old. He was always very active. He would have been the hyperactive kid in the classroom, you know. To the teacher, he probably would have been a bit irritating. He would always have something to say and he would giving his mate next door a dig. He’s that kind of busy character. But what is wonderful about the horse is that he has taken all that energy and all of that alertness and he’s channelled it into being a racehorse. "He’s quite cheeky. He will go out on to Warren Hill and he will roar and scream at other strings of horses coming his way. He particularly likes the blue colour of Godolphin. I don’t know why but he loves shouting at them! You have to let him express himself. The idea that you would take that away from him would take half the fun out of his life. For a seven-year-old full horse, he still has great enthusiasm. He’s a bit like Stanley Matthews, you know? Whether you are equine or human, to be able to hold it at that level – and to have the appetite to keep doing it." I'm not sure I'd fancy getting too close to him though with Rab Havlin saying: "If you go in there and show any fear, he’ll let you know who is boss. He is the boss. "Horses come towards him and he will scream and shout. He puffs his chest out and makes himself bigger. Five strides late he’s fine. It’s as if he can pick out the good fillies, like he’s got his notebook ready! He’s been a bit more aggressive this year if anything."

1236: The day ends with three unfathomable handicaps and I've just had to scroll a long, long way down the Oddschecker grid to find the two that I was very tentatively interested in for the Britannia. The market has done a pretty good job of finding the winner in the mile contest (which doesn't bode well for my pair) with three of the last 10 winners at 20s+ and the remainder at 14s or shorter. It's easy to make a case for all of those at the top of the betting as you'd expect and Mithras and Raadobarg, who won a good pointer for this race in the Silver Bowl, have to be closely considered. The latter got an 11lb rise for that facile win in the Merseyside mud and I'm not convinced the race was as strong as often the case so he got struck off but it's harder to knock Mithras who ran in a Listed race won by Mostahdaf last time and had earlier beaten leading Hampton Court Stakes fancy Movin Time. The moves for Sir Mark Prescott's Royal Pleasure and Sir Michael Stoute's Aerion Power obviously make them of keen interest while Shane Crosse's interview certainly didn't put me off Liffey River. Dinoo was a big eyecatcher on debut last season and wasn't entirely disgraced on his debut for Roger Varian at Wolverhampton last month. I think it's interesting that he's pitched in for this ultra-competitive race but he's still got a long way to go to justify his handicap mark and fulfil his initial promise. He's a son of Starspangledbanner and that one's progeny seem to enjoy the demands of this track. Big Narstie ran here last time when making the running over seven furlongs and shaping as though he would appreciate this step up to a mile. There should definitely be more to come from him - and Dinoo - and I think he's got some scope but I'm less convinced that he's streetwise enough or sufficiently well handicapped. He is, though, 50/1 and I'm prepared to throw a couple of darts.

1227: "A man of that experience has put his umbrella in a few times before," says Gina Bryce before starting to almost giggle. Following a short segment of Mick Fitzgerald out on the track. He'd been unable to borrow a GoingStick but used his heel and brolly to try and demonstrate what Stickels and the readings have been telling us for the last couple of days. The stands' side is marginally faster than the inside and the middle is significantly slower than both. That should lead to some lovely hard luck stories in the Britannia and the Buckingham Palace.

1218: The Ribblesdale Stakes betting has, I would say, corrected itself with Dubai Fountain now second favourite behind Noon Star. Dubai Fountain was a significant late gamble for the Oaks but looked as ill at ease on the track as I am on an ice rink and I think it's safe to put a line through that run. She was double figures yesterday evening but is more realistically priced now. Noon Star missed the Oaks because she wasn't 100% and Jim McGrath was impressed with her at Wetherby and thinks she'll win but he hopes she's given an enterprising ride. James Doyle rides her for the first time. The first four from a Newbury Listed race all have their next starts in this race but they all seem to be fairly easy to back which doesn't bode well. I had wondered whether Twisted Reality might be a vaguely interesting each-way alternative but there may not have been enough rain and she's a little too short for my taste.

