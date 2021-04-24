Sandown jumps finale reports: Potter Gold after Cup drama

A review of the jumps finale card at Sandown on Saturday as Potterman won the feature bet365 Gold Cup in the stewards' room on a dramatic last day of the season.

Potterman handed Cup triumph Harry Skelton and Paul Nicholls – who were crowned champion jockey and trainer on the afternoon – were denied a dream end to the season when Enrilo lost the bet365 Gold Cup in the stewards’ room, with POTTERMAN the beneficiary. It looked likely to be the perfect finale for both at Sandown as 7/2 favourite Enrilo made a bold bid for home with three to jump. Enrilo made a bit of a hash of the second-last, giving his pursuers another chance. They included El Presente, Potterman and Kitty’s Light, as Rachael Blackmore’s mount Plan Of Attack began to weaken having travelled well for a long way. When Skelton – who picked up the trophy for being leading rider for the first time before racing – got a big leap out of Enrilo at the last he looked to have sealed the deal. However, despite the champion jockey having his whip in his left hand, Enrilo veered badly away from the rail with serious consequences for Kitty’s Light. Christian Williams’ five-year-old had worked up a real head of steam after the final fence and was making ground rapidly on Enrilo, only to be stopped in his tracks. To Enrilo’s credit, once straightened he did pick up again to cross the line first, with Alan King’s 12/1 chance Potterman, on the far side, beaten three-quarters of a length and another short head back to Kitty’s Light in third. As the disqualified horse has to be placed behind the one it interferes with, Potterman was awarded the race with Kitty’s Light second and Enrilo only third. King said: “The plan was to give him a prep, but we ran out of time. I haven’t seen the head on, but my view was that if it was in France we would definitely get it. “I know it’s not the same here, but I’m certainly not going to complain.” Nicholls said: “Mine is a big, green horse and when they came to him away he went. “He made a huge mistake two out, but then ran a bit green. I thought Harry rode a brilliant race and I’d told him not to get there too soon. “He certainly wasn’t tired at the end, it was just through his greenness (that he wandered). “I’ve just said to the owners we’ll look at it and see it it’s worth an appeal. We’ll look at the Ladbrokes Trophy next season.” Williams, meanwhile, said: “I’m proud of my horse. He was the best horse in the race and got a right bang from Enrilo. “He should have won. I think my horse will strengthen up over the summer and I might aim him at the Ladbrokes Trophy.” * Sky Bet paid out on both Enrilo and Potterman as per their first past the post concession. Spokesman Michael Shinners said: "As per our rules we have paid out on both first past the post Enrillo and Potterman. Clearly it’s an expensive reversal but it looks the correct decision." * Paddy Power is refunding wins stakes on Kitty's Light as a free bet, singles only, no maximum stake.

Greaneteen sinks Altior

Greaneteen wins the Celebration Chase

GREANETEEN put in a career-best performance to win the Grade 1 bet365 Celebration Chase for Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost on Saturday. The seven-year-old was only fourth in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham but he emphatically reversed that form with winner Put The Kettle On as Henry De Bromhead's mare failed to handle the task in hand. It was a race taken apart by Altior who made the running in a change of tactics in first-time cheekpieces and he had them all it late in the contest - with the exception of the winner. Greaneteen rounded the home turn full of running and took over the lead in the closing stages to win going away in fine style. Betfair Sportsbook went 12/1 about the winner for next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase. Nicholls said: “He ran very well in the Tingle reek here behind Politologue when the ground was soft enough and he was too free in the Game Spirit, but he’s now starting to relax. “Today Bryony realised what Nico was doing and she had the sense to follow Altior. It was a great move by her getting a lead into the straight. “I’m not in a mad hurry to go over two and a half miles with him and his target will be back here for the Tingle Creek.” Frost said: “I said coming in the car I hoped it was going to be a good day for us and thankfully it really has been. “Altior looked to be on a going day and that he wouldn’t be coming back to us in a hurry, so I allowed the gap to reduce coming down the hill. “This horse has one chink in his armour in that he can be a bit too keen, but he’s learning to settle and I have a 100 per cent strike-rate on him from winning a novice hurdle on him to winning the Celebration Chase today. “The season has had its brilliant highs and serious lows, but I’ve ended up on the 47-winner mark which is close to matching my best.” Although beaten, Nicky Henderson was delighted to see Altior run with much more zest, on his first start since a lacklustre outing Christmas. He said: “It’s a long time since he’s had a run and he just got a bit tired in the end, but he’s done nothing wrong at all and really enjoyed himself. “I think he still has that old spark. All things are up for discussion. “We were all set for Cheltenham, then came that nasty tracheal wash and it was a rush to get him here, but as you could see he still jumps and can still go a rare old gallop.” When asked if Altior would return next season, Henderson said: “I see no reason why not.” 15:05 Sandown | Full result and free video replay 1st 3 Greaneteen (FR) 13/2

