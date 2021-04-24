Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

Paul Nicholls was crowned Champion Trainer on the final day of the Jumps Season and signed off with a treble while Hollie Doyle rode four winners at Leicester.

Scaramanga lands the final race of the British jumps season, and fittingly for champion trainer @PFNicholls under top-weight at @Sandownpark @Bryan_Carver_ pic.twitter.com/jiuP6kB7Lg — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 24, 2021

1720: Going behind at Doncaster. One or two getting worked up and loading taking a little time, they are three minutes past post time. Chief Of Staff is 11/10 on the last show on the screen having opened odds-on. He settles in third under Oisin Murphy. Ooh, he travelled well but didn't pick up for riding and finished only fifth. Skyrunner wins under Cieren Fallon at 11/2. Chief of Staff clearly has ability and you can probably put that down to a lack of experience but it was undeniably disappointing. They're running at Sandown by the time I switch channels and Commanche Red leads into the home straight for the first time, about four clear of Scaramanga and L'Homme Presse who was prominent in the betting. Those three are still the front three at the entrance to the back straight. Floating Rock is in fourth. All still in contention, more or less, over three out. Quite a long run to the last two and Tom Cannon is urging the leader around the turn. He's in front under sufferance I think. He's still there at the second last but is tackled by Scaramanga who is two clear at the last. He just has enough in hand to beat Byron Flyer by a half length or so; Floating Rock third. It's a treble for Paul Nicholls with the last leg returned at 8/1. Bryan Carver was doing the steering on this occasion. It could well have been four winners for Nicholls, of course, with Enrilo who was clearly trained to the minute for today and it's another reminder, if any were needed, at how good Nicholls is at preparing his horses and in choosing their targets. He didn't have a lot of ammunition for Cheltenham and he's clearly aimed at a few other races since then and that tactic has been rewarded today.

1710: There's one more to come from Sandown but the first is just about underway at Wolverhampton. Before Sandown, there's another maiden from Doncaster where Chief Of Staff will attempt to maintain Saeed bin Suroor's excellent course record. Good news, after a fashion, for those who backed Kittys Light in the Gold Cup at Sandown with Paddy Power. I've no idea if other firms have followed suit - I just happened to notice that tweet. Three non-runners in the last at Sandown as Street Poet records a tenth course success at Wolverhampton. That has left, at Sandown, Floating Rock as a clear favourite after his win in a similar contest at Ayr for which he is unpenalised. I think there's scope to take him on though and some punters are doing that with Solo who is quite a well supported second favourite. He has a tongue tie on for the first time and someone - I can't remember who! - was saying on Racing TV earlier that they thought he shaped with more promise behind The Shunter at Kelso. I like Thibault as an each-way option and I'd also be keen to keep Scaramanga onside, I think this test will be right down his street and I don't think he's handicapped out of a race like this.

1700: A word from Andrea Atzeni on Finest Sound: "We thought he had a very good chance. He relaxed quite nicely although we didn't go very fast. He was caught flat-footed a little bit but was nicely on top at the end. He's the sort of horse who will be better in a better race. Ground wise he's versatile." El Ghazwani is 2/1 favourite for the last at Haydock and was put up by Martin Dixon at the start of Racing TV's coverage. He recaps his case saying 'his class might prove to be the key' in this race. There are just four runners now but he believes his selection is the best handicapped horse, has a turn of foot and can quicken. Niall Hannity adds that Convertible looked well in the paddock and believe he could lead with no guaranteed pace in this line-up. Mr Coco Bean is the only non all-weather specialist and he is the new favourite at 2/1. Convertible has a blindfold on but it hasn't made him any keener to load but the handlers are doing their usual good job. After all that, Starfighter leads the field in single file. The pace picks up as they pass the three pole. Mr Coco Bean picks up the leader and the rest can't lay a glove on them.

1650: Circling at the start at Sandown. Falco Blitz and Longhouse Sale lead a closely grouped field in the early stages. Falco Blitz wanders away to his left as he takes the sixth but is back on the straight and narrow up the hill and leads the field right-handed and downhill. All very steady so far. Over the water and approaching the Railway Fences, still not a great deal to report. All over them safely. Falco Blitz still leads approaching the last. He goes to his left and gives Belargus a chance and Belargus wins the Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase for his son Nick Gifford. Marvellous stuff. I enjoyed that. He was returned at 16/5. The winner has a turn of foot and proved that he can deploy it on quicker ground which opens up more options for him. The front two pulled well clear and the second wasn't helped by going out to his left on more than one occasion.

