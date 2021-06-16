Royal Ascot Thursday preview: Ryan Moore column

He didn’t shine when I rode him over 1m on soft ground at Gowran on his return but he had a few worried when going from the front and still leading going into the final furlong in the Dante last time. His fourth there gives him as good a claim as most in here, and we know he has soft ground form if we do get a lot of rain. Mohaafeth is the obvious one to beat if we don’t.

This horse has missed a lot of potential engagements since winning on his debut at Dundalk in April, and I really hope that the rain that is forecast from Wednesday night all through Thursday is not as bad as some are suggesting. But this is a colt we like and he really impressed me when beating a fair sort in Silver Surfer at Dundalk. He has a lot of class and speed, and I expect him to go well.

15:40 Divinely

A Group 3 winner on heavy ground at two, we were delighted with her comeback fourth in the Lingfield Oaks Trial, especially as she wasn’t suited by the slow pace there and didn’t get the smoothest of runs through. Aidan was expecting an improved performance from her at Epsom and she duly delivered it, again not having the best of passages but sticking on really well to be third. I know she was beaten a long way, and she probably has something to find with the likes of Noon Star, a filly I have a lot of time for, but any rain won’t bother her and she has a fair shot at this.

16:15 Serpentine

We all have Stradivarius to beat once again, as he is going for his fourth straight win in this race, but this could be his stiffest Gold Cup challenge yet. Trueshan has to lot to recommend him after his win here last season and his second to Japan under a penalty at Chester, Subjectivist has really stood up to the plate in his last two victories and Spanish Mission looked good when giving 3lb and a beating to Santiago, who we also have in here, in the Yorkshire Cup. And you clearly have to factor my mount Serpentine into the equation, too. Okay, he has questions to answer as regards the trip and his form after a below par comeback run, but if this 5 1/2-length Derby winner turns up on his A-game and lasts home then he obviously has the quality to take a hand. And there is only one way to find out. I will also put in a good word for Emperor Of The Sun, as I was pretty taken with him in the Saval Beg.

17:00 Horoscope

I have been really looking to get this horse on quick ground, so we can do without the rain for him. He is a horse I like and he ran well when third in testing conditions at the Curragh last time – though I think being raised for that was harsh, by the way – but I sense this No Nay Never colt could flourish on a fast surface. Let’s hope he gets the chance.