1209: The Hampton Court Stakes has some added spice with the presence of Mohaafeth who was among the leading fancies for the Derby prior to being taken out of the race on the day. It seems as though the rain isn't going to dampen enthusiasm today and the Frankel colt still holds an entry for the King George next month. He's priced up on the potential that led to those entries and faces tougher opposition but do you want to oppose him? One Ruler has a quick turnaround after the Derby and may be better suited by the shorter trip while Movin Time was an impressive maiden winner yesterday and has shortened up after his form received a timely boost with Kemari, second in his maiden, winning the Queen's Vase. Oisin Murphy rides The Rosstafarian and called him 'an interesting contender' in his column but I think I'd have wanted to see more rain and a few more points on his price. Roman Empire has taken a walk in the market which is enough for me to put a line through him but it's easy to envisage him going well for a long way if the same tactics that Hollie Doyle employed in the Dante are used again. William Haggas has had very few runners in the Epsom Classics and the fact that he deemed Mohaafeth good enough to line up there - and his evident disappointment when he took him out - is enough for me.

1158: The market will prove very interesting as far as Cadamosto is concerned although it may not be until nearer the off that we know for sure which way he's going to go. Ryan Moore certainly seemed pretty keen in his column, saying: "This horse has missed a lot of potential engagements since winning on his debut at Dundalk in April, and I really hope that the rain that is forecast from Wednesday night all through Thursday is not as bad as some are suggesting. "But this is a colt we like and he really impressed me when beating a fair sort in Silver Surfer at Dundalk. He has a lot of class and speed, and I expect him to go well." Shane Crosse rides Andreas Vesalius and has been speaking to Mick Fitzgerald: "I don't think the rain has made much difference but it won't be an issue to my fellow, he's tough and he's hardy and hopefully he can run a nice race. "Liffey River in the Britannia. A lovely run at the Curragh the last time, very happy with him that day and very little miles on the clock, coming here improving hopefully and hopefully we can pick up a bit of prize money." Andreas Vesalius beat Silver Surfer last time and that one finished second to Cadamosto at Dundalk while his debut was behind Coventry fourth Masseto so there's some collateral form to get stuck into.

1149: Josh Apiafi has just suggested that Wesley Ward and his team need to change their tactics and hold-up onto their horses for longer after this week's reverses. After a long pause and a hmmmm, Jim McGrath suggested he might be right but that would be bucking the trend that has served the ebullient handler so well for so long. It's not been a great week for the Aidan O'Brien juveniles either; I wonder what they should do? The layers are trying to take on Cadamosto, Lucci and Nakatomi but the money continues to come for Go Bears Go and he's not far off being sent off as favourite. Jamie Lynch is talking about his nap of the day, Project Dante who made a winning debut at York's Dante meeting. Trainer Bryan Smart saddled Bond Chairman to run a big race at a big price yesterday. Lynch said: "Time was good and the form is good (re-opposing second has won since). He's in the right zone (draw). It's a bit of a guessing game but he's got a lot going for him compared to most."

1145: Zoey Bird has caught up with Chris Stickels: "We've now just had about 3.6mm in total, 1.2mm this morning. "There is a bit of drizzle about but that's just really replacing the moisture that was lost yesterday and no material change in the ground. "Unless we really go and get a sharp shower I don't think it will change dramatically. "It would be wonderful if Stradivarius can get a fourth Gold Cup. It would make the day."