1640: Four juveniles are on the way to post at Doncaster with Armor odds-on for Richard Hannon and Ryan Moore. Despite two fancied runners coming out of the handicap chase at Sandown, there's still a pretty open market which is headed by Killer Clown and Not That Fuisse. I like the second favourite but he is a bit of a bridle horse and I wouldn't be backing him to fly up the Sandown hill unless he's managed to take a few lessons from Belfast Banter and transform himself. Killer Clown has had a good season but is 18lbs higher than when winning - that's got to catch up with him sooner rather than later. The one I like is Belargus but I could easily have a throwaway bet on Longhouse Sale in the hope he recaptures his early season form. Armor looks a neat and compact individual, especially in comparison to runner-up El Caballo, but he's also speedy and he wins well enough as the 11/10 favourite. The first three home have all run promising races (the other runner was very green and blew the start) and they all showed signs of their inexperience which offers hope that they can progress.

1634: Andrea Atzeni switched from Leicester to Haydock to take this ride on Finest Sound. "He should really beat these," concludes Martin Dixon as the last one goes in. They race in second behind Shelir and on the inside of Amber Island. At halfway. Finest Sound took quite a long time to pick up and it's a photo. "Nothing in it at the line," says Stewart Machin but the view in the studio is that Finest Sound got there in time. It's not yet official. You'd definitely have been panicking if you'd lumped on at 4/7 though (as well as being thankful for BOG if applicable) as that really was a last gasp success. It's been confirmed and he was returned at 8/11. Shelir was second for the record.

1625: I've finally managed to tune into Ripon in time for a race. It's another (reasonably) valuable handicap on a good card that hasn't been rewarded by numbers of runners. This is a six furlong contest where Staxton wins from Citron Major. A winning return for Tim Easterby's 5/1 chance with Duran Fentiman having to work hard for the spoils with the front two drifting across to the middle of the track as they pulled clear. There's one more to come from Leicester. Can Hollie Doyle make it five winners? She's on Power Station for Richard Hannon. Kingmania remains a warm favourite. Talking of which, Finest Sound with the 'Nugget form' in his locker is 4/7 at Haydock. This isn't the classiest race of the day by any means and Kingmania is one of the least exposed three-year-olds in the line-up which has just been reduced by one. Moment Critique has been withdrawn at the start. Kingmania lands the money, well backed ever since the first show yesterday. Hands and heels only. Doyle and Power Station second. That was as easy as you like.

1617: Running at Sandown while they've already crossed the line for the first at Doncaster a while back. The winner there was trained by Ed Walker whose Temple Bruer was completing a quickfire double for the yard after their strike at Haydock. They've jumped five at Sandown where Captain Zebo leads marginally on the outside of Younevercall. A closely grouped sextet. Henderson's pair are two of the last three, just ahead of Pic d'Orhy. David Bass niggles the jolly. On the turn towards home. Two to take. Anybody's race calls Simon Holt. Drama at the last as a mistake by Call Me Lord puts him out of the race when coming to win it (maybe, possibly, perhaps) and Younevercall runs on strongly to deny Indefatigable. The winner was returned at a very attractive (as long as you were on at that price or with BOG) 5/2. The winner stays well and may well have won anyway but Call Me Lord did seem to be going nicely.

1604: Alabama Boy wins for Ed Walker (10/3 favourite) at Haydock; their Dreamloper ran well earlier on the card. Conditions have dried out through the day at Sandown and Farient and Iconic Muddle are notable non-runners from the penultimate race. A look at the last reveals that Cascova and Embole won't go. Doyle describes her latest winner 'as a big burly, baby' and adds 'I was just trying to educate him and keep him straight'. I've only half an ear on that while trying to find out if the Sandown result has been called. Racing TV will be back at Sandown shortly so there should be news then. Younevercall is out to 5/2 and they are still waiting for the result of the enquiry. The bottom one doesn't go in the next. Younevercall comfortably beat second favourite On The Blind Side in 2019. The placings are revised as follows. First Potterman, second Kittys Light, third Enrilo. Mellish says absolutely the right decision, it would have been baffling if they hadn't revised the placings. Your heart goes out to Jack Tudor and Kittys Light's team and to Enrilo whose supporters and jockey may well argue they'd have held on if staying straight, fewer may accept that view though. Potterman then. A nice prize for Alan King and Tom Cannon but neither will get as much publicity as might normally be the case.

1553: Considerable support for Possible Man at Leicester the telly reports. Confirmation from Sandown that Potterman passed the post in second, Kittys Light third and El Presente fourth. I don't think anyone will be happy with the stewards' decision. I'm no expert on the rules and will be pleading the fifth. Enrilo is quirky and might have had a bit left in the locker but I don't think he had enough time to respond to Kittys Light if he'd been passed. The betting on the exchanges has Potterman as a hot favourite to get the race. Off at Leicester. Richard Hoiles thinks Kittys Light would definitely have got past Enrilo on the run-in. He describes it 'as a severe drift'. Everything keeps fairly straight at Leicester where SDS and favourite Possible Man were beaten by Hollie Doyle (four on the card) and Jaramillo who was far from straightforward. ITV have been screening some of the enquiry at Sandown but unfortunately they've run out of time.