2nd 1 Altior (IRE) 9/4f Winning Trainer: P F Nicholls | Winning Jockey: Bryony Frost

Frodon too fierce for Fisher

Frodon in winning action at Sandown on Saturday

FRODON justified odds-on favouritism after battling his way to victory in the bet365 Oaksey Chase at Sandown on Saturday. Sent off 4/5 favourite for the Grade 2 prize, Bryony Frost settled the nine-year-old into his customary front-running role but Mister Fisher was breathing down his neck going the better at the last. Nicky Henderson's horse touched down narrowly in front after the final fence but Frodon knuckled down well to get back up and win by a neck. Nicholls said: “It was a real challenge getting him ready for today because he took a hell of a lot out of himself at Cheltenham and had a hard race in the Gold Cup. “But he’s tough and he’s class. He jumped well and even though he looked a little bit flat out, he stayed on up the hill to get back on the line. “He will have a lovely holiday now and we’ll train him for the King George, as there’s no point training him for the Gold Cup because he doesn’t get the trip. “I will, all being well, give him one run in the autumn before Kempton and then have a look at a race at the Dublin Festival because I think Leopardstown would suit him.” Frost said: “What he’s done for me is incredible. “We went a right good gallop the whole way – I wondered if he’d enjoy letting himself on this ground, but Sandown have done a great job in making it safe. “What a battle – Mister Fisher was all over us, but this lad won’t go down without a fight. “He’s everything you want, you dream of horses like him.” Frodon was left unchanged at 16/1 for the King George by Betfair. 14:30 Sandown | Full Result and free video replay 1st 1 Frodon (FR) 4/5f Winning Trainer: P F Nicholls | Winning Jockey: Bryony Frost

Another Select win for Younevercall

Younevercall wins at Sandown again

YOUNEVERCALL repeated his victory of two years ago in the bet365 Select Hurdle at Sandown, in a race of changing fortunes. Kim Bailey’s 10-year-old landed the last renewal of the race in 2019 and having shown some solid form this season, headed the market at 5/2. It was far from a straightforward victory, however, as Call Me Lord, On The Blind Side and Indefatigable all looked likely at one stage or another. Younevercall usually likes to make all, but while he was headed at various stages on this occasion he never dropped out of contention. On The Blind Side was the first one to crack and then when Call Me Lord made a hash of two from home his chance was gone. David Bass resisted in throwing everything at Younevercall until after the last and he saw the trip out really well to beat Indefatigable by half a length. Bass said: “This race was the perfect one for him because even though he’d won it, that was two years ago and he didn’t have to carry a penalty so he was well-in at the weights. “He likes to be fresh and I thought he looked amazing in the parade ring. “The race didn’t always go as I’d hoped, but he really thrives on a right-handed track and saw it out well.” 16:15 Sandown Full Result and free video replay 1st 5 Younevercall (IRE) 5/2f

2nd 6 Indefatigable (IRE) 4/1 Winning Trainer: K C Bailey | Winning Jockey: David Bass

Herbiers the Final answer

