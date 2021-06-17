Oisin Murphy: Royal Ascot day three rides including Twisted Reality

Oisin Murphy had a winner with Berkshire Shadow on day one and he talks us through his rides for day three of Royal Ascot 2021 including Twisted Reality.

NAKATOMI – 2.30

I’ve sat on NAKATOMI and he’s a very powerful and imposing horse. He’s likely to be led by Wesley Ward’s other one, Lucci, who looks to have more early pace, but this horse will hit the line strong. I’m looking forward to him. It’s obviously a very hot race with Lucci a threat while Ryan Moore rides Cadamosto for Aidan O’Brien, a son of No Nay Never who won at Dundalk. Clive Cox’s Instinctive Move is another danger, while I was impressed with Second Wind who beat me at Yarmouth. It’s wide open, a very hot race, and fingers crossed Nakatomi can finish with a flourish.

THE ROSSTAFARIAN – 3.05

THE ROSSTAFARIAN steps up in trip in the Hampton Court and he’s an interesting contender. He’s by Starspangledbanner but there’s stamina on his dam’s side and although he never got into the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh he ran okay in the Craven which is strong form. Hopefully he’ll run well but it’s a good race with Mohaafeth heading the dangers that also include Movin Time and One Ruler. TWISTED REALITY – 3.40

Any rain will help TWISTED REALITY ahead of the Ribblesdale Stakes. She’s a big, heavy filly and I’m sure she’s got a big future when conditions are right and when she learns how to race. She was very green last time and I’m pleased she missed the Oaks, but whether she’s clued up enough for this assignment only time will tell. I haven’t spoken to Ralph Beckett much about her. I think Noon Star deserves to be favourite and it’s great to see James Doyle back in the Juddmonte colours, synonymous with Kingman.

PEROTTO – 5.00

He did well to win at Goodwood after overcoming traffic but this is obviously much tougher so we’ll see how he goes. Air To Air looks to have a great chance for George Boughey, he gets in off a very light weight and we all know how good Jamie Spencer is on the straight track. Mithras is probably a Group horse in the making but he isn’t there yet and the same can be said for Raadobarg. You need luck in running on the straight course and any one of them would have a big chance if things fall their way. MILITARY MISSION – 5.35

I’m drawn high in the King George V Stakes and although you can win from out there a lot of the fancied horses break from that area, too. I like Soapy Stevens – I should’ve won on him at Doncaster but they’ve found the key to him now winning his last two and he can run well, I’m sure. Lord Protector is another one who could be better than his mark, Surrey Gold was very good at Newbury and probably doesn’t want fast ground, he’s by Golden Horn. There doesn’t look to be a superstar, perhaps Sir Lamorak and Siskany could be Group horses, but they have to give the weight away and I’ll be giving it my best shot to beat them on MILITARY MISSION.

RIOT – 6.10