1540: Underway for the bet365 Gold Cup. Golan Fortune among the leaders at the second where Larry makes a mistake. The Young Master leads over the downhill fence, the best part of two circuits still to go, as Bob Mahler goes on. The old boys enjoying another day out in the sun. A good 20 lengths from first to last as they close in on the Railway Fences for the first time. Golan Fortune has been pulled up. Supreme Escape has been pushed along for much of the race but is still in touch as they head out onto the final circuit. Enrilo is a close third with Plan of Attack fourth. Bob Mahler enjoying himself in front. El Presente second. Enrilo leads out of the Railway Fences, on the inside of El Presente. Half a dozen or so still close enough at the Pond Fence. Nothing goes better than Enrilo but does he stay. He almost falls. Leads at the last. Kittys Light flies home but is hampered. Enrilo first past the post. "Massively hampered" by Enrilo says Tom Stanley but Kittys Light was only third with Potterman second. He thinks it cost the youngster the race. That had everything. I think it has cost Kittys Light the race. Enrilo doesn't do anything in front. Which hand did Harry Skelton have the whip in? I think it was his right and Enrilo went to his left. Steve Mellish thinks 'if you've backed him you want to be praying'. He thinks Enrilo will be demoted, 'I don't think it's that difficult a decision'. Kittys Light is desperately unlucky. He can't get the race, he crossed the line in third. He's been denied a huge win and will probably go up by 6lbs in the handicap. Ouch. On the replay, Skelton had his whip in his left hand so I got that wrong. Enrilo swerved into the whip, not away, and Skelton couldn't have done anything about that.

1533: It's almost time for the day's feature handicap. I don't know if it's confidence behind the horse or a case of some Nicholls multiples but Enrilo is just 7/2. He's got some class, he's a young horse with plenty of potential upside which is not something that can be said about very many of this field but that's a plenty short enough price. Despite that, Plan of Attack has more or less held his position in the market and the layers clearly want to keep him onside. No great surprise I suppose - Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore have had quite a good season. Paul Nicholls on Greaneteen: "He's now beginning to settle a bit, he's always had huge potential. His obvious target would be back here for the Tingle Creek." He did say that today's ground suited him and was a little bit soft in this season's Tingle Creek which would be a concern next season. Perhaps he'll handle it better as he matures. Still Standing prevailed in a head-bobber in the Limerick feature and they're at the start at Sandown. Can I have three nominal selections? The Young Master, Irish Prophecy and Kittys Light. I'm happy enough to take on the front four in the betting. I think this is a touch more competitive than the market would suggest.

'He was enjoying himself, wasn't he! He probably just got a little bit tired at the end'



1520: I should think the channels will catch up with either Nicky Henderson or Nico de Boinville (or both) and it will be interesting to hear what their immediate thoughts are on Altior's future. During all of that, a valuable but poorly contested handicap has been run at Ripon where Zabeel Champion (4/7) provided Mark Johnston with another winner. I don't suppose Johnston will mind that his four-year-old only had two to beat. Faylaq was second, picking up more than a lot of horses do for winning races and about twice as much as Jeanette May and Hollie Doyle (again, three on the card) have collected for striking at Leicester. William Haggas will be hoping to go one better with the well backed Lady Rockstar at Haydock but he had to settle for second again as Anghaam made all with Pat Dobbs wearing the Shadwell Estate colours. I caught a little of Nicky Henderson on Altior and he said that it had been a rush to get to Sandown after Cheltenham and he seemed reasonably happy. There's nothing else for Altior this season so he and the owners will have plenty of time to reflect on what happens next.

1511: Greaneteen ran a terrific race in the Champion Chase and has stepped up on that form here for all that Sceau Royal and Put The Kettle On didn't run to last month's form. He's been well handled by Paul Nicholls as you'd expect and it's been another fine day for the Champion Trainer. Frost with Persad: "He was awesome, it's all about getting him to settle and then he goes forward. He's brilliant, he kept on. He's jumped brilliantly, he's economical, he's going to be a proper horse over two and a half miles." And what of Altior? He's run well but he's eleven years of age and clearly can't be the force of old. He ran a big race though and connections could pick and choose his races next season. Perhaps the Peterborough Chase? Bow out with a win or two in a celebratory and ceremonial season? Ed Chamberlin reporting that Aidan Coleman said it was too much of a speed test for Put The Kettle On. She won't be lining up in the Tingle Creek next year on that basis.