1138: David Stevens of Coral has been speaking to Gina Bryce: "The Gold Cup is the biggest betting race of the week by turnover and by some distance. He's even money favourite, odds-on overnight, and relatively weak in terms of the money for Trueshan. "Those are the only two really being backed. I'm a massive Stradivarious fan. I hope he makes history. It's Frankie in the biggest betting race of the week but we've had a good week so far! "Noon Star is really solid this morning. She's been well backed into 2/1. Divinely is easy to back, likewise Eshaada. I love to see the Epsom form franked and this will give us an indication as to how much substance there was to Snowfall's Oaks win. "I'm slightly surprised that Mohaafeth is a relatively easy to back 7/4. One Ruler has been backed, 6/1 into 4/1. Air To Air and a real move for Aerion Power. "Any profits from the betting industry will go to charity although last year we lost on the race with Khaloosy winning!" Ascot have also sent over an email with news from their 'official bookmaker' Betfred whose Matt Hulmes said: “It has been a quieter start to proceedings than the previous two days, with the forecast weather muddying the punting waters. "However, with less rain falling than forecast, punters have found their confidence and it’s the closing handicaps that have caught the most attention.” 1430: Go Bears Go 7/1 from 11s, Project Dante, 7/1 from 12s, Khunan 16/1 from 25s, Korker 16/1 from 20s

1505: Movin Time 10/3 from 11/2

1540: Noon Star 15/8 from 11/4, Twisted Reality 9/1 from 14s

1615: Trueshan 4/1 from 6s

1700: Air To Air 11/2 from 8s, Raadobarg 15/2 from 12s, Aerion Power 12/1 from 25s

1735: Sir Lamorak 10/3 from 11/2, Surefire 5/1 from 9s, Siskany 6/1 from 10s, Tashkan 12/1 from 25s

1810: Boardman 13/2 from 10s, Danyah 10/1 from 20s

I got very wet walking the track. The ground is good but safe I hope more rain comes and it looks like it will pic.twitter.com/iBIofHgJYP — Tony Mullins (@tonymullins84) June 17, 2021

1120: There are some new faces taking on Stradivarius and they will provide him with a stern test. Subjectivist may have disappointed in the Great Voltigeur and the Leger but he's won his last two starts impressively. Spanish Mission was a long way behind Trueshan on Champions Day and Subjectivist in Meydan but he impressed when beating Santiago in the Yorkshire Cup. After that victory, Andrew Balding confirmed that this race has always been the target for the five-year-old who has looked an improved performer over the last 12 months or thereabouts. Santiago is joined by stablemate and last year's Derby winner Serpentine which adds a layer of intrigue if nothing else. Santiago was only two and a bit lengths behind Stradivarius at Goodwood last season and for all that he hasn't hit peak form this season, it's still a little surprising to see him overlooked by Ryan Moore and out at 20/1. Princess Zoe is another who has yet to match last season's peak efforts but she is at least proven over the trip and her trainer has been out on the course appealing to the heavens.

1112: I've had a quick listen to the At The Races preview show on YouTube and Jamie Lynch made Stradivarius his banker of the day in the Ascot Gold Cup. Trueshan is among those currently scheduled to take him on but Alan King has warned that significant rain will need to fall in order to allow him to take his chance. Hopefully we'll have a little more on the reasons why during the live coverage on the tv this morning as Lynch is always an engaging pundit to listen too - even if he looks a little like an undertaker in his raincoat. He didn't make the Gosdens smart stayer his nap though, that hand was played in the first and he's not listened to Loughnane.......

1106: The live coverage has started on Sky Sports Racing and all of the presenters are holding umbrellas. It's been drizzling steadily for a while but Zoey Bird doesn't think there's been enough to get into the ground at present and it may not be a bad thing as it may stop conditions getting rattling fast. They will no doubt keep us up to date with that through the morning. Stickels will be walking the course in around half an hour.

1103: There have been some late shenanigans after racing all day with news of Buick's whip ban emerging on Tuesday evening while by all accounts there were some fairly disgruntled people yesterday. It seems fairly extraordinary that it took so long to declare De Sousa's mount as having come under starters orders. Not that I'm an expert by any means but we've all seen it happen and know the score; I suppose they had to check for any extenuating circumstances but the rule seems fairly clearcut. The jockey himself didn't seem too happy either judging by the quotes in the paper and it is all rather a shame those late headlines have overshadowed some other events on the track. Hopefully, it will all be positive news today and there will be a lot of people hoping that Stradivarius can equal the record of the great Yeats.

