Oisin Murphy: Royal Ascot day three rides including Twisted Reality

Oisin Murphy had a winner with Berkshire Shadow on day one and he talks us through his rides for day three of Royal Ascot 2021 including Twisted Reality.
I’ve sat on NAKATOMI and he’s a very powerful and imposing horse. He’s likely to be led by Wesley Ward’s other one, Lucci, who looks to have more early pace, but this horse will hit the line strong. I’m looking forward to him. It’s obviously a very hot race with Lucci a threat while Ryan Moore rides Cadamosto for Aidan O’Brien, a son of No Nay Never who won at Dundalk. Clive Cox’s Instinctive Move is another danger, while I was impressed with Second Wind who beat me at Yarmouth. It’s wide open, a very hot race, and fingers crossed Nakatomi can finish with a flourish.
THE ROSSTAFARIAN steps up in trip in the Hampton Court and he’s an interesting contender. He’s by Starspangledbanner but there’s stamina on his dam’s side and although he never got into the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh he ran okay in the Craven which is strong form. Hopefully he’ll run well but it’s a good race with Mohaafeth heading the dangers that also include Movin Time and One Ruler.
Any rain will help TWISTED REALITY ahead of the Ribblesdale Stakes. She’s a big, heavy filly and I’m sure she’s got a big future when conditions are right and when she learns how to race. She was very green last time and I’m pleased she missed the Oaks, but whether she’s clued up enough for this assignment only time will tell. I haven’t spoken to Ralph Beckett much about her. I think Noon Star deserves to be favourite and it’s great to see James Doyle back in the Juddmonte colours, synonymous with Kingman.
He did well to win at Goodwood after overcoming traffic but this is obviously much tougher so we’ll see how he goes. Air To Air looks to have a great chance for George Boughey, he gets in off a very light weight and we all know how good Jamie Spencer is on the straight track. Mithras is probably a Group horse in the making but he isn’t there yet and the same can be said for Raadobarg. You need luck in running on the straight course and any one of them would have a big chance if things fall their way.
I’m drawn high in the King George V Stakes and although you can win from out there a lot of the fancied horses break from that area, too. I like Soapy Stevens – I should’ve won on him at Doncaster but they’ve found the key to him now winning his last two and he can run well, I’m sure. Lord Protector is another one who could be better than his mark, Surrey Gold was very good at Newbury and probably doesn’t want fast ground, he’s by Golden Horn. There doesn’t look to be a superstar, perhaps Sir Lamorak and Siskany could be Group horses, but they have to give the weight away and I’ll be giving it my best shot to beat them on MILITARY MISSION.
RIOT has been hard to win with and consistent in defeat, so I wouldn’t be overly confident going into the Buckingham Palace Stakes. He gets in off a light weight and I’ve no doubt he has the ability to win a race like this, but whether he can go through with it is another matter. I’ve been impressed with the job Tim Easterby has done with Boardman, he was difficult to train – I used to ride him in work at Joe Tuite’s and we couldn’t get the hang of him, but he clearly enjoys the Yorkshire air! Blue Mist is inconsistent but he likes Ascot and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him put his best foot forward.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.