1444: Hollie Doyle is at the post at Leicester looking for a treble but has the improving Dancing King (among others) in the way. Not long to wait for the good Haydock handicap where Dreamloper is just holding on for favouritism ahead of stable switcher Fox Champion. Charlie Hills runs two and there's a little money for Dulas who attracted support at Newcastle only to be taken out of the race after being found to be lame (I think). Stablemate Persuasion is relatively easy to back. At Leicester Dancing King wins again, pulling nicely clear of his rivals with Duke of Verona edging out Liverpool Knight for minor honours. I didn't catch an awful lot of what Paul Nicholls said but Punchestown was definitely mentioned and I assume that will be next year's end of season target for Frodon rather than Cheltenham. Loading quite quickly at Haydock. Off and away. Fox Champion and Dreamloper just behind the lead set by Gobi Sunset and Marshall Dan. Closing stages. It's a one-two for Charlie Hills. Persuasion beats Dulas by about a half. A winner for William Buick and for those who followed Martin Dixon's advice when previewing the card. Dreamloper didn't have the clearest of passages and finished fourth, that was a satisfactory start to her season. Fox Champion was third.

1439: Bryony Frost speaks to Rishi Persad. "This lad, he won't go down without a fight," she said. Some of that was a little crackly and I didn't catch it all unfortunately but it was more or less as we've come to expect. She was a little worried about whether he would let himself down on the ground and also remarked that Mister Fisher 'was all over us' but he stuck his head out where it mattered and that was a very popular success (except for those that were matched at 1.04 on Mister Fisher on the exchanges - ouch).

1430: Mellish says that the time from the first race suggests that the going is as described in the official description. Coming in, how will Mister Fisher jump? Good at the first and second. They've jumped seven, including the Railway Fences, and it's so far so good for Mister Fisher which is good news for his backers after jumping problems the last twice. Frodon leads by the way. They've cleared what will be the last next time and all four go well. The Railway Fences next time could be key as that will, presumably, be when some pace is put to the race ahead of a breather on the turn. Mister Fisher not so good at the first in the back and a bit sticky at the ditch. Not desperate by any means, just not as good as the others. They're through the Railway Fences, nothing major happened - Frodon and Mister Fisher not quite perfect. Frodon leads over The Pond, Mister Fisher gets a shake of the reins. They pull clear together and Mister Fisher leads away from the last. It's a thriller. Frodon may have got back up. He did. He's been called the winner to the clear delight of Bryony Frost. He's as game as can be. I don't think he was quite at his best today, he got in a little tight to a couple, but, as his jockey will no doubt tell us, he has a great will to win and win he has.

1422: Dedillon makes all at Limerick which Angus McNae says is always a good tactic at the track. I'll try and store that in a recess somewhere in case it's ever useful but I don't recall having (m)any bets at the course in the past. They are in the parade ring at Sandown for the Oaksey Chase and Frodon is 4/5. That's a price isn't it? Or has Cheltenham left a mark? We've heard a few trainers say in recent weeks that they just can't tell until the horses run and therein lies the problem. Neither Born Survivor nor Militarian should be good enough and it's a shame there isn't another live player in the line-up but it's still an interesting match-up between the front two. Mister Fisher needs to post a big run fairly soon if he's going to start living up to his reputation. He's reached a high level already but his connections clearly expected him to rate a good deal higher and, I think it's fair to say, compete at the top table and he's fallen some way short of that at present. He still has time on his side.

1415: The first at Haydock is almost upon us while the opener at Ripon must have been delayed as the result isn't through yet, on my screen at least. Oliver Greenall is being interviewed on ITV and seems very happy as he should. Nothing particularly interesting to report but he does say that they are spending a little more money, trying to improve the quality of horses in the yard. They've certainly had a good season to build on. Beauzon was the winner at Ripon for David O'Meara and William Haggas will be hoping to be on the scoresheet at the same track later but he has already struck at Haydock with the long odds-on Dhushan. He still has an entry in the Derby.

1402: The youngest horse in the line-up wins the first at Sandown Park. Could the same be true of the feature Gold Cup at 1540? Kitty's Light is just five years of age but shaped as though he'd appreciate this sort of trip earlier in the season. I don't know if any five-years-old have ever run in the three mile five furlong contest but Cyclop won some staying prizes (at a lesser level) as a young horse so I wouldn't be ruling him out on grounds of age alone. The feature Listed race at Leicester is along shortly. Four go but they are four good ones. Going behind there and I'm expecting to see Pogo jump out and make all but I don't really mind what occurs. Beat Le Bon and Mums Tipple have both rather flattened out a little for Richard Hannon but it's been pleasing to see the latter stop his decline this year after impressing so much at two. No reaction from the first race at Sandown yet, it is another fairly busy Saturday. Away at Leicester and Beat Le Bon leads. Not much in it between Pogo and Shine So Bright. Pogo works to hit the front inside the final two but is challenged by Mums Tipple. Pogo prevails by about a length. A good, solid race for the level.

