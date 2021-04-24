ITV7 Guide & Tips: Dave Smith has the selections you need for the crucial races

A lot needs to be taken on trust here but PEPPERONI PETE ran a creditable race when eighth in a fair looking contest on the Curragh. The handicapper has dropped him another 1lb, that should assist.

POGO brings some solid Group form here and if he picks up where he left off last season this should be within his sphere. He was a comprehensive Listed winner in Berkshire last summer on rattling quick ground and with that forecast again he can take this ahead of Lord Campari, who will need to leave behind the greenness shown to date.

A decent handicap may go the way of ON TO VICTORY who showed some nice flat form before utilising that turn of foot to land a Novice race at Warwick. He somewhat disappointed in the Betfair Hurdle but this looks a better fit with Pasvolsky and Royaume Uni heading the dangers.

14:50 Haydock - Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap - 7f 37y

Several make appeal here but the vote goes to GOBI SUNSET to continue the good form of trainer Mark Johnston. He's had four runs on the all-weather this term already and will be stripped fit and will look to make all. Dreamloper was an eye-catching scorer at Ascot last term so may well progress further whilst Marshal Dan is admirably consistent, yet this requires more.

15:05 Sandown - bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race) - 1m 7f 119y

A messy Queen Mother Champion Chase didn't work out at all for SCEAU ROYAL and he did well in the circumstances to finish fifth after being badly hampered. He's taken to reverse that form (with better luck) with Put The Kettle On who clung on gamely to land the Grade 1. Altior looks to be coming back down the mountain now and was disappointing at Kempton when last seen, but don't rule out a training masterclass from Nicky Henderson.

15:20 Leicester - Follow Us On Twitter At LeicesterRaces Handicap (Div 2) - 1m 2f

Jockey bookings could well be significant here and Hollie Doyle more so than most. JEANETTE MAY is reunited with the Group 1 winning rider, the horse is on a good mark and can take advantage, ahead of Double Reflection who is one from one over course and distance.

15:40 Sandown - bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Grade 3) (GBB Race) - 3m 4f 166y

POTTERMAN was only denied a short head on his penultimate start and with a 5lb swing in the weights with El Presente, he can reverse that form. He unseated last time out when travelling into his race and his racing style seems to suggest stamina won't be an issue. He's consistent and seems overlooked in the market.