1046: I clicked the YouTube tab on the browser to see if the guys' best bets video for today had been posted and, while waiting for something else to happen, got lost in a Mazzy Star nostalgia trip......I haven't left yet. But I did open a new tab and the tips are there and will be posted above. I've indulged in a bit of 'earthing' this morning.....if it's good enough for the Baggy Greens...... I first read of them doing that at Edgbaston which leads me, slightly circuitously, to Go Bears Go who features in the market movers for both Sky Bet and Paddy Power. He's trained by David Loughnane who sent out the one-two in yesterday's finale and in his post-race quotes, he was pretty keen on his two-year-old. This is what he had to say: “A lot more bullish now. We've come here very bullish. Myself and Sarah had a chat coming down last night and we've been here before. We've been here as outsiders and we've been here for days out and we have five runners this week and we've got chances with all five, as these two have just shown today. “I wouldn't swap Go Bears Go for any horse in the race. I think he's a very special animal. It'll take a very good horse to beat him. We’ll go there and ride him like the best horse and if he's beaten fair and square, he's beaten fair and square. We’re very confident and hopefully he can repay that confidence.”

1043: Ah, Trip To Paris.....he was one I got right. They stick in the mind. Perhaps one of today's market movers (posted on site at 1007) will do likewise: SKY BET Market Movers 1430 – Go Bears Go 15/2 from 10/1 1505 – One Ruler 9/2 from 6/1 1540 – Nicest 33/1 from 50/1 1615 – Trueshan 7/2 from 7/1 (Overnight) 1700 – Air To Air 6/1 from 8/1 1735 – Siskany 7/1 from 9/1 (10p R4 – Surrey Gold NR) 1810 – Boardman 7/1 from 9/1 Money Back Special 1400 Royal Ascot – Norfolk Stakes Money Back as Cash if 2nd, 3rd or 4th Feature Extra Places 1505 Royal Ascot – Hampton Court Stakes: Paying 4 places instead of 3 (8 runners) 1540 Royal Ascot – Ribblesdale Stakes: Paying 5 places instead of 3 (12 runners) 1615 Royal Ascot – Gold Cup: Paying 4 places instead of 3 (8 runners) 1700 Royal Ascot – Britannia Stakes – No offer, profits going to charity 1735 Royal Ascot – King George V Stakes: Paying 6 places instead of 4 (16 runners) 1810 Royal Ascot – Buckingham Palace Stakes: Paying 7 places instead of 4 (18 runners) PADDY POWER Market Movers 2.30 Go Bears Go 8/1 from 9/1 3.05 Mohaafeth 7/4 from 15/8 5.00 Air To Air 6/1 from 8/1 5.35 Surefire 13/2 from 8/1

1038: It looks quite hard today doesn't it? Not that I found the first two days easy but....... The ground isn't hard, that's not allowed anymore, but it is quite quick: The going for day three of Royal Ascot is: Good to Firm Chris Stickels, Clerk of the Course at Ascot, said at 9.30am: “We had 2.4 millimetres of rain overnight and it is just starting to rain lightly now. “We may see an occasional shower this morning before racing and a possible sharp shower this afternoon.” GoingStick Readings at 8am: Stands’ side: 8.6 Centre: 8.1 Far side: 8.4 Round 8.4 Stalls: Straight Course: Centre Round Course: Inside The running rail on the Round Course that was positioned approximately three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the Home Straight on Tuesday and Wednesday has been removed, providing fresh ground. Weather: 2.4 millimetres rain overnight to 6.30am Thursday. Occasional showers are possible this morning, then possible sharp afternoon showers. Thunderstorms are expected on Friday (8 to 12 millimetres forecast). Possible occasional showers for Saturday.