1348: There's a little money for Isolate in the first at Sandown, trainer Alan King saddled the second and fourth home in the last running of the race for what that's worth. Twominutes Turkish and Flic Ou Voyou are very easy to back, which I'm somewhat surprised about, and so is 12/1 chance Celestial Force who Tom Stanley, in particular, and Steve Mellish seem quite keen on. I don't think I heard anything remarkable from the paddock summary but Angus McNae believes On To Victory could be very well handicapped and Mellish concurs but adds a caveat about the ground. Not long until they're coming in and support continues to come for On To Victory who is into 7/2. Simon Holt has the call. Rockstar Ronnie rather dived at the second calls the commentator. Four flights in front of them as they enter the back straight, Pasvolsky and Lilly Pedlar in the lead. All pretty well grouped at the third last. On To Victory poised on the inside on the turn. Flic Ou Voyou hits the front. Herbiers challenges. A big win for Oliver Greenall and Paddy Brennan. The winner was quite closely matched with fourth home Royaume Uni but was a much bigger price and returned at 15/2. Flic Ou Voyou did hold on for second with On To Victory third. Mellish described the latter's jumping as 'average'.

1342: A fillies' maiden is the second at Limerick and then it will be over to Sandown for the bet365 Novices' Championship Final Handicap Hurdle. The final has been run twice before with Ballymoy (Nigel Twiston-Davies) and Getaway Trump (Paul Nicholls ) the more than useful winners. Both runners were towards the top of the weights and I wondered whether that might be the place to look this year too. On To Victory was the initial thought but I didn't much care for his 4/1 price so switched allegiance to the each-way claims of Sheldon who continues to be quite well supported which is encouraging. I did have a long short-list though. Flagged makes every yard of the running at Limerick to win at 9/4 from Friendly. The winner was ridden by Colin Keane and trained by Ger Lyons.

1331: Dave Nevison is surprised that Able Kane isn't a strong favourite at Leicester and Angus McNae agrees. Little Boy Blue is the runner that does head the betting. Harry Skelton has done plenty of interviews (well, two at least) before racing and has spoken very nicely about becoming Champion Jockey, giving praise to all of those who have supported him. If his brother's stable continues to go from strength to strength, it may not be too easy to wrestle the trophy from him and he's keeping a firm grip of it at the moment. Can he crown the day with a winner? He has a reasonable book of rides but I don't think there's a standout. Back at Leicester and there's another winner for Hollie Doyle as Dancinginthewoods wins by about a half length from Able Kane with Little Boy Blue third. The winner was well supported and returned at 3/1. Could Doyle be Champion Jockey by November? That would be quite something. Her first winner of the day is below.

1322: Niall Hannity and Martin Dixon are on duty at a 'glorious Haydock Park' where there's a good card ahead of them, albeit with quite small fields. Dixon is looking forward to the second, a seven furlong handicap with good prize money headed by the 'fascinating' Fox Champion who returns to action for a new yard, having been gelded and on a fair mark. But Silvestre de Sousa is at Leicester for King Power Racing rather than on this one. Persuasion takes the eye of Dixon who thinks he has unfinished business as a four-year-old and retains a lot of potential as a handicapper (he started last year in the Guineas). Finest Sound and a couple of promising William Haggas trained novices get mentioned in dispatches while Dixon 'has taken a chance' on El Ghazwani in the 1705.

1317: Corps Des Pages (6/4 favourite) wins the first at Limerick from Lunar Space with Fran Berry commenting that Handel looked ill at ease on this track and shaping as though a step up in trip would suit. He ran on quite well into third and, as you'd expect given his connections, looked a picture on the tv beforehand. If you're wanting to make a note of any runners that catch your eye during the course of today then you can head to our My Stable tracker service if you haven't already got one up and running.

1307: That's the sort of clip that dates you. Kevin Mooney has retired from two careers now, having worked for Barry and Charlie Hills as an assistant trainer for a number of years. Hills has made quite a good start to this campaign with his monthly tallies in 2021: 0/10, 3/7, 4/10, 6/28. As well as Pogo at Leicester, he's got a couple of live chances at Haydock with Persuasion and Menai Bridge to the fore. Hollie Doyle rode the second winner at Leicester and was suitably impressed with Bellarena Lady who is very forward and quite small; she advised the owners to make hay while they can, or words to that effect.

1253: It's presentation time at Sandown before racing with Nicholls Champion Trainer, Harry Skelton picking up his first jockeys' title which will be a proud moment for all the family and there was a special award for Richard Johnson too. All the jockeys were just seen in the background trooping back to the weighing room after watching the presentations. I suppose they were the rent-a-crowd for the day. I wonder if the PA system played an applause backing track? A quick look at the twitter feed on Great British Racing reveals (to me) that JP McManus is Champion Owner and that Danny McMenamin is Champion Conditional. Congratulations all round. Night Arc was 'sleepy in the paddock' at Leicester until Sean Levey got on board and the jockey went to post with his feet out of the irons. He's the only newcomer in the field and Bellarena Lady is the 11/10 favourite after making an encouraging start. The favourite wins very easily from a promising Night Arc.

We're paying Money Back As Cash if your horse finishes 2nd in the 3:05pm at @Sandownpark 💷



1252: Sandown's clerk of the course Andrew Cooper has just walked the track again. "Good, good to firm in places. A lot of good ground on both tracks. It just has, on the back straight, ground that's on the fast side of good. It's a breezy, warmish day and it's only going to do one thing. It's not for lack of effort or application of water. I think it will actually ride as good. I think it will ride okay. "The combination of Flat and jumping at the time of year of doing it is the hardest challenge I face in a professional sense. And when you get a year like this one, with no rain to speak of since before Cheltenham, it has been a real challenge. However it rides, the team have done a brilliant job. Finished here at midnight last night, it's a huge effort. "It is the most challenging meeting there is."

1241: Fran Berry is previewing the card at Limerick where there is an extraordinary amount of non-runners. He didn't sound too excited about anything on the card but nominated Friendly (in the second) as possibly the best bet ahead of Springbank (in the feature at 1530). It was just a very quick preview and Racing TV are now interviewing Paul Nicholls about being crowned Champion Trainer again. Hopefully they will move on to today. In the end there was just a quick word on Frodon who had a hard race in the Gold Cup. "If he's over that, he'll go very well. If not, it's holidays and back next season," said Nicholls. Of no use to anyone but something that I thought was quite interesting was Nicholls telling Tom Stanley that he has always followed Mr Barber's advice by ensuring that both of his yards have 28 days without any horses in them to ensure that they are completely aired and cleaned. They believe it's important for the health of their horses. It makes sense. Marco Ghiani has just given a very smiley interview at Leicester after riding the first winner and is going for the apprentice title: "Definitely going to have to try to win the championship, lots of trainers and owners supporting me. It's going to be really good fun for everyone."

1228: The runners are at the start at Leicester for a 10 furlong 0-60 that hasn't attracted a great deal of my attention. When looking at the Doncaster rides of some of the leading jockeys, an interesting stat came to light which was that Saeed bin Suroor has sent five three-year-old newcomers to Town Moor and that all five have won. It won't make us rich as Chief Of Staff is odds-on but it's still an intriguing little record. Armor is also odds-on on debut for Ryan Moore and Richard Hannon and of more interest, perhaps, is Sir Michael Stoute's record in the 1755 as two of his three runners in it have won. He runs course and distance winner Thibaan who returns to action after a wind operation which could conceivably help him improve. Dane O'Neill rides with Jim Crowley preferring to be at Ripon. Meanwhile, Mr Zee has, apparently, landed a few bets in making pretty much all of the running in the first at Leicester. He was returned at 6/1. I'd need to ask my colleagues at Timeform for some definitive evidence but I've always had it in mind that the front is quite a good place to be at Leicester and that it could, consequently, suit Pogo in the feature Elusive Bloodstock EBF Stallions King Richard III Stakes at 1410. He's a worthy favourite and the jolly has taken the last four runnings with Home Of The Brave winning from the front in 2016 and 2017.

1220: Apparently there have been six ITV7 winners over the course of the past two Saturdays (I'd settle for one winner personally) and there's another £50,000 up for grabs. You can enter for free before 1:55pm and our handy guide can be found by clicking on the image above. Pat Cooney of the sponsors of today's Sandown card is running through their market movers and reports they've also seen the money for Enrilo and Golan Fortune. There's not a great deal of news on the Celebration Chase but he does believe that Altior will be sent off as favourite as he's so popular with the public. And that more or less is that. Not a lot to see there.

1207: There are a couple of Sandown market movers from Paddy Power on the tweet below. One horse that appeared to be getting shorter every time I looked at the race was Kingmania who runs in the last at Leicester. She seems to have settled at 7/4 (opened 5/2) and takes up a fair chunk of the book as it's 7/1 bar. Her canny handler Chris Wall has his string in good form and Kingmania appears to have been well placed but Wall doesn't have a hugely impressive course record at the East Midlands track and I think there's scope to take her on with an each-way selection and second favourite and top-weight Perfect Times makes some appeal for Mark Johnston and SDS. SDS has a good book of rides at Leicester and it's quite interesting seeing which Flat jockeys are going where with the one-meeting rule still applying. Oisin Murphy, Ryan Moore and Jamie Spencer are up at Doncaster this evening while William Buick is at Haydock and Jim Crowley is at Ripon. The current system must be providing a greater wealth of opportunities across the boards and must be a good thing to those not immediately invested. Crowley rides two for William Haggas whose record in Yorkshire is well known. Faylaq was a ridiculously easy - and heavily backed - winner at the track back in 2019 and it would be no surprise to see him go in from a 32lb higher mark.

1155: My case in the last was largely based on Thibault being a longer price than I thought his form deserved him to be and that's no longer the case as he's a general 12/1 from a high of 25s yesterday. I don't know if it's because he's from a smaller yard (not far away at Epsom - has this been the plan?) but he had definitely been underestimated in the early betting as there is nothing wrong with the form of his last two runs, an excellent second in a competitive Ascot handicap and a fair fourth behind Wilde About Oscar at Uttoxeter. I thought he looked fairly promising early in his career with Kim Bailey and although he didn't build on that, the eight-year-old has been steadily climbing the ranks for his current connections and is arguably showing the best form of his career. Nicky Henderson has won the last two renewals and Cascova could easily make it three; I prefer him to Floating Rock of the market leaders. Bard Of Brittany and Scaramanga are others on the short-list and it could all depend on how the market looks nearer race time but I'm reluctant to abandon Thibault completely.

1144: I'm much more interested in the last two handicaps as betting heats. I think the Josh Gifford Novices' Handicap Chase is a cracking race of its type and at the top of the short-list has to be Belargus, trained by son Nick. I think he's a hugely appealing each-way bet at 6/1 as he's a young, progressive performer with course form to his name and, given his trainer, it would obviously make sense if this had been a long-term target. The ground could be a quibble although some encouragement can be taken from a couple of starts in the autumn which weren't outstanding by any means but not awful either. The other one I want on my side is Iconic Muddle whose trainer Gary Moore seems to pick up his share of handicap prizes at this track. He's been well backed from around 15/2 down a general 4/1 having run well on both chase starts this season. He stayed this far over hurdles and could be on a decent mark but his strike rate is a little off-putting with just the one win from 10 and four seconds. Farinet was really impressive last time on just his second start since arriving from France and could easily rank a good deal higher but I'd be more concerned that the handicapper could be catching up with Falco Blitz, Killer Clown and Not That Fuisse whose stablemate Longhouse Sale would definitely be a contender if recapturing his early season form.

1135: The Select Hurdle at 1615 features the last two winners in Call Me Lord and Younevercall. The market has tended to get this race right with five of the six renewals having gone to the favourite or joint-favourite. Younevercall is a strong market leader. Simples. Kim Bailey has done a fine job with the 10-year-old who was off the course for over a year after winning this prize in 2019 and he's been consistent this term with plausible excuses for the one blip at Kempton. I certainly understand why he's the price he is but Indefatigable, Call Me Lord and On The Blind Side have form that puts them in the picture and Pic d'Orhy could improve for tackling this trip over hurdles and is only six. This is by no means cut and dried but he's still not a favourite I'd oppose lightly.

1119: Altior is going to drift isn't he? The old boy is proving very popular at the moment but I reckon the layers will try and get him beaten nearer the off. There's been so much 'yak' about him over the last two years that I'd almost forgotten that he still hasn't been beaten all that often. That is because he hasn't run but I'd started to imagine that his record was much worse than it is with all the negative publicity that he's garnered but it's still just those two defeats to Cyrname and Nube Negra. The cheekpieces are on which will please a lot of people and it's a fascinating contest. If you are a died in the wool Altior fan then you'll be more than happy to see him chalked up at a similar price to Sceau Royal who is enjoying a fantastic season but who is inferior to a peak form Altior. I'm more than a little surprised to see Put The Kettle On available at a bigger price than Sceau Royal - she did win the Champion Chase after all. I can't see any reason why she can't translate her Cheltenham form to Sandown. I know Sceau Royal would probably have been closer but for being hampered but I don't think that's reason enough to make him the same price as, or shorter than, the mare. Greaneteen, who is still progressive, finished in front of Sceau Royal and is almost three times the price this afternoon. He was well behind Alan King's runner at Newbury but his subsequent effort suggests that may well have very much been a prep for the Festival. I'm not sure this market makes much sense to me!

1108: I came close to claiming that Mister Fisher must be the lay of the day but that would be overstating the point for effect. He's clearly a talented horse who should relish conditions and he retains potential for progress but, and it is a big but, his jumping has been fairly alarming the last twice and Sandown is a course that will test that to the full and Frodon is an opponent made to expose chinks in chasing technique. Perhaps the Gold Cup will have taken the edge off Frodon, perhaps the small field will allow Mister Fisher to get into a good rhythm but I really wouldn't want to back the latter at 7/4. Maybe an in-running play could be the way to go if you fancy Mister Fisher? To see if his jumping is holding up before taking the plunge. It's only just occurred to me that idea, it's not had a lot of thought.

1054: More trainer quotes, this time from Chris Gordon who said after Pasvolsky's Kempton victory: "The plan was to finish in the first four and then go for the big final at Sandown. We've probably blown our handicap mark for that but we might still have a look at that Sandown race because it's a fantastic prize and has been the aim." The best laid plans of mice and men, eh? As it was, Pasvolsky only went up by 4lbs which doesn't seem too harsh in the current environment and it also made me wonder whether some of those he'd beaten - Royaume Uni, tipped by the Punting Pointers team, and Flic Ou Voyou - had also only intended 'to finish in the first four' in order to qualify for today. You can tie yourself in knots with that sort of thinking but we all love a good conspiracy theory don't we? I quite liked the look of one of Gordon's other runners in Twominutes Turkish whose second to Cadzand stands out; he may have needed the run on soft ground last time and it could have set him up for this. The free-running Isolate came close to being selected but I am more interested in the claims of Sheldon who has been nibbled at in the betting. He'll have to improve for his first encounter with quicker ground but that's not impossible and I'm more concerned as to whether two miles will prove too sharp. There are four and five places on offer with a lot of the layers and I'm hopeful he can start my day with a big bang.

1033: I feel a little bit 'meh' about Plan Of Attack's price as well. He looked to be trained to the minute for the Kim Muir and was still going well when falling as we know. There's enough to recommend him and Rachael Blackmore was obviously keen enough on his chance to put herself through another stint of quarantine to take the ride and that in itself ought to be a clear pointer. Irish Prophecy was put up on these pages at the start of the week and I'm surprised there's not more interest in his chance at the moment. He's had a nice prep run over hurdles and was progressive in the autumn. I'd be closer to taking a punt on him at 14s than I would on the market leaders. I even wondered whether The Young Master might be capable of rolling back the years with a good conditional taking the ride but maybe that's stretching things too far. Checkitout is at the other end of his career but I've already managed to get him completely wrong more than once this season. He looked promising at Uttoxeter in a race won by Demachine and again when falling at Ludlow but didn't build on that the next twice before winning two on the bounce, then flopping at Haydock. No prizes for guessing which occasions I backed him. There's definitely an engine and some talent there and he's showing blue on Oddschecker but that's definitely not down to me!

1018: Betting is a subjective thing, particularly when it comes to prices and discussions of 'value'. I started going through the Sandown runners early yesterday afternoon and On To Victory was a 13/2 chance which I thought was quite tempting but I'm not remotely tempted by the 9/2 which he was by yesterday evening and still is this morning. I do back each-way quite a lot so that colours my thinking more than it may do with others. Similarly, I could be very interested in Enrilo in the feature race but not at 4/1 given that the form of his Newbury win isn't exactly exciting and, like many in the field, he has a good deal to prove faced with this new test of stamina. Price is the name of the game for our longstanding Value Bet column and one of today's selections, Golan Fortune, is proving popular and is down to a general 8/1. Trainer Phil Middleton seems very excited by his claims, telling the Post: "Once again he's in serious order and I think we can put a line through Uttoxeter. I'll be gutted if he's not bang there. I'm really excited." Mind you I did a quick search for that quote and found he'd said similar things before Uttoxeter so......

1006: I was looking at the recent winners of the bet365 Gold Cup, wondering what sort of weight carrying performance might be expected that only two winners have carried more than 10-12 and they were the talented pair of Hadrian's Approach (11-0) and Tidal Bay (11-12). It made me wonder how Tidal Bay's rating compared to today's topweight Crosspark and I was more than surprised to see that the enigmatic old boy was rated 154 when successful as an 11-year-old in 2012, just 4lbs higher than today's topweight who I wouldn't have placed in the same ballpark talent wise. That assumption is based on absolutely nothing which remined me of words I read in Simon Rowlands' Sectional Spotlight this week where he said 'I think it is too easy for individuals to castigate handicappers for specific ratings without ever themselves having worked through the process of putting a rating out there and seeing whether it stands up or falls down.' I quite rightly stand corrected but still.......I'd have fancied Tidal Bay conceding 